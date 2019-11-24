Education and Jobs

Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply for 54 Assistant Professor Posts till November 15

Maharashtra India Post Recruitment 2019: Apply for 3650 posts of Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master, Dak Sevak and others till November 30

UPSC CDS 2020: Notification for 418 posts out apply here @upsc.gov.in, here are steps to apply

bpsc 2019

BPSC 65th Prelims Answer Key 2019 issued: Know how to raise objection @ bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th Prelims Answer Key 2019 issued: The answer key for the 65th combined preliminary examination 2019 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). All the candidates....

Osmania University 6th Semester Results

Osmania University 6th Semester Results for BA, B.Com, B.Sc declared, check at oasmania.ac.in

Osmania University 6th Semester Results: The results of BA, B.Com, B.Sc 6th semester examinations have been declared by Osmania University on its official website. The candidates who have appeared in....

RPSC Recruitment 2019

RPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 900 Veterinary Officer post vacancies on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released a notification inviting applications for huge vacancies. The notification released on the official website of RPSC shows there....

CAT 2019

CAT Admit Card 2019: IIM Kozhikode to issue hall tickets for Common Admission Test soon

CAT Admit Card 2019: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 Admit Cards is going to be held on November 24, 2019. IIM Kozhikode, which is the examination conducting authority this....

Assam TET Admit Card 2019

Assam TET Admit Card 2019: Teacher Eligibility Test hall tickets out on ssa.assam.gov.in

Assam TET Admit Card 2019: The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Assam is all set to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 Examination for which the Admit Cards have been....

SSC Answer Keys 2019

SSC CPO, SI, CISF Answer Keys 2019 released on ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO, SI, CISF Answer Keys 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the Answer Keys of CAPF, SI, DP, ASI, CSIF Exam 2019 on the official website....

UP D.El.Ed Second Semester result 2019

UP D.El.Ed 2nd Semester Results 2019 out, check at btcexam.in

UP D.El.Ed 2nd Semester Results 2019: Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has announced the results and mark sheets of D.El.Ed Second Semester Exam 2019 conducted by the Board on....

TNDTE Diploma Time Table 2019

TNDTE Diploma Time Table 2019 out, check how to download

TNDTE Diploma Time Table 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education in Tamil Nadu has published the schedule of Diploma Examination to be conducted in the months of October and November....

DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019

DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Research Fellow, other posts, check Important dates, eligibility criteria

DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: The Department of Environment Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) Bihar has invited applications for the posts of Senior Research Fellow and others through a notification released on....

NTA JEE Main 2020

NTA JEE Main 2020: Online correction window closes today @jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online application correction window for the upcoming NTA Joint Entrance Exam or JEE will be closed on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to reports,....

IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019

IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019: Apply for 38 Non-Executive vacancies till October 30

IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Gujarat has invited applications for 38 Non-Executive Posts through its official website. The authority has recently released a notification that said....

SBI PO 2019 final result

SBI PO 2019 final result declared, check @sbi.co.in

SBI PO 2019: The State Bank of India has released the final result of Probationary Officers on its official website, sbi.co.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website to check....

UPSC

UPPSC PCS 2019: Notification released for 364 various posts, apply @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued the notification for PCS (Prelims) examination. Around 364 posts are available in combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and assistant Conservator of....

SSC-MTS

SSC MTS Result 2019: Know the SSC MTS Tier-1 scorecard format and details @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Tier-1 Result 2019: SSC Multi Tasking Staff Result can be released anytime on the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. Candidates those who had appeared in the....

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019: Over 5400 vacancies announced, apply now

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019: The Indian Postal Department has released a notification announcing huge number of vacancies. According to the notification released on the official website, there....

EPFO Assistant Phase-I result 2019

EPFO Assistant Phase-I result 2019 released on epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Assistant Phase-I result 2019: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the results of EPFO Assistant Phase-I Exam 2019 on its official website - epfindia.gov.in. Candidates who have....

Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit Card 2019

Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit Card 2019 for recruitment exam released, check steps to download

Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit Card 2019: The admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment examination has been released by the Bihar legislative council.....

ICAI

ICAI CA Admit Card 2019: Hall ticket released for CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation exam @icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for the CA November 2019 examinations have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. All those candidates who had....

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019: Application for 706 vacancies open @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had recently released a notification announcing huge number of vacancies. According to the notification, 706 Fire Operator posts are....

SBI SO Recruitment 2019

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 63 SCO vacancies @sbi.co.in/careers

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for 63 SCO post vacancies through the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in/careers. According to reports,....

UGC NET December 2019

UGC NET December 2019: Last date to apply for National Eligibility Test @ugcnet.nta.nic.in today

UGC NET December 2019: The online application process for UGC Net exams will be closed today. October 15 is the last date to register yourself for the UGC NET December....

UPSC Recruitment 2019

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Botanist, Legal Officer, Joint Assistant Director, other posts on upsc.gov.in by October 31

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission had invited applications for recruitment to various posts through its official website - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC has released a notification announcing the....

DRDO Recruitment 2019:

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Application process closes today, apply for 224 posts @drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019:  The application process for DRDO CEPTAM will be closed today, October 15, 2019, by Defence Research and Development Organisation, Interested candidates those who still have not....

icai ca 2019 admit cards

ICAI CA 2019 admit cards out, know how to download @ icai.org

ICAI CA 2019 admit cards out: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India has issued the admit cards for the foundation, intermediate and final exams. All the candidates who have....

IGNOU December 2019 Datesheet

IGNOU December 2019 Datesheet: Term End Exam timetable revised, check new schedule

IGNOU December 2019 Datesheet: Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has released a notification announcing the revision of the examination dates through its official website - ignou.ac.in. The candidates who....

ncert

NCERT says pre-school children should not be forced to give written or oral exams

The National Council of Educational Research and Training on Monday has said that the pre-school children should not be forced to appear in any written or oral examination. The NCERT....

BECIL Recruitment 2019

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 35 Radiographer, Lift Operator, other vacancies today

BECIL Recruitment 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) is all set to close the application process for recruitment to the posts of Radiographer, Lift Operator and Others on....

JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020: Correction window opens today @jeemain.nta.nic.in, know steps to correct mistakes

JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency has opened the application correction window for JEE Main 2020. The correction window is opened on the official website of NTA JEE, jeemain .nta.nic.in.....

NEPA Meghalaya Recruitment 2019

NEPA, Meghalaya Recruitment 2019: Apply for Computer Programmer and other posts

NEPA Meghalaya Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Computer Programmer and others on the official website posts. The authority has released....

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 554 Head Constable vacancies

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Good news for those who are looking for government jobs in Delhi. The Delhi government has invited applications for the position of Head Constable in Delhi....

NEFR

NEFR Recruitment 2019: Apply for Machinist, Welder, other posts, check details here @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

NEFR Recruitment 2019: North East Frontier Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Machinist, Welder, and other posts. The notification was released on September 18. A total of 2590....

LIC recruitment 2019 postponed dates

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Prelims exam postponed, check details here

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Dates of preliminary examination for the post of assistant has been postponed by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. This was notified by the LIC of....

AIIMS PG Registration 2020

AIIMS PG 2020: Registration date for postgraduate entrance exam extended, check last date

AIIMS PG 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS has extended the date for online registration to the postgraduate entrance examination scheduled in January 2020. According to....

HSSC CLERK ANSWER KEY 2019

HSSC Clerk answer key 2019: PDF released check at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Clerk answer key 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key for the written exam held on 21 September, 22 September, and 23 September. Concerned students can visit....

Delhi Police

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for Head Constable, check details here @delhipolice.nic.in

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Delhi Police has issued the notification for the recruitment of Head Constable post. A total of 554 posts to be appointed through this selection. Online application....

Delhi District Court

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2019: Personal Assistant, Junior Judicial, other posts lying vacant, apply before October 21 @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2019: District Court, Delhi has invited the application for the recruitment of Personal Assistant, Junior Judicial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed....

NIOS DElEd 2019 Exam schedule

NIOS D.El.Ed 2019 exam schedule/datesheet released at nios.ac.in, see how to check

NIOS D.El.Ed 2019 exam schedule: The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has released the examination schedule for D.El.Ed Exam 2019 on its official website. The NIOS D.El.Ed Exam....

NIT Raipur

NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: Apply for Professor, Assistant Professor, other posts, check details here @nitrr.ac.in

NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology, Raipur has issued the notification for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor, and other posts. The application submission will begin on October....

UPPCL

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Personnel Officer posts lying vacant, apply @upenergy.in before November 14

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has invited the application for the recruitment of Personnel Officer posts. The notification was released on October 5. Application submission begins on....

university of calicut result 2019

Calicut University result 2019: BCom, BSc first semester result out, know how to check at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University result 2019: BCom, BSc results of first sem examination are released by Calicut University. The results were declared on October 9, 2019, on the official website of Calicut University.....

JEE Main 2019

NTA JEE Main 2020: Application process ends tomorrow, know which session can be beneficial for you

NTA JEE Main 2020: Across India, Joint Entrance Exam, Main is a life-changing exam as it offers admission in some of the prominent colleges in India including Indian Institutes of....

AAU

AAU Recruitment 2019: Apply for Research Associate, Project Assistant, other posts, check detail here @aau.in

AAU Recruitment 2019: Anand Agricultural University, Gujarat has invited the application for the recruitment of Research Associate, Project Assistant, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply with the prescribed format....

JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020 Application for January Exam to close tomorrow, details inside

JEE Main 2020: Online application for the NTA Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 January Exam is all set to close through the official website tomorrow, October 10, 2019. According to....

HTET

HTET November 2019: PRT, TGT, PGT exam application issued online, apply @htetonline.com before October 18

HTET November 2019: Board of School Education, Haryana has invited the application for PRT, TGT and PGT exams. The notification was released on October 7. The exam will be held....

UKPSC

UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Review Officer, Typist, other posts, check details here @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission has invited the application for the recruitment of Assistant Review Officer, Typist, and other posts. The notification was released on October 7 at....

UGC NET December Exam 2019

UGC NET December Exam 2019: Application Process to end on 9th October, apply @ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET December Exam 2019:  All those candidates those who are willing to applying for UGC NET 2019 December examination must fill the application form, at the earliest. According to....

CVPPL

CVPPPL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Electrical, Mechanical, other Engineer posts before November 4

CVPPPL Recruitment 2019: Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited has invited the application for Electrical, Mechanical, other Engineer posts. A total of 18 candidates to be recruited for these posts.....

JEE MAIN 2020

JEE Main 2020: Extended application process ends on October 10, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2020: The online application process for JEE Main 2020 will be closed by the National Testing Agency(NTA) by October 10, 2019. Interested candidates can visit the official website of....

DSSSB Recruitment 2019

DSSSB Recruitment 2019: Application for 706 Fire Operator post vacancies starts today, apply @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2019 for Fire Operator is now open. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun the online application process for recruitment to Fire Operator vacant posts through its....

DSSSB ADMIT CARD RELEASED 2019

DSSSB steno admit card 2019 released download at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB steno admit card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board(DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the examination of stenographer grade III and junior clerk. The admit was released on....

Haryana

Haryana JBT Result 2019 announced at bseh.org.in. check steps to download

Haryana JBT Result 2019: The JBT Result 2019 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana on the official website at www.bseh.org.in. The participating students can visit the official....

Odisha TET Answer key 2019

Odisha TET answer key 2019 released @bseodisha.nic.in, know steps to check answer key

Odisha TET answer key 2019: Odisha board of secondary education has declared the answer key for Odisha TET. All those cand5uidates those who have appeared in the Odisha Teacher Eligibility....

SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019

SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Apply for six vacant posts @spscskm.gov.in

SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: The Sikkim Public Service Commission or SPSC has released an official notification for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor for various subjects through....

cuk recruitment 2019

CUK recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for Nursing Officer, Pharmacist and 59 other posts

CUK recruitment 2019: Central University of Karnataka (CUK) has released notification inviting candidates to apply for the Assistant Engineer, Security Officer, Section Officer, Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant, Personal Assistant and various....

Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Recruitment 2019

Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Recruitment 2019: Notification released for 60 artisan trainee posts

Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Recruitment 2019: Cement Corporation of India Limited has released the notification for the vacancy for artisan trainee posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply....

GATE 2020

GATE 2020: Online registration process ends today, apply @gate.iitd.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is all set to close GATE 2020 registration today. The officials have already notified that the last date for the application process and the....

TN TRB

TN TRB PG assistant/ physical education director exam answer key 2019 declared @trb.tn.nic.in, know how to check

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) has declared The Tamil Nadu TRB PG Assistant / Physical Education Director Exam Answer Key 2019. Candidates who have participated in the examination....

TN TRB answer key 2019

TN TRB PG Assistant/ Physical Education Director Exam Answer Key 2019 released on trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB Answer Key 2019: The Tamil Nadu TRB PG Assistant/ Physical Education Director Exam Answer Key 2019 has been released by the Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB)....

UPTET 2019

UPTET 2019 notification likely to be out next week, check examination date

UPTET 2019 notification: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is likely going to release the UPTET 2019 Notification for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test on its official....

CTET 2019

CTET 2019 application form correction starts on ctet.nic.in, check last date

CTET 2019 application: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has started the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 online application form correction through the official website of....

RARS recruitment 2019

KAU recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for the post of assistant professor

KAU recruitment 2019: Kerala agriculture university(KAU) has notified about the vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor (RARS Pattambi). Interested candidates can apply for the job after checking their eligibility. Candidates....

Assam TET Admit Card 2019

Assam TET 2019: Admit card to be released soon, check new exam dates @ssa.assam.gov.in

Assam TET 2019: The Assam Department of Elementary Education will soon release the admit card for the Assam Teacher’s Eligibility Test. As per the recent notification, earlier the Assam TET....

Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh University UG Exam Schedule 2019 for BA, B.Sc, B.Com 1st, 3rd, 5th semester released on dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University UG Exam Schedule 2019: The examination time table for undergraduate courses has been released by Dibrugarh University on its official website - dibru.ac.in. Students who are pursuing the....

pspcl 2019

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2019: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited invites applications for 3500 vacant posts @pspcl.in

PSPCL Assistant Lineman recruitment 2019: Punjab State power corporation plays the lead role in bringing 24/7 electricity to the homes situated in the Punjab region. Interested applicants who wish to apply....

MSBTE 2019

MSBTE 2019 admit card released, know how to check @ msbte.org.in

MSBTE 2019 admit card: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education(MSBTE) has released the admit cards for winter 2019 examinations. Concerned candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board....

GATE 2020: IIT Delhi to close online registration process tomorrow on gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2020 registration process to close tomorrow on gate.iitd.ac.in, check details

GATE 2020 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is all set to close the online registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 tomorrow, October 5, 2019.....

SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019

SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission to release Selection post hall tickets next week on ssc.nic.in

SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to release the SSC Phase 7 Exam Admit Card 2019 or SSC Phase 7 Hall....

AIIMS

AIIMS Rishikesh invites application for Professor, Assistant Professor, other posts, check details here @aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

AIIMS Notification 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science is hiring the candidates for Professor, Assistant Professor, and other posts. The application submission was started from the day of notification....

SAIL recruitment 2019

SAIL recruitment 2019: 296 posts lying vacant, check details here

SAIL recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai has notified about vacancies for the posts of Operator cum Technician, attendant, pharmacist, fireman cum fire engine driver and other.....

GATE 2020 Registration

GATE Registration 2020: Application with late fees closes tomorrow, apply @gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE Registration 2020: The application process for GATE 2020 will close today by the Indian Institute of Technology. All those candidates who haven't applied yet can apply as the last....

lhmc recruitment 2019

LHMC recruitment 2019: Applications invited for assistant professor posts, check details

LHMC recruitment 2019: Today is the last day for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various specialities by the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt SK Hospital,....

TMC RECRUITMENT 2019

TMC recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Computer Programmer posts

TMC recruitment 2019: Tata Memorial Centre, Varanasi has notified about the vacancies for Computer Programmer posts. Recruitment for the posts will be done through walk-in-interview. Candidates should make sure that....

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019

IBPS RRB Clerk 2019: Hall tickets released for office assistant main exam @ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the hall tickets or the admit card for RRB Clerk 2019 or office assistant Mains Exam. All those candidates....

MSBTE hall ticket 2019

MSBTE hall ticket 2019 released for winter exam @msbte.co.in, know how to check

The MSBTE admit card for the winter exam has been published on Thursday. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released for those candidates who have appeared in....

APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Admit Card 2019

APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Admit Card 2019: Andhra Pradesh FRO exam hall tickets released @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Admit Card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPSC has released the APPSC FRO Admit Card 2019, APPSC FRO Hall Ticket 2019, APPSC FRO Call....

Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelim Admit Card 2019

Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2019 to be available from October 5, check how to download

Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelim Admit Card 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)  has released a notification announcing the BPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2019 release date on the....

NHSRC

NHSRC Recruitment 2019: Consultant-Finance, IEC Officer, other posts lying vacant, check details here @nhsrcindia.org

NHSRC Recruitment 2019: National Health System Resource Centre has issued the notification for the recruitment of Consultant-Finance, IEC Officer, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format....

JEE Main

NTA JEE Main 2020: Marking pattern changed, check details here

NTA JEE Main 2020: The Joint Engineering Examination Main's marking pattern has been chenged. Means candidates will face new marking pattern this year. Aspirants are advised to understand the new....

CURAJ

CURAJ Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Research fellow before October 15, check details here @curaj.ac.in

CURAJ Recruitment 2019: The Central University of Rajasthan has invited the application for the recruitment of Junior Research fellow. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format and offline mode on....

IOCL Recruitment Exam 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited announces revised date for Non-Executive posts exam

IOCL Recruitment Exam 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited announces revised date for Non-Executive posts exam

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued an official notification informing that the Non-Executive Posts exam in Haryana has been rescheduled due to the Assembly Elections in Haryana. All the....

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Prelims to be held on October 21, check syllabus, exam pattern

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC is all set to conduct the LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 on October 21 and October 22 at various examination....

OUAT 2019

OUAT recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for the post of young professional II

OUAT recruitment 2019: Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has notified about the vacancies for the post of young professional II. Recruitment would be based on direct walk-in-interviews, so it....

UP Police releases Constable Additional exam result, check score, rank and others @uppbpb.gov.in,

UP Police releases Constable Additional exam result, check score, rank and others @uppbpb.gov.in,

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on Thursday has released the results for the UP Police Constable Additional Exam 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can....

CBSE CTET December Exam 2019

CBSE CTET December Exam 2019: Last date application fee payment on ctet.nic.in is today

CBSE CTET December Exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is all set to close the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 Online fee Payment for CTET....

APP

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Assistant Public Prosecutor posts lying vacant @slprb.ap.gov.in, apply now

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Andra Pradesh Police has invited the application for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor posts. A total of 50 candidates will be a recruit for this post.....

ANDHRA PRADESH RECRUITMENT 2019

Andhra Pradesh Police recruitment 2019: 50 vacancies available for assistant public prosecutors posts

Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment 2019: Applications are invited by Andhra Pradesh Police for the post of the assistant public prosecutor. Candidates who are interested in applying for the post can....

PESSAT 2020

PESSAT 2020: PES University Bangalore to begin registration process today @pessat.com

PESSAT 2020: PES University will begin the registration process from today, October 3, 2019. The application forms will be released on the official website of PES University. Candidates who wish....

RPSC AEN Recruitment 2018

RPSC AEN Recruitment 2018: Extended Asst. Engineer results for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC AEN Recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has announced the extended results of Asst. Engineer examination for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical categories on its official website -....

google maps incognito mode

Google Maps incognito mode rolled out, know how it works

Google Maps incognito mode: Google is going to introduce a new privacy features in the Google Maps, voice assistant services and Youtube with options consisting of automatic data deletion and....

UPTET 2019 Notification

UPTET 2019 Notification, Exam Date to be released soon, check details

UPTET 2019 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board or UPBEB is going to issue the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 Notification on its official website - http://www.upbeb.org/....

AIIMS MBBS 2020 (1)

AIIMS MBBS 2020: Registration process to start soon, check the changed process of application

AIIMS MBBS 2020: The registration process for MBBS 2020 would begin soon by the All India Institute of Management Sciences(AIIMS). The registration process is likely to start by the end of....

gmac nmat 2019

GMAC NMAT 2019: Last date to apply online @ nmat.org.in ends today, check steps to apply here

GMAC NMAT 2019: The registration for NMAT is going to be closed by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) today on September 3, 2019. All the candidates who are interested....

NID DAT 2020

NID DAT 2020: National Institute of Design releases application forms, check last date to apply @admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2020: The application forms for the NID DAT 2020 entrance exam has started by the National Institute of Design. All those candidates who wish to apply for the undergraduate....

bpsc 2019

BPSC CSE PT exam 2019 admit card to release next week, know how to download @ bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC CSE PT exam 2019 admit card: The Admit cards for the 65th Civil Services prelims examination 2019 admit cards have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).....

DU SOL 2019

DU SOL result 2019 declared for BA, BCom courses @sol.du.ac.in, know how to check

Delhi University has released the DU SOL result 2019 for BA and B.Com programs. According to the officials, the DU SOL results are available on the online website of DU....

IBPS CRP RRB Prelims Result 2019

IBPS CRP RRB-VIII Office Assistant Preliminary exam results declared today on ibps.in, know how to check

IBPS CRP RRB-VIII Office Assistant Preliminary exam results has been released on the official website i ibps.in today, October 2, 2019, according to a notification available on the IBPS official....

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Online application for 12075 vacancies to close soon on ibps.in, check important dates

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: The IBPS Clerk 2019 notification was released through the official website of IBPS - ibps.in recently. According to the notification, the online application process for IBPS....

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019 Notification, Application, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria and other details

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Constable (Tradesman) on the official website recently.  According to the notification,....

MP CPCT Admit Card 2019

MP CPCT Admit Card 2019 issued for October exam at cpct.mp.gov.in, check direct link to download

MP CPCT Admit Card 2019: Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAPIT) is all set to conduct the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) examination 2019 in the month of....

IBPS Result 2019 (1)

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019: Results declared, link to be activated by 03:00 PM, check result @ ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has released the results of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019. Concerned students can check the results by visiting the official website....

