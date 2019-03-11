Business

Nirmala Sitharaman blames Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan for high NPAs of PSU banks, says banks had worst phase under UPA rule

Nirmala Sitharaman on merger of banks: Everything is going smoothly

Car sales slump for 11th straight month, down by 23.7%, lay-offs foreseen

Maruti Suzuki slashes Baleno RS hatchback price by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Baleno RS Price: Maruti Suzuki in a latest slashed a massive 1 lakh rupees on its premium go fast hatchback Baleno RS following the government's decision to reduce Corporate....

Market opens at a mixed note, Sensex holds at 39k, Nifty above 11,600 points, Thomas Cook, Asian Paints in loss

After the Ministry of Finance and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced corporate tax rate cut and introduced new provisions to Income Tax Act, investors and industrialists believe that the....

Thomas-Cook

Thomas Cook collapse: 20,000 employees stare at joblessness, UK govt plans to rescue 1.5 lakh British holidaymakers stranded abroad under Operation Matterhorn

Thomas Cook collapse: As many as 150,000 Britishers holidaymakers have been stranded abroad after popular tour operator Thomas Cook filed for bankruptcy, reports said on Monday. The travel company was....

Corporate tax cut_ Sensex skyrockets! Crosses 2200 point mark, Nifty 11k, top sectoral gainers are Automobile, banks, and PSU's

Corporate tax cut: Automobiles, hotels, banks, and PSUs drive Sensex surge

Corporate tax cut: Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s revolutionary decision to cut corporate tax in India, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a growth of more than 5% when compared....

rahul gandhi congress

Coporate tax cut: Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury call Centre's move crony capitalism, Jairam Ramesh hints propaganda ahead of HowdyModi event

When the country is lauding the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's move to reduce the corporate tax from 30 per cent to 28 per cent, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has....

Nirmala Sitharaman

Corporate tax cut: Nirmala Sitharaman measures will boost Indian economy

After successive drops in the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 for the past week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the major decision to boost the economy by slashing....

corporate tax

Corporate tax cut: India Inc welcomes Nirmala Sitharaman's move

In another press conference to boost the economy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to slash corporate tax for domestic consumers and new domestic manufacturing consumers. The latest announcement has....

sensex, nifty loss

Sensex falls by 400 points, Nifty slips below 10,800 mark, Banking, IT, Metal sectors biggest losers

Geo-Political tension, US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates to fight inflation are one of the main reasons for BSE Sensex falling by more than 400.92 points and slipping to 36,162.96 points earlier today. Whereas....

Sensex tanks over 600 points, Nifty tumbles to 10,817.60: Sensex on Tuesday tanked 642.22 points to 36,481.09 while Nifty tumbled 185.90 points to 10,817.60, reports said. The reports said that....

Indiabulls

Indiabulls, Reliance, DLF siphoned off public funds to make private wealth: PIL in Delhi High Court

Indiabulls, Reliance, DLF siphoned off public funds to make private wealth: PIL in Delhi High Court: A Public-Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court has accused Indiabulls Housing Finance....

Reliance JioFiber

Reliance JioFiber registration: How to register for Jio Fiber broadband connection?

Reliance JioFiber registration: JioFibre, which had created all the hype even before its launch is all set to be commercially launched by Reliance today, September 5, 2019. The much-awaited Jio Fiber....

Gold Silver Prices

Gold, silver prices at an all-time high in India, prices surged by 20%

Gold and Silver prices in India reached the highest recently. Reports said gold prices have gone too far touching Rs 40,000 per 10 gram in Mumbai. Serious tensions between the....

India GDP rate, IIP, Industrial growth in July, rupee vs dollar

After GDP slumps, another shocker: Core sectors down to 2.1% in July compared to 7.3% last year

The growth of 8 core industries of India has come down to 2.1% in July compared to 2018's 7.3%, said reports. These 8 industries contribute over 40 % of the....

Apple

Apple welcomes PM Modi govt's Single Brand Retail move, says looking forward to first retail store in India

Apple welcomes PM Modi govt's Single Brand Retail move, says looking forward to first retail store in India: Centre's decision to ease the 30 per cent sourcing norm for single-brand....

RBI, Reserve Bank of India, narendra Modi government, Rupee vs Dollar

RBI to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to Centre

Following the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan committee, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the Central government. The decision....

Rupee

Rupee falls 52 paise against US dollar

Rupee falls 52 paise against US dollar: The rupee on Monday opened at 72.08 against the US dollar in early trade, reports said. The rupee declined by 58 paise from....

nirmala sitharaman12 (1)

Nirmala Sitharaman on angel tax: Registered startups to be exempted from angel tax

In order to provide a big relaxation to the entrepreneurs and startups prevailing in the society, Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has declared that the angel tax will not be....

nirmala sitharaman (1)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces new measures to support stagnating auto sector

In order to increase the demand in the auto sector, which is facing a major drop from nine consecutive months till July 2019, the Government of India has announced a....

Parle, Parle g fall in demand, parle to sack empolyees

Parle to sack more than 10,000 employees over slow economic growth, falling demand

As many as 10,000 employees of country's leading biscuit maker Parle Products Pvt Ltd are staring at an unemployment crisis. The crisis has arisen due to slow economic growth and....

Mukesh Ambani AGM 2019

Reliance AGM 2019: This is what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella promised India with its partnership with RIL

Reliance AGM 2019: This is what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella promised India with its partnership with RIL: Reliance Industrial Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced a partnership between Reliance....

Reliance AGM 2019 Jio GigaFiber

Reliance AGM 2019 Jio GigaFiber: Set-Top box to provide support of Mixed Reality services like MR education, check for more details

Reliance AGM 2019 Jio GigaFiber: Reliance Jio has announced the broadband services Jio GigaFiber alongside JioPhone 2 at the 42nd Annual General Meeting. The company has made major announcements regarding the....

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance AGM 2019: Mukesh Ambani announces Saudi Aramco to invest $ 75 billion in Reliance's Oil to Chemicals biz for 20% stake

Reliance AGM 2019: Mukesh Ambani announces Saudi Aramco to invest $ 75 billion in Reliance's Oil to Chemicals biz for 20% stake: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani has....

Drop in gold prices: 10 reasons for bearish gold prices ahead of festive season

Recently, gold prices marked a drop-down by Rs. 140, this might be a piece of good news for many people but it still traded above Rs. 38,000 in the capital,....

New Gold prices

Record surge in gold prices post general election 2019, here's the comparison

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has unveiled the first Union Budget, it has driven the investors to safe-haven investments like gold and silver. It resulted into a surging....

ITR e-Filing Online

ITR e-Filing Online: Last date to file ITR is August 31, check how to prepare and submit ITR

ITR e-Filing Online: The Income Tax Department on July 23 announced the extension of the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for taxpayers. The department had released a notice regarding the....

amazon india uber eats

Amazon to start food delivery service, plans to buy Uber Eats India

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon India plans to venture into the online food delivery service in India after Uber Eats. The Seattle based company founded by IT industrialist Narayana Murthy has....

Amazon

Amazon to add food delivery in its prime app, likely to buy Uber Eats

Amazon India is likely to buy a local unit of food order and delivery platform Uber Eats. The negotiations between two sides are in the early stages while they both....

Byju app, Byju Raveendran, billionaire Byju Raveendran

Byju CEO Byju Raveendran joins billionaire club, here's the story of his success

Byju Raveendran, CEO of the Byju's learning app, has joined India's billionaire list. A former classroom teacher who turned entrepreneur to revolutionize the style of teaching and learning. Byju education....

Nirav Modi, Nirav Modi to remain in UK Jail, Punjab National Bank

Nirav Modi to remain in jail in UK until August 22

Nirav Modi, a fugitive businessman who flee away without paying thousands of crores of Indian Banks, will be in custody for a remand till August 22. The directions were given....

cryptocurrency-banned-in-India

India bans all private cryptocurrencies, 1 to 10-year jail term for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin or others

India bans all private cryptocurrencies, 1 to 10-year jail term for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin or others: Investing in cryptocurrency is now a crime in India. Those who have been....

Reliance Industries

Reliance Jio pips Airtel to become no.2 telecom company, Vodafone Idea continues at the top

Reliance Jio becomes the second telecom company, leaving behind its rival Bharti Airtel. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday released a report which stated that in the month....

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news, hike in minimum salaries for Central government employees, new pension scheme for Central government employees, Indian Railway union elections

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: Demands for hike of minimum pay, scrapping of new pension scheme heat up Railway union polls

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: The Railway union elections are heating up as the Central government employees have been raising their demands for the hike of the minimum....

jeff

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to pay $38 billion to wife MacKenzie in world's biggest divorce setllement

Amazon CEO and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos will settle their divorce by the coming week. Jeff would be paying her an outrageous amount of $38 billion as....

tt

Sensex currently at 39,580.12, up by 214.28 points, Nifty at 11,846.40, up by 57.55 points

Indian equity on Monday started at a positive note as BSE Sensex rose over 200 points in early deals to 39,649.47, and the NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to 11,860.8. The....

sensex

Stock market: Sensex gains 140 points, Nifty near 11,900 ahead of the G-20 summit

Stock market: Extending gains the Indian stock market rose by 100 points- Sensex and Nifty by 11,900 for the third consecutive day ahead of the G-20 summit. The S&P BSE index....

7th pay commission

7th Pay Commission, 7 CPC latest news: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approves new pay scale for staff of 6 universities

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, June 25, gave a nod to the salary hike and new pay scale for the staff....

SEBI,Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, NDTV

SEBI bars Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy from accessing securities markets, top positions at NDTV for next 2 years, management role at any company for next 1 year

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday barred NDTV Ltd’s 2 top board members and key promoters— Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, and their firm RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd....

RBI

Online transactions to be cheaper from July 1: RBI tells banks to remove NEFT, RTGS charges

Online transactions to be cheaper from July 1: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made a major announcement in June 2019. Among all those announcements, one was to remove the....

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news, Central Government employees salary hike, DA, Narendra Modi, Ministry of Finance

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: Central Government employees to get Rs 21,000 as basic salary, fitment to be increased by 3 times, say reports

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: The central government employees are likely to receive a piece of good news soon as the Narendra Modi government is back in power....

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC, 7th Pay commission latest news, news Central Government employees, Narendra Modi, hike in salary, DA, Ministry of Finance, Finance Ministry, Arun Jaitley

7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Government employees, Narendra Modi govt. may announce hike in salary, DA soon

7th Pay Commission: The Narendra Modi government is back in power with a thumping majority and now the Central government employees are hoping big from it. Lakhs of Central Government....

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange, market news, sensex, Business news, indian economy, Indian Rupee, gold price today, Nifty, National Stock Exchange, NSE, business news, NewsX

Exit polls boost: Sensex breaches its previous highest mark of 39,487 points; Nifty opens at record high

Sensex breaches its previous highest mark of 39487 points; Nifty opens at record high: The benchmark Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday breached its previous highest mark....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: Central Government Employees in dilemma over basic pay increment as Centre denies implementation

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: As the Lok Sabha Elections, 2019 is coming to an end, Central Government employees are looking forward to the government's positive attitude towards....

BSE, Sensex

Exit poll 2019 impact on stock market: Sensex surges 1318 points, Rupee gains 79 paise against US dollar

Exit poll 2019 impact on stock market:  The benchmark Sensex on Monday opened at 38,819.68, up by 888.91 points while the Nifty opened at 11,691.30, up by 284.15 points, a....

Jet Airways

Jet Airways CFO Amit Agrawal resigns for personal reasons

Jet Airways CFO Amit Agrawal resigns for personal reasons: Jet Airways Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Amit Agrawal has resigned due to personal reasons with immediate effect.....

Tatkal train ticket booking 2019: IRCTC tatkal ticket rules, charges, booking times

Tatkal train ticket booking 2019: The summer holidays are here and so are the people getting ready to leave for vacations. For all the people planning out vacations there is a....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Over 9 lakh Central Government employees to get benefits under 7th CPC

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees had been demanding the basic minimum pay hike since a very long time and it looks like the Centre has finally listened to their....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Centre to implement Minimum Basic Pay hike for Central Government employees soon

7th Pay Commission: In a latest development of 7th Pay Commission recommendations under the Narendra Modi-led government, the Centre is all set to increase the salary of all Central Government....

Port-TALBOT-EXPLOSION-790

Explosion at Tata Steelworks plant in UK's Port Talbot: 2 injured, cops ask people to avoid area

Explosion at Tata Steelworks plant in UK's Port Talbot: At least two persons were injured after an explosion rocked the ATA Steelworks plant in the United Kingdom's Port Talbot, reports....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Good news! Central Government Employees to get higher educational benefits, know how to claim

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government Employees have been demanding for a hike in the fitment factor and basic minimum pay however, their demand is yet to be fulfiled by....

UIDAI Aadhaar card Updates: Here's a list of documents required to apply and update Aadhar card

UIDAI Aadhaar card Updates: Before applying for the Aadhar card it is very important for people applying and even holding Aadhar card to know the important documents needed. Aadhaar card....

7th Pay Commission, Central Government employees salary hike, incentive, 7th Pay Commission latest news, Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

7th Pay Commission: Central Government employees to get Rs 30,000 incentive, check details

7th Pay Commission: The Department of Personnel & Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (MoPPP) has made a big announcement to please its employees. The department....

7th Pay Commission, 7th pay commission latest news, 7th pay commission news for BSNL employees, BSNL employees salary hike, BSNL employees DA clearance

7th Pay Commission: Latest news on BSNL employees salary hike, clearance of pending dues

A piece of good news has finally arrived for the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) employees as the government has given a positive response to their demands. According to the....

7th Pay Commission for CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB soldiers, 7th pay commission news, 7th pay commission latest news, seventh pay commission

7th Pay Commission: Good news for CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB soldiers

7th pay commission: The Central armed police forces which include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and....

7th Pay Commission: Jawans of paramilitary forces likely to get Income Tax benefits on ration money allowance

7th Pay Commission: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is considering giving complete exemption to paramilitary jawans from income tax on ration money allowance given to them on the basis of....

7th Pay Commission, Manish Sisodia, Delhi private schools fee hike, 7th Pay Commission recommendations for teachers, Delhi teachers 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Manish Sisodia says fee hike by private schools and 7th Pay Commission recommendations implementation for teachers are unrelated

Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday scrapped all allegations and reports claiming that unjustified fee hike by private schools is related to the implementation of the 7th Pay....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Centre yet to implement these demands of Central Government Employees

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees are all set to get several benefits under the latest 7th Pay recommendations and the Centre has fulfiled most of their demands ahead of....

Mayuri Kango joins Google India: Social media congratulates on her achievement

Mayuri Kango became one of the most popular faces of the '90s after getting a break with Anupam Kher in the movie Papa Kehte Hai, has recently joined Google on....

Coal India breaches 600 million tonne mark, CIL

Coal India breaches 600 Million Tonne mark in production, clocks 7% growth

The Maharatna coal mining giant had produced 607 MTs of coal during 2018-19 almost reaching its MoU target of 610 MTs. The 7% growth in coal production during the referred....

PAN-Aadhaar linking

Pan-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till September, see how to link Permanent Account Number with the Biometric ID

Pan-Aadhaar linking: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday, March 31, 2019, has announced the extension to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar by six months. According....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Lakhs of Central government employees to benefit under 7th CPC but no hike in basic pay, fitment factor , here's why

7th Pay Commission: The Centre has implemented most of the demands of the Central government employees much ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. This move made by the....

7th Pay Commission, 7th Pay Commission latest news, Central government employees to get salary hike, promotion, seventh Pay commission

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees to get salary hike, promotion

Under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Central government employees will receive a piece of good news soon. 2019 has been generous so far for the Government employees....

PAN-Aadhaar linking

Link your PAN number with Aadhaar card for seamless Income Tax services by this date, details inside

PAN-Aadhaar linking for Income Tax Filing: People who have not yet linked their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card must note that they will not be able to....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: 5 big developments under 7th CPC made by Central Government for employees till date

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Centre has announced some major changes under the 7th CPC recommendations which are set to benefit the government....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Government employees of Uttar Pradesh to get hike in Dearness Allowances (DA) up to 12%

7th Pay Commission: Employees working under the government of Uttar Pradesh is all set to get a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) this year. According to the latest reports on....

Who is Naresh Goyal?

Naresh Goyal, founder and principal promoter of the Jet Airways, along with his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of directors. His decision to step down from the top....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Central Government employees to get 5-fold increment in one-time incentives, details inside

7th Pay Commission: Once again the Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has brought smiles on the face of the Central government employees. Yes, the government through the....

European Union imposes Rs 117.2 billion fine on Google over restrictive AdSense ties

European Union imposes Rs 117.2 billion fine on Google over restrictive AdSense ties: Google is again fined by the European Union for a new antitrust issue. The European Union (EU)....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Holi gift for employees! Government implements 7th CPC for teaching staffs under UGC

7th Pay Commission: Good news for the employees! The state government of Karnataka has issued a notification in which it has been clarified that the pay scale for teaching staffs....

Anil Ambani thanks Mukesh Ambani for paying Rs 453 crore Ericsson dues, says deeply touched with his gesture

By paying Ericsson Rs 453 crore dues in the nick of time, Reliance Industries chairman and billionaire Mukesh Ambani saved his younger brother Anil Ambani from certain imprisonment. Mukesh Ambani....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees' demand for Basic Pay hike goes in vain for this reason

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government Employees had been demanding a hike in the basic minimum pay and fitment factor since a very long time. However, it is now clear....

Larsen and Toubro Ltd

Larsen & Toubro set to acquire 20.4 per cent in Mindtree

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) is set to buy a 20.4 per cent stake in Mindtree co-owned by Cafe Coffee Day (CCD). The multinational construction company will buy up to....

EPF deducation rules

Provident Fund litigations likely to reduce after SC verdict on EPF computation, know how to withdraw EPF

Provident Find, EPF Deduction New Rule: The Supreme Court had recently intervened in the process related to deduction of Employees Provident Fund in which it ruled in its judgement that....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees not to get any hike in basic pay, fitment factor, here’s why

7th Pay Commission: The Central government Employees had been demanding for a hike in the basic minimum pay and fitment factor since a very long time, however, their hopes have....

7th Pay Commission, BSNL, 3rd CPC

BSNL fails to pay February salaries to 1.76 lakh employees

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has not credited salary to its at least 1.76 lakh employees for the month of February. Reports said that the state-owned telecommunication company is....

EPF New Rules

SC directs employers to consider special allowances given to employees part of basic wage for EPF computation

Provident Fund New Rules: The Supreme Court has administered that special allowances paid to the employees by employers must be considered a part of the "basic wage" for deduction of....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Government employees of this state to get 12% Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) under 7th CPC

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections this year, the Centre has recently announced hike in the Dearness Allowance of the government employees upto 3% under the 7th....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: After Centre, these state governments announce DA, DR hike to employees

Several states have announced to hike the salary of their employees and pensioners under 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The central Government had announced a hike of 3 per cent in....

7th Pay Commission: Central Government might increase basic pay for employees soon? here is the latest update

7th Pay Commission: In recent times, there have been several updates regarding the 7th Pay Commission, and once again another good news has come up for all the Central Government....

7th pay commission, 7th pay commission odisha news, 7th pay commission 3% DA in Odisha, 7th pay commission salary increase, 7th pay commission latest news today 2018-19, 7th pay commission pay scales pdf, hike in DA, Narendra Modi government, 7th pay commission,central government employees

7th Pay Commission: Naveen Patnaik announces 3% Dearness Allowance increment for Odisha government employees with effect from January 1

7th Pay Commission: Following the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Odisha government on Monday announced to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the state government employees by 3%.....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Central government announces hike in DA for employees, pensioners, but slashes fitment factor

7th Pay Commission: The Central government employees have been demanding a pay hike in the fitment factor and the government is yet to fulfil their demands, however, the centre has....

Petrol, diesel to become costlier due to surge in crude oil prices

Petrol, diesel to become costlier due to surge in crude oil prices: Domestic fuel rates in the country are going to experience a hike after staying at stable rates for....

7th Pay Commission: Indian Railways to conduct one recruitment exam for these posts, check details

7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees' demand on salary hike might get a green signal by March, details inside

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government Employees have been waiting for their demands to be implemented under the 7th pay commission and look like the month of March would be....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Major developments Central government employees must have missed, details inside

7th Pay Commission, CPC latest updates: Over the last few weeks there have been several developments linked to the 7th pay commission. According to reports, the central government while presenting....

7th Pay Commission: Good news for Central government employees in March? Get details inside

7th Pay Commission: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi might announce good news related to minimum pay of central government employees soon. In....

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees to get new LTC benefits, read details inside

7th Pay Commission: The central government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of travel facilities for its employees. Now central government employees will be able to fly....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: No hike in salary for central government employees, DA likely to be increased

7th Pay Commission: The National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) held a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials to discuss the increase in the minimum pay....

7th pay commission

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees likely to get a pay hike soon, details inside

The Central government employees who have been protesting and demanding the hike the basic salary and allowances may receive a piece of good news soon. The Central government employees working....

State Bank of India cuts interest rates for home loans up to Rs 30 lakh

State Bank of India cuts interest rates for home loans up to Rs 30 lakh: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to slash the interest rate by 5....

Reliance, Reience Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, Jio, broadband, Ambani, data, indian consumers, Indian economy

Reliance Industries may sell Jio infra assets to Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management to reduce debt burden

Reliance Industries may sell Jio infra assets to Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management to reduce debt: The Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) may sell Reliance Jio’s telecom towers and....

RBI

RBI forecasts GDP growth for FY20 at 7.4 %, cuts repo rates by 25 basis points from 6.5% to 6.25%

RBI forecasts GDP growth for FY20 at 7.4 %, cuts repo rates by 25 basis points from 6.5% to 6.25%: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday cut repo....

Binny Bansal

Former Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal talks about life after parting ways with e-commerce giant

It has not been even three months since Binny Bansal left Flipkart, the gigantic e-commerce founded by him in the year 2007. Being one of the most famous and celebrated....

7th Pay Commission, Seventh pay commission, Government teachers salary hike, allowance, arrears, Narendra Modi, HRD Ministry, Finance Ministry 7th pay commission salary, 7th pay commission hra, 7th pay commission allowances

7th Pay Commission: Government teachers, academic staff to get revised allowances with effect from July 1, 2017

7th Pay Commission: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has given a nod to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for the Central government teachers, equivalent academic staff, registrars and....

Anil Ambani's RCom files for bankruptcy

On Friday, India's Reliance Communications Limited was noted saying that in order to resolve its debt postition, the company will seek a fast track resolution via National Company Law Tribunal....

P-Chidamabaram

Interim Budget 2019: Congress pooh-poohs Modi government's last budget, says too little, too late for farmers

Interim Budget 2019: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday termed the Interim Budget presented by Piyush Goyal in the parliament as an account for votes and not a vote....

Interim-Budget_AP

Interim Budget 2019: Modi govt readies for Lok Sabha polls with these big takeaways

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in interim charge of the ministry in absence of ailing Arun Jaitley, presented the Interim Budget 2019 on Friday. Many major sops were announced....

interim budget 2019

Interim Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal announces Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan scheme, Rs 3,000 monthly pension for workers in unorganised sector

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced a pension scheme called Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan for the workers and labourers. The pension scheme is being launched for those working....

Piyush Goyal

Interim Budget 2019: FM Piyush Goyal says India attracted $239 billion of FDI flows in last five years

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday presented the interim budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Parliament. While reading out the Budget 2019, Goyal asserted that....

Goyal-Budget-790

7th Pay Commission Interim Budget 2019 Piyush Goyal Live updates: P Chidambaram says budget is not a vote on account but an account for votes

7th Pay Commission Interim Budget 2019 Piyush Goyal Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government presented the Interim Budget 2019 today in Parliament (on Friday). This is Modi government's....

Interim Budget 2019, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, tax cuts, Tax exemptions, Farmers, Budget for Middle class, Lok Sabha elections 2019

Interim Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal may announce tax cuts ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Interim Budget 2019: Union Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Friday in absence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who is in the....

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar denies unemployment high, says data not verifiable

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on unemployment report: Retorting to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's tweet, which stressed on the unemployment rate in India that was highest in 2017-’18 at 6.1%,....

Budget to be tough exercise post-note ban: Assocham

Toshiba chairman Shigenori Shiga to resign over struggling US business

Cut indirect tax rates, not direct ones: P Chidambaram

Japanese auto giant Mitsubishi fined for faking fuel consumption data

Xiaomi slips to 4th spot as Oppo, Vivo lead in China: Report

Bengaluru: K'taka govt builts hospital on lake; due to incessant rains entire hospital facility flooded

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

