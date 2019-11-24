Osmania University 6th Semester Results: The results of BA, B.Com, B.Sc 6th semester examinations have been declared by Osmania University on its official website. The candidates who have appeared in....
RPSC Recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released a notification inviting applications for huge vacancies. The notification released on the official website of RPSC shows there....
DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: The Department of Environment Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) Bihar has invited applications for the posts of Senior Research Fellow and others through a notification released on....
IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Gujarat has invited applications for 38 Non-Executive Posts through its official website. The authority has recently released a notification that said....
UPPSC PCS 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued the notification for PCS (Prelims) examination. Around 364 posts are available in combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and assistant Conservator of....
India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019: The Indian Postal Department has released a notification announcing huge number of vacancies. According to the notification released on the official website, there....
EPFO Assistant Phase-I result 2019: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the results of EPFO Assistant Phase-I Exam 2019 on its official website - epfindia.gov.in. Candidates who have....
DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had recently released a notification announcing huge number of vacancies. According to the notification, 706 Fire Operator posts are....
UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission had invited applications for recruitment to various posts through its official website - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC has released a notification announcing the....
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: The application process for DRDO CEPTAM will be closed today, October 15, 2019, by Defence Research and Development Organisation, Interested candidates those who still have not....
IGNOU December 2019 Datesheet: Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has released a notification announcing the revision of the examination dates through its official website - ignou.ac.in. The candidates who....
BECIL Recruitment 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) is all set to close the application process for recruitment to the posts of Radiographer, Lift Operator and Others on....
NEPA Meghalaya Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Computer Programmer and others on the official website posts. The authority has released....
NEFR Recruitment 2019: North East Frontier Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Machinist, Welder, and other posts. The notification was released on September 18. A total of 2590....
Delhi District Court Recruitment 2019: District Court, Delhi has invited the application for the recruitment of Personal Assistant, Junior Judicial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed....
NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology, Raipur has issued the notification for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor, and other posts. The application submission will begin on October....
UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has invited the application for the recruitment of Personnel Officer posts. The notification was released on October 5. Application submission begins on....
Calicut University result 2019: BCom, BSc results of first sem examination are released by Calicut University. The results were declared on October 9, 2019, on the official website of Calicut University.....
AAU Recruitment 2019: Anand Agricultural University, Gujarat has invited the application for the recruitment of Research Associate, Project Assistant, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply with the prescribed format....
UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission has invited the application for the recruitment of Assistant Review Officer, Typist, and other posts. The notification was released on October 7 at....
CVPPPL Recruitment 2019: Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited has invited the application for Electrical, Mechanical, other Engineer posts. A total of 18 candidates to be recruited for these posts.....
DSSSB Recruitment 2019 for Fire Operator is now open. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun the online application process for recruitment to Fire Operator vacant posts through its....
DSSSB steno admit card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board(DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the examination of stenographer grade III and junior clerk. The admit was released on....
Haryana JBT Result 2019: The JBT Result 2019 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana on the official website at www.bseh.org.in. The participating students can visit the official....
SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: The Sikkim Public Service Commission or SPSC has released an official notification for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor for various subjects through....
CUK recruitment 2019: Central University of Karnataka (CUK) has released notification inviting candidates to apply for the Assistant Engineer, Security Officer, Section Officer, Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant, Personal Assistant and various....
Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Recruitment 2019: Cement Corporation of India Limited has released the notification for the vacancy for artisan trainee posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply....
UPTET 2019 notification: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is likely going to release the UPTET 2019 Notification for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test on its official....
CTET 2019 application: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has started the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 online application form correction through the official website of....
KAU recruitment 2019: Kerala agriculture university(KAU) has notified about the vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor (RARS Pattambi). Interested candidates can apply for the job after checking their eligibility. Candidates....
Dibrugarh University UG Exam Schedule 2019: The examination time table for undergraduate courses has been released by Dibrugarh University on its official website - dibru.ac.in. Students who are pursuing the....
PSPCL Assistant Lineman recruitment 2019: Punjab State power corporation plays the lead role in bringing 24/7 electricity to the homes situated in the Punjab region. Interested applicants who wish to apply....
MSBTE 2019 admit card: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education(MSBTE) has released the admit cards for winter 2019 examinations. Concerned candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board....
GATE 2020 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is all set to close the online registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 tomorrow, October 5, 2019.....
AIIMS Notification 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science is hiring the candidates for Professor, Assistant Professor, and other posts. The application submission was started from the day of notification....
SAIL recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai has notified about vacancies for the posts of Operator cum Technician, attendant, pharmacist, fireman cum fire engine driver and other.....
TMC recruitment 2019: Tata Memorial Centre, Varanasi has notified about the vacancies for Computer Programmer posts. Recruitment for the posts will be done through walk-in-interview. Candidates should make sure that....
NHSRC Recruitment 2019: National Health System Resource Centre has issued the notification for the recruitment of Consultant-Finance, IEC Officer, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format....
CURAJ Recruitment 2019: The Central University of Rajasthan has invited the application for the recruitment of Junior Research fellow. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format and offline mode on....
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued an official notification informing that the Non-Executive Posts exam in Haryana has been rescheduled due to the Assembly Elections in Haryana. All the....
OUAT recruitment 2019: Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has notified about the vacancies for the post of young professional II. Recruitment would be based on direct walk-in-interviews, so it....
Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment 2019: Applications are invited by Andhra Pradesh Police for the post of the assistant public prosecutor. Candidates who are interested in applying for the post can....
RPSC AEN Recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has announced the extended results of Asst. Engineer examination for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical categories on its official website -....
UPTET 2019 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board or UPBEB is going to issue the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 Notification on its official website - http://www.upbeb.org/....
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: The IBPS Clerk 2019 notification was released through the official website of IBPS - ibps.in recently. According to the notification, the online application process for IBPS....
CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Constable (Tradesman) on the official website recently. According to the notification,....
MP CPCT Admit Card 2019: Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAPIT) is all set to conduct the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) examination 2019 in the month of....
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has released the results of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019. Concerned students can check the results by visiting the official website....