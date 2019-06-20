Auto News

Car sales slump for 11th straight month, down by 23.7%, lay-offs foreseen

Lamborghini to launch Huracan EVO Spyder in India on October 10, know features, engine, interior and more

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launches in India at Rs 3.69 lakh: Features, engine, interior, exterior and all you need to know

Maruti Suzuki slashes Baleno RS hatchback price by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki slashes Baleno RS hatchback price by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Baleno RS Price: Maruti Suzuki in a latest slashed a massive 1 lakh rupees on its premium go fast hatchback Baleno RS following the government's decision to reduce Corporate....

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices of vehicles by Rs 5,000 ahead of Navratri, Diwali

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of the corporate tax cut, Maruti Suzuki India Pvt Ltd, country's largest vehicle manufacturer on September 25, Wednesday declares a cut of Rs 5,000....

KTM 790 Duke

KTM 790 Duke launched in India, check price, specifications, features and other details

The KTM 790 Duke has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8.63 lakh. Fondly called Scalpel, KTM 790 Duke was showcased last year and the makers then....

KTM Duke 790 launch in India: Price, features, launch date and all you need to know

KTM Duke 790 launch in India: Price, features, launch date and all you need to know

After much anticipation and testing, KTM India has officially announced to launch new Duke 790 in the Indian market. The new KTM Duke 790 will be available on sale in....

Maruti Suzuki announces 2-day shutdown at manufacturing units to observe no production days

Maruti Suzuki announces 2-day shutdown at manufacturing units to observe no production days

India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki announced no-production days at its Gurugram and Manesar manufacturing plants on September 7 and September 9, 2019. The company has decided to shut down....

Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hit Indian roads: Post-launch review of premium cars

Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hit Indian roads: Post-launch review of premium cars

India is a huge hub for the automotive industry and automotive companies always make sure to offer Indian customers with the highly-classified series of the mid-range budget cars and SUVs.....

Grand-i10-Nios

Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios with BS6 engine in India at Rs 4.99 lakh

Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios with BS6 compliant engine in India at Rs 4.99 lakh: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has launched its next-generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in India today....

Porsche-Macan

Porsche launches Macan, it costs more than a flat

Porsche launches Macan, it costs more than a flat: Porsche has indeed revolutionized the three basic needs of Indians -- Roti, Kapda Aur Macan (Food, Clothes and Home) -- as....

Hyundai-Kona-EV-879

Hyundai Kona launched in India: Priced at Rs 25.30 lakh, cross-over to have a driving range of 450 km per single charge

Hyundai on Monday launched its state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) Kona in India after Modi government's EV push in the Budget 2019. Kona is billed as the country' first EV which....

Union Budget 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, Electric vehicle, E-vehicles, Mahindra e-cars, Tata e-cars

Union Budget 2019: Government pushes for electric vehicle use, know specifications of Mahindra, Tata electric cars

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday present the Union Budget 2019, which will be the Narendra Modi government's financial road map for next five years. During her speech at the....

2019 BMW S1000RR launch on 27 June in India

2019 BMW S1000RR to be launched in India on June 27

BMW is all set to launch the brand new version of the S1000RR on Tuesday, June 27, that was released 10 years ago in 2009. This new 2019 version boasts....

REVOLT400-790

Revolt RV400: Pros and Cons of India's first electric motorbike

Revolt RV400 Pros and Cons: Revolt Intellicorp has launched India's first electric motorbike Revolt RV400. This is India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled motorbike which will be available in two colour....

Ola-Hyundai $300 million tie-up: Hyundai, Kia Motors join hands to develop unique fleet, mobility solutions

Ola-Hyundai $300 million tie-up: Indian cab service providing company, Ola, has bagged a $300 million deal with Hyundai, one of the most renowned automaker, and Kia Motors. As a part....

harley

Harley-Davidson launches Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special motorcycles in India

Harley-Davidson launches Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special motorcycles in India: Harley Davidson on Thursday added much awaited two new models to its fleet in India. These two models --....

Mercedes-AMG C43 coupe India launch, Mercedes-Benz Car price, Mercedes-Benz interior, Mercedes-Benz exterior, Mercedes-Benz engine, Mercedes-Benz details

Mercedes-AMG C43 coupe India launch: Car price, interior, exterior, engine and all you need to know

The German automobile company Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG's latest model in India on Thursday. The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe which was globally introduced last year will....

Hyundai Motors in talks to invest in Ola: Reports

Hyundai Motors in talks to invest in Ola: The Korean automobile producer Hyundai Motor is going to invest a hefty amount of $250 million on the Indian cab service providing....

NGT penalises Volkswagen for bluffing emission tests: Rs 500 crore fine imposed on German automaker

NGT penalises Volkswagen for bluffing emission tests: Rs 500 crore fine imposed on German automaker

NGT penalises Volkswagen for bluffing emission tests: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 500 crore on Volkswagen for vandalising the environment by using cheat device....

Honda-Civic-2-790

Honda launches all-new Civic in India, price starts at Rs 17.69 lakh

Honda launches all-new Civic in India, price starts at Rs 17.69 lakh: Japanese carmaker Honda has announced the entry of its all-new Civic in the Indian market on Thursday. Keeping....

Honda Civic Tenth Generation: Price, features, launch date and more you should know

Honda Civic Tenth Generation: Price, features, launch date and more you should know

Honda Civic Tenth Generation: Honda Cars India is going to introduce the tenth generation Honda Civic on March 7. The pre-bookings for the latest edition of Honda Civic has started....

Hyundai Sonata 2020 publicised ahead of its debut in the New York Auto Show

Hyundai Sonata 2020 publicised ahead of its debut in the New York Auto Show

Hyundai Sonata 2020 publicised ahead of its debut in the New York Auto Show: Hyundai's eighth generation Sonata sedan has successfully snatched the attention of the people visiting the Geneva....

Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition launch: Features, upgrades, starts at Rs 49 lakh

Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition launch: Features, upgrades, starts at Rs 49 lakh

Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition launch: The German Luxury Car Producer, Audi introduced the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition in India. Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition is stocked with the latest features to....

TATA-Altroz-790

Tata Motors teases Altroz hatchback video ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Tata Motors teases Altroz hatchback video ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show: Desi auto major Tata Motors on Monday teased the video and sketches of its premium hatchback Altroz ahead....

Tata 45X to be named Tata Altroz: Set to be Tata Motors' most expensive hatchback

Tata 45X to be named Tata Altroz: The Geneva Motor Show 2019 is scheduled to begin on March 5, 2019, and one of the largest Indian automobile company Tata Motors....

XUV 300 makes its debut in India, details inside

The brand new Mahindra XUV 300 made its debut in the Indian Automobile Industry. It is going to be one of the most potential contenders in the SUV segment of....

mahindra xuv 300

Mahindra XUV300 2019 to launch on February 14: Price, launch date, review, specifications

Mahindra XUV300 2019 to launch on February 14: The new Mahindra XUV 300 will be launched tomorrow on the occasion of valentines day. The New Mahindra XUV 300 will be....

xuv300

Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV: Here are the variants explained from XUV300 W4 to XUV300 W8 (O)

Mahindra has raised its game level in the market after introducing the SUV XUV300. The sub-compact SUV will be launched on February 14.  Earlier it provided the SUV under four meters....

honda-amaze-exclusive-edition

Exclusive editions of Honda Amaze, WR-V and Jazz launched in India, here are the prices

Honda Cars India has declared the debut of exclusive editions of three of its top-selling models - Amaze, WR-V and Jazz. The exclusive editions of the cars will be available....

lamborghini huracan evo

Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo in India at Rs 3.73 crore

Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo in India at Rs 3.73 crore: Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A launched its most awaited Huracan Evo in Indian automobile market at Rs....

honda-exclusive-editions

Honda Exclusives: New Honda Amaze, WR-V and Jazz editions to be launched tomorrow

Japanese automaker Honda is all set to woo its consumer base in India by launching special editions of Honda WR-V, Amaze and Jazz. The Exclusive Edition of the cars will....

maruti-suzuki-baleno-2019

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2019 launched at starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh

It seems like Maruti Suzuki has launched a fresh charm offensive on the Indian car market and the car manufacturing giant is leaving no stone unturned to woo the potential....

Insurance

Insurance company forces customer to renew car policy only through a broker

A fresh case of fraud and cheating concerning Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd. has come to light in New Delhi on Sunday, January 27. In what seems like a....

carlos-ghosn-renault

Renault boss Carlos Ghosn resigns amid embezzlement scandal

Carlos Ghosn, who is currently incarcerated in Japan, resigned as the boss of Renault on Thursday. Ghosn held both CEO and chairman posts in the French car manufacturing company. His....

maruti-suzuki-wagon-r

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launched, priced at Rs 4.19 lakh

Leading Indian car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched its highly-anticipated all new Wagon R at a price starting from Rs 4.19 lakh, ex-showroom, New Delhi. The next-gen Wagon R....

XF3R-Bike-790

Hero MotoCorp to launch 300cc bike XF3R soon; Price, specs and features revealed

Hero MotoCorp to launch 300cc bike XF3R: Hero Motocorp has been a pioneer of affordable and reliable 2-wheeler vehicles in India since its launch in 1984 and it has sold....

Altraus

Mahindra launches premium SUV Alturas G4

Mahindra has ventured into the premium SUV segment with the launch of its Mahindra Alturas G4 in a market that has generally been dominated by the Toyota Fortuner and Ford....

After 22 years, Jawa, Jawa 42 and Jawa Perak relaunched in India, prices and other details inside

After 22 years, Jawa, Jawa 42 and Jawa Perak relaunched in India, prices and other details inside

Jawa Motorcycles: At least 22 years after Jawa launched its first motorcycle, the company today unveiled its all-new offerings for the Indian Motorcycle enthusiasts. On November 15, Jawa Motorcycles launched....

Concept-KX-790

EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield unveils Concept KX powered by 838 cc V-Twin

Royal Enfield (RE), the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, unveiled its latest Concept KX motorcycle at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. The muscle motorcycle houses a massive....

2018 Hyundai Santro India Launch LIVE updates: Price, specifications, details and more

2018 Hyundai Santro India Launch: Price, specifications, details and more

The all-new Hyundai Santro has been launched in India and here's the first drive report of the reinvented car. With more than 14, 208 pre-bookings and still counting for the....

All-new Hyundai Santro 2018 unveiled, booking begins from October 10

Hyundai launches much-awaited hatchback 2018 Santro in India, prices start at Rs 3.89 lakh

Korean car manufacturer Hyundai on Tuesday launched its much-awaited family hatchback 2018 Santro at a global premiere in New Delhi. The small, peppy and angular 2018 Santro is equipped with....

All-new Hyundai Santro 2018 unveiled, booking begins from October 10

All-new Hyundai Santro 2018 unveiled, booking begins from October 10

The Hyundai Santro that was once a considered as a common man's car in India was discontinued in 2016 that left several of its fans disappointed. However, in order to....

ferrari

Ferrari's new SUV aka FUV Named Purosangue, to be launched in 2022

We've been waiting for a word from Ferrari about its new SUV, well, there is not just a word but a name and now we know the FUV aka Ferrari....

royal enfield classic pegasus 500

Angry with Classic 350 ABS launch, Pegasus 500 owner dumps bike in garbage, Royal Enfield is all apologies

Royal Enfield is renowned in the country for manufacturing sturdy-looking cruisers for a certain segment of motorcycle lovers, however, the oldest motorcycle brand has come under severe criticism from the....

Ducati launches Scrambler 1100, Scrambler 100 Special and Scrambler 1100 Sport in India, check price and features here

Ducati launches Scrambler 1100, Scrambler 100 Special and Scrambler 1100 Sport in India, check price and features here

Ducati launched its street beast, Scrambler 1100 in India today in three variants — Scrambler 1100, Scrambler 100 Special and Scrambler 1100 Sport. Ducati, which is trying to find ground....

BMW Motorrad launches G310R and G310GS in India

BMW Motorrad launches G310R and G310GS in India

German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched it two most anticipated bikes — BMW G310R and BMW G310GS — for the Indian market. The two newly launched bikes by BMW are....

Get ready as the fastest S-Class Mercedes Benz, S63 AMG Coupe, arrives in India

Get ready as the fastest S-Class Mercedes Benz, S63 AMG Coupe arrives in India

The fastest S-Class ever produced by the German manufacturer, Mercedes Benz, has recently found its way into India. The fastest S63 AMG Coupe is a 3-door S-Class variant that basically....

Sergi Canovas_Ducati

Age of uber-luxury bikes! Exclusive interview with Ducati India MD

Bikes in India have always been popular but now it's the age of the uber-luxury bikes. With renowned Italian bike brand Ducati entering the Indian market, bike lovers are scrambling....

British motorcycle brand Triumph loses 12 customers in India, but denies delivering its bikes to buyers wearing shorts and slippers

Don't go to a Triumph store in shorts or slippers! You will be denied delivery

We all have at least one comfort spot, some are comfortable with a particular set of people, environment or some feel relaxed in a pair of their old shorts and....

Love my luxury cars: Virat Kohli

Love my luxury cars: Virat Kohli

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli took out some time from his busy IPL schedule to unveil the second generation Audi RS 5 Coupé at  Bengaluru, the hometown of his....

3 out of every 5 Indians use mobiles while driving, claims Nissan survey

3 out of every 5 Indians use mobiles while driving, says Nissan survey

In what clearly depict the habit of Indians violating traffic laws, a survey conducted by Japanese automobile company Nissan has suggested that 3 out of every 5 drivers use mobile....

Scrambler and Classic: Bajaj to launch two new versions of Dominar in India

Scrambler and Classic: Bajaj to launch two new versions of Dominar in India

With Dominar being one of the most loved bikes across India, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj, has recently announced that it has two all-new versions of 400cc Dominar in the....

Here’s why you will see more Toyotas on the road soon, hint: There is a Maruti Suzuki role in it

Here’s why you will see more Toyotas on the road soon, hint: There is a Maruti Suzuki role in it

Indian car market, which is currently the fifth-largest car market in the world, is all set to take it a notch up. In order to do so, two of Japan's....

Karlmann King: It’s ugly but meet the most expensive SUV that will take away your breath

Karlmann King: It’s ugly but meet the most expensive SUV that will take away your breath

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), that are currently hot favourites of most people around the globe, have seemingly lost their true taste. SUVs were designed to help people reach a location....

Police confiscate brand new Porche merely 10 minutes after purchase; errant driver loses vehicle for 30 days

Police confiscate brand new Porche merely 10 minutes after purchase; errant driver loses vehicle for 30 days

The feeling of buying a new car is full of excitement, especially for those who are automobiles fanatic. In a sad incident, an Australian man's joyful ride on his brand....

Keeping up with times! Royal Enfield to bring electric motorcycles in India soon

Keeping up with times! Royal Enfield to bring electric motorcycles in India soon

Just a few hours after Bajaj announced that it will be joining hands with one of the world leaders in making two-wheeler, Triumph, to take on Royal Enfield's soon to....

Riders rejoice! Bajaj joins hands with Triumph to target 250cc to 750cc segment by 2020

Riders rejoice! Bajaj joins hands with Triumph to target 250cc to 750cc segment by 2020

The battle of being the 'best' between Bajaj and Royal Enfield is something which has been making headlines for a long time now. Both the two-wheeler manufacturers have been countering....

Hyundai set to launch Kona electric car in India

Hyundai set to launch Kona electric car in India

South Korean automobile company Hyundai is soon going to launch Kona electric in India. The company has unveiled this at the ongoing Geneva motor show. Kona is second Electric variant....

With a galaxy like roof, Rolls Royce launches all new Phantom. Check out the prices and features here

With a galaxy like roof, Rolls Royce launches all new Phantom. Check out the prices and features here

When it comes to automobiles, India is said to be one of the fastest growing markets in the world. However, there were times when people were left untouched with all....

Royal Enfield launches new Thunderbird 500X, Thunderbird 300X with new colours and aggressive styling. Check out the prices here

Royal Enfield launches new Thunderbird 500X, Thunderbird 300X with new colours and aggressive styling. Check out the prices here

Royal Enfield Thunderbird, one of the most loved cruiser bikes has now completed around 18 years in the automobile market. In order to celebrate its stronghold, the manufacturer finally launched....

Porsche stops selling diesel cars, shifts attention to electric vehicles

Porsche stops selling diesel cars, shifts attention to electric vehicles

Change is the only constant. It is said that the only reason why dinosaurs failed to live through the times was because the creatures failed to adapt to the changing....

US President Donald Trump lashes out at India for high import tariffs on iconic Harley-Davidson; says will do the same

US President Donald Trump lashes out at India for high import tariffs on iconic Harley-Davidson; says will do the same

US President Donald Trump lashed out at India for high import tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycle, despite New Delhi's slashed customs duty on imported motorcycles from high brands to 50%. Donald....

Beauty and the car: How events like Auto Expo promote sexual objectification of women

Beauty and the car: How events like Auto Expo promote sexual objectification of women

At a time when terms like women empowerment and gender equality have become a fad with people voicing their concerns strongly on social media against social discrimination and beating trumpets....

Auto Expo 2018: Check out the future cars introduced by Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz

Auto Expo 2018: Check out the future cars introduced by Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz

Automobile major Honda Cars India on Wednesday said that it will introduce three new models in the Indian market during the next fiscal. The company made the announcement at the....

Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki steals the show with Future-S micro SUV concept

Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki steals the show with Future-S micro SUV concept

The biggest Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that after ruling the hatchback segment for years, they emerge out as a leader in SUV....

Royal Enfield Garage Cafe launched in Goa 5 reason why this cafe is a paradise for all Bullet fans

Royal Enfield Garage Cafe launched in Goa: 5 reasons why this bistro is a paradise for all Bullet fans!

The global leaders in mid-sized motorcycling segment and a true symbol which reflects motorcycling way of life as a brand, two wheeler giants Royal Enfield have finally opened their much....

French veteran Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar Rally 4th stage; CS Santosh gains 40 positions

French veteran Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar Rally 4th stage; CS Santosh gains 40 positions

France's nine-time World rally champion Sebastien Loeb clinched his first stage win of the 2018 Dakar Rally as Peugeot claimed all three podium places in southern Peru. Loeb finished one....

Volkswagen Motorsport India begins registration for drivers’ selection for Ameo Cup 2018; here is how you can register

Volkswagen Motorsport India begins registration for drivers’ selection for Ameo Cup 2018; here is how you can register

If you have been a car race enthusiast but never officially got a chance to burn that rubber on the race track, relax! Your time has come. German auto-maker giant....

Delhi's first automated vehicle fitness centre to start this month, says Kailash Gahlot

Delhi's first automated vehicle fitness center to start this month, says Kailash Gahlot

Delhi's first automated commercial vehicle fitness testing center will be open during the current month, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. All commercial vehicles, including buses, taxis, autorickshaws, heavy and....

Swift to Mercedes-Benz A-Class — Here are 5 most-awaited premium hatchbacks of 2018

Swift to Mercedes-Benz A-Class — Here are 5 most-awaited premium hatchbacks of 2018

The year 2017 is now past us and so are all the cars and concepts that made the year worth driving. Technology has impacted our way of living in several....

Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 to be completely problem-free!

Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 to be completely problem-free!

Royal Enfield, often termed as 'dream bike-maker', stole the show after its announced two of its beasts — Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 — during the EICMA 2017....

From Batmobile to James Bond's submarine car, here's how Hollywood used its 'auto'imagination

From Batmobile to James Bond's submarine car — Here's how Hollywood used its 'auto'imagination

When it comes to entertainment or putting imagination into reality, there is no one that even comes close to Hollywood. No, I'm not joking guys. Remember all those alien invasions....

Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India: Check specifications, features and price of 650cc cruiser bike

Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India: Check specifications, features and price of 650cc cruiser bike

Automobiles giants Kawasaki has launched their latest bid to rule the Indian roads by launching Vulcan S cruiser in India. With the recent releases of Versys 650 and Ninja, the....

Was Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 1.7 cr Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT gift to son Taimur a PR stunt?

Was Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 1.7 cr Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT gift to son Taimur a PR stunt?

Soon after Willy’s Jeep started their operations in India, the world-class automobile manufacturer topped the car wish list of every SUV lover or any car lover for say, and no....

Some gorgeous ‘beauties’ from Hollywood that even you can afford to buy!

Some gorgeous ‘beauties’ from Hollywood that even you can afford to buy!

Many might argue on this but come on we all know how much we are obsessed with Hollywood. Maybe our dancing moves are inspired from hit Bollywood numbers but the....

Dubai begins trial run of hydrogen-powered taxis

Dubai begins trial run of hydrogen-powered taxis

Dubai has launched a trial run of the region's first electric hydrogen-powered vehicle, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday. The hydrogen-powered car, Toyota Mirai, will be on....

Vintage cars, bikes get permanent exemption from NGT’s 15-year-old vehicle ban. But here is the catch!

Vintage cars, bikes get permanent exemption from NGT’s 15-year-old vehicle ban. But here is the catch!

In order to put a hold on the rising air pollution the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had put a ban on the vehicles which were more than 15-years-old. In the....

Crash guards on cars illegal with immediate effect as per Govt; manufacturers lament decision

Crash guards on cars illegal with immediate effect as per Govt; manufacturers lament decision

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an order to all the state governments banning the crash guards that are installed on vehicles without permission. The ministry has....

Are electric supercars ready to be the future of automobiles?

Are electric supercars ready to be the future of automobiles? Let's find out!

There were times when humans wore leaves and travelled on foot then happened, the evolution. Following the evolution, humans shifted to cooked food and started developing means of transportation.  As....

Boeing to make aircraft components at new facility near Bengaluru

Boeing to make aircraft components at new facility near Bengaluru

Global aerospace major Boeing would make aircraft components and subsystems at a new facility it would soon set up on the IT city's outskirts, a senior official said on Tuesday.....

Automobile maker Mahindra's electric cars to empower NGO working for physically challenged

Automobile maker Mahindra's electric cars to empower NGO working for physically challenged

Automobile maker Mahindra Electric on Monday donated three battery-driven cars under its CSR initiative to an Non-Government Organisation (NGO) working for the physically challenged."NGO Wheels of Change will use our....

Novel method could turn CO2 emissions into fuel for your car

Novel method could turn CO2 emissions into fuel for your car: Report

Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new system that could potentially be used for converting power plant emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) into useful fuel for....

Here is why Tata Nano was never the car India wanted!

Here is why Tata Nano was never the car India wanted!

Tata Group is one of the biggest Indian multinational conglomerate company that deals in almost everything one can even imagine of. From automobiles to software, from telecoms to cell phones,....

Involved in a fatal accident? You could lose your driver’s license!

Involved in a fatal accident? You could lose your driver’s license!

Taking the cognizance on the exponential rise in road accidents, concerned authorities have decided to cancel the licenses of the drivers who have been involved in fatal accidents. As per....

Finally! Royal Enfield unveils Interceptor, Continental GT 650 in India

Finally! Royal Enfield unveils Interceptor, Continental GT 650 in India

The Royal Enfield on Sunday unveiled its much-awaited Interceptor GT 650 and Continental GT 650 in front of hundreds of bike enthusiasts at its annual rider mania here. Both the....

Meet the new Tesla semi truck that runs on electricity

Meet the new Tesla semi truck that runs on electricity

Ending the long two years wait, Elon Musk on Thursday finally revealed the electric semi truck that will hit the market soon. Tesla CEO held an event at SpaceX’s Hawthorne,....

Automobile giants Toyota and Suzuki to produce electric vehicles for Indian market by 2020

Automobile giants Toyota and Suzuki to produce electric vehicles for Indian market by 2020

Global automobile majors Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation will join hands to produce electric vehicles (EVs) for the Indian market by 2020. On Friday, both Toyota and Suzuki....

BS VI grade auto fuel to be introduced by 2019; we tell you its effects on pollution and sports cars

BS VI grade auto fuel to be introduced by 2019; we tell you its effects on pollution and sports cars

We talk about supercars, luxury cars, sports cars, sports trucks, bikes and what not, but, the point which this nation has hardly addressed is the quality of fuel which is....

Forget Tesla! This Indian start-up is taking away the heat with their driverless Celerio

Forget Tesla! This Indian start-up is taking away the heat with their driverless Celerio

Remember those days, when one would be surprised seeing a car driving on its own and later people use to term it as a 'supernatural' activity? Well, perhaps those were....

Children's day special: Saif Ali Khan gifts Rs 1.07 cr Jeep Grand Cherokee to son Taimur

Children's day special: Saif Ali Khan gifts Rs 1.07 cr Jeep Grand Cherokee to son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Ever since Taimur has entered their life, he has been grabbing all the media attention....

Here is how Modi's demonetisation drive silenced dreams!

Here is how Modi's demonetisation drive silenced auto dreams!

In just a few hours, India will be marking the anniversary of demonetisation on November 8. Under demonetisation, the Modi government banned the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes....

Suzuki Intruder 150cc launched at Rs 98,340; here is a look at Intruder's mileage, features and competition

Brace yourself as Suzuki launches it much-awaited Intruder!

After the grand success of Suzuki Gixxer, Suzuki is now aiming to capture more market share in India. And with this aim in the head, Suzuki, today (November 7) launched....

Automobile giant Nissan resumes production at Japanese plants following irregularities

Automobile giant Nissan resumes production at Japanese plants following irregularities

Automobile giant Nissan on Tuesday resumed the production and shipment of vehicles in five of its six plants in Japan after authorities approved the measures taken to put an end....

Forget Agera RS and Chiron, Hennessey’s 1600 hp Venom F5 is here to steal the show!

Forget Agera RS and Chiron, Hennessey’s 1600 hp Venom F5 is here to steal the show!

After $2.4 million worth Bugatti Chiron took the tag of 'the fastest car' in the world, it seemed almost impossible for other hyper car manufacturers to take the tag away.....

Renault Captur launched at Rs 9.99 lakh; will it find ground in Indian market?

Renault Captur launched at Rs 9.99 lakh; will it find ground in Indian market?

The year 2017 has surely been the year for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV). We are not saying his just because we love them but, based on the figures, people's choice....

Bugatti Chiron bites the dust as Koenigsegg's Agera RS smashes its world record

Bugatti Chiron bites the dust as Koenigsegg's Agera RS smashes its world record

Since Bugatti Chiron — the most powerful, fastest, luxurious and one of the most exclusive production super sports car— was launched, all the other hyper car manufacturers seemed to had....

Audi India to launch ‘love at first sight pack’ — A5, S5 Sportback & A5 Cabriolet today; price & specifications revealed

Audi India to launch A5, S5 Sportback & A5 Cabriolet today; price and specifications revealed

Delivering to their promise of introducing 10 new Audi models in 2017, Audi India is all set to roll-out their all new Audi A5 in the country today. According to....

Maruti Suzuki Manesar plant: Leopard spotted inside premises; rescue operations underway

Maruti Suzuki Manesar plant: Leopard spotted inside premises; rescue operations underway

On Thursday morning at around 4 AM, a leopard was spotted in the premises of Maruti Suzuki's plant in Manesar. After the news broke out, police and forest authorities rushed....

Saudi women driving ban: Ford gives free Mustang to rights campaigner

Saudi women driving ban: Ford gives free Mustang to rights campaigner

The driving ban on women in Saudi Arabia was lifted by the Saudi King, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on September 26 and the decision was celebrated all across the globe.....

Royal-Enfield-750cc-motorcycle-to-debut-in-November

Royal Enfield 750cc motorcycle to debut in November? Here’s what we know

After news first emerged about the Chennai-based motorcycle maker Royal Enfield for testing a new range of motorcycles in Tamil Nadu, the highly speculated and talked about Continental GT 750....

Renault Captur SUV unveiled in India, Launch in October

Renault Captur SUV unveiled in India

Renault has released a few videos on its YouTube channel confirming prime features of its upcoming crossover, the Captur. The India-spec Renault Captur was officially revealed on September 21, 2017.....

The 550PS Third-Gen Porsche Cayenne Turbo Is Heading To India

The 550PS third-gen Porsche Cayenne turbo is heading to India

Porsche has revealed the third-gen Cayenne Turbo at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show. The car will make it to the company’s India portfolio by next year. Prices for India have not....

most popular

Pune Doctor, cab driver run over, hit by private bus

Pune doctor, cab driver run over, hit by private bus

Ignis Vs KUV100 Vs Grand i10 Vs Swift: Variant-to-variant feature comparison

KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa calls Congress MLAs eunuch, says Muslims who don't vote for BJP support Pakistan

Anjali Singh

IAF officer Anjali Singh becomes India's first female to be posted as a military diplomat abroad

DU Recruitment 2019: Delhi University invites applications for Principal post, apply @du.ac.in before October 13

DU Recruitment 2019: Delhi University invites applications for Principal post, apply before October 13 @du.ac.in

videos

Bengaluru: K'taka govt builts hospital on lake; due to incessant rains entire hospital facility flooded

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

vlcsnap-2017-10-27-16h38m02s200

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

Privacy & Cookies Notice Site MapComplaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.