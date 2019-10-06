Entertainment

Sunny Leone’s latest workout videos and gym sessions will inspire you to shed those extra pounds

Sunny Leone photos: From parties to romantic dates, check out these adorable pictures of Sunny Leone with hubby Daniel Weber

From Pani Wala Dance, Funk Love to Baby Doll, here’s a list of Sunny Leone’s scorching hot dance videos

Mia Khalifa photos: These latest pictures of former pornstar and her boyfriend prove couple is in deep love! See photos

Mia Khalifa photos: These latest pictures of internet star and her boyfriend prove couple's love is deep!

Mia Khalifa is one of the most popular names of the Pornography industry. She's someone who gained popularity in very little time and even listed as one of the top....

Mia Khalifa sexy photos

Mia Khalifa and her love for food will end your scroll search right here!

Mia Khalifa sexy photos: Mia Khalifa was a part of the porn industry for only 3 months but she continues to be a fan's favourite till now. Despite her brief....

Madhubala’s lookalike

Madhubala’s lookalike wins hearts on social media, fans say veteran star reborn! See photos

Madhubala’s lookalike: In the world of 753 billion people, no wonder when someone met their look alike. Today a look-alike of legendary actress Madhubala is storming the internet with her....

Joker Box Office collection day 9: Joaquin Phoenix starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore mark

Joker Box Office collection day 9: Joaquin Phoenix starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore mark

Joker Box Office collection day 9: Joaquin Phoenix surprised the fans with his performance in Joker, he had been in the heart of all of us because of his intense....

Laal Kaptaan

Laal Kaptaan trailer: Aamir Khan praises Saif Ali Khan starrer, fans say Aamir ne bola mast trailer hai to hai

Laal Kaptaan trailer: Laal Kaptaan is one film that marks a drastic shift in Saif Ali Khan's filmography. Bringing to life a dreadful Naga Sadhu in his next titled Laal....

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 Episode 7 October 6, 2019, written updates live: BB housemates plays Galatfehmi Ke Gubbare game

Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 Episode 7 October 6, 2019, written updates live: Bigg Boss 13 has all the elements in the show as celebrity express is leaving no stone....

Ramayana actor Arun Govil, Arun Govil says politicains spreading hatred

Ramayana actor Arun Govil says religious leaders spreading hatred, using religion as weapon for political gains

Actor Arun Govil who played the character of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana TV serial, in an interview with Indian Express said, religion doesn't, it's the religious leaders who....

Rajinikanth wraps up Darbar shoot

Rajinikanth wraps up Darbar shoot, release date confirmed

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who was busy shooting for his upcoming film titled Darbar for quite a long time has wrapped up his shoot. Not just that the makers have also....

Mia Khalifa vs Sunny leone_ Who looks better in a bikini_

Mia Khalifa vs Sunny leone: Who looks better in a bikini?

Mia Khalifa vs Sunny leone: Former porn stars Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone are two names which need no introduction, from their hot body to songs, to their Instagram profiles, Sunny....

monalisa hot photos

Monalisa hot photos: Top 50 pictures of the Bhojpuri actor

Monalisa hot photos: From slaying in a bikini to dazzling in suits and dresses, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has become a household name after her popular stint in Bigg Boss....

Priyanka Chopra calls her marriage a modern-day long-distance relationship

Priyanka Chopra calls her marriage a modern-day long-distance relationship

Priyanka Chopra ties not with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas on the December 1 last year, the couple is known for their PDA on social media. The couple with holds different....

Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji says that the sequel has an essence of Maa Durga

Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji says sequel has an essence of Maa Durga

After being missing from the silver screen for a while now actress Rani Mukherjee is back with the sequel of her action thriller Mardaani which released in 2014. The makers....

Samantha

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya share unseen photos on 2nd wedding anniversary, Rana Daggubati wishes couple

' A match made in heaven', a couple who truly lives upto this phrase in the South Film Industry, it is Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. With a beautiful on-screen....

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill's innocent and dumb act a tactic to stay in the show?

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill's innocent and dumb act a tactic to stay in the show?

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill who has created her different image in the show since day one, she made an image of being sweet, innocent and dumb at the same....

thala ajith thala 60

Thala 60: Ajith Kumar starrer to go on floors this Diwali?

Thala 60: After the massive success of The Pink Tamil remake Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith Kumar will be collaborating with director Boney Kapoor for another film, Thala 60, however untitled, the movie....

Bhuj The Pride of India: Ajay Devgn to start filming for his introductory scene, finale in Mandvi from today

Ajay Devgn chose Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya over Luv Ranjan’s next?

Ajay Devgn, who was all set to collaborate with director Luv Ranjan’ in his next action-drama-thriller is rumoured to have opted out of the film. Yes, the actor is said to....

Bigg Boss 13 promo: Hina Khan to open supermarket for Bigg Boss contestants

Bigg Boss 13 promo: Hina Khan to open supermarket for Bigg Boss contestants

Bigg Boss 13 promo: The high voltage drama has started in Bb house and ex-contestant or the winner of Bigg Boss 11 Hina Khan entered then show for adding some....

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's latest flamboyant look will give you major couple goals

Bollywood's most hot couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to express their love on social media. The virtual public display of affection gives major couple goals to their....

2.0 bigil 2

After Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil is the most expensive Tamil film!

Releasing this Diwali 2019, Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay is one the most awaited films of the Tamil cinema and as fans wait for the teaser and trailer of the film,....

Bigg Boss 13: Siddhartha Dey kisses Shefali Bagga, Salman Khan scolds him

Bigg Boss 13: Siddhartha Dey kisses Shefali Bagga, Salman Khan scolds him

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan on Weekend Ka War met the contestants and make them aware of their camera appearance. He appreciated Shefali Bagga who take her stand at the....

Nayanthara to break her no-promotion policy

Nayanthara reveals why she makes rare public appearances

Nayanthara, who has been one of the most loved lady superstars in the South film industry, has finally revealed to the media in an interview about her life. In the....

Housefull 4 song Shaitan Ka Saala teaser

Housefull 4 song Shaitan Ka Saala teaser: Akshay Kumar as Bala to take us back to 14th century

When Akshay Kumar is on board, entertainment is surely guaranteed. Be it an out and out action thriller, socially relevant films or a comedy franchise, the actor can do it....

Bang Bang 2

Is Bang Bang 2 on cards? War actor-filmmaker duo Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand respond

From the film critics, trade analysts, celebrities to the audiences, everyone is all praises for this week's big release War. With a larger than life spectacle, action sequences that are....

War box office collection day 4

War box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer likely to cross Rs 200 crore mark in Week 1

He made his entry into films with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and charmed his way into everyone's heart with his incredible acting chops, Greek god looks, and smooth dancing. Years....

Elle beauty awards 2019

Elle beauty awards 2019: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor look drop-dead gorgeous on the red carpet, see photos

Elle beauty awards 2019: Elle beauty awards 2019 has been kickstarted in Mumbai and it is no less than a star-studded affair Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer....

NBA India

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadda, others spotted at NBA India game, see photos

NBA India Game: NBA pre-season games are being held in Mumbai, yesterday Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduced the first-ever NBA games in India.....

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

Star Plus TV serial Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka launched at Pataudi Palace

The upcoming Star Plus show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka was launched at the prestigious Pataudi Palace today. This is the first time that a TV serial has been launched....

sonam kapoor vacation

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share pictures from their family vacation, see photos

The Zoya factor star Sonam Kapoor is out on a vacation with hubby Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor, and her boyfriend Karan Boolani. The stars are having a happy time....

Bigg Boss 13 #JehadFelataBigBoss

Bigg Boss 13 faces bad publicity, #JehadFelataBigBoss trends on social media

Bigg Boss 13: Publicity is good or bad all the worthy for reality TV shows as it helps them to garner a lot of attention. Bigg Boss 13  launched its....

Busan International Film Festival 24th edition

Busan International Film Festival 24th edition: Bhumi Pednekar wins Face of Asia award

Busan International Film Festival 24th edition: Bhumi Pednekar who left everyone impressed with her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha has achieved success in no time. After bagging several awards....

Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri says she wants him to be surrounded by girls in BB house

Bigg Boss 13: The most controversial TV reality show has begun and it is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Bigg Boss season 13 started on September 29....

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan talks of pre-stardom days, says he didn't have anywhere to go

Kartik Aaryan, the crush of the nation recently opens up about his struggles that he has been through a lot and did not have any plans other than acting. Kartik....

Bigg Boss 3 Salman Khan Weekend Ka vaar

Bigg Boss 13 Day 6 Episode 6 October 5, 2019, written updates live: Salman Khan gets angry at BB housemates, says get out of the house, watch video

 Bigg Boss 13 Day 6 Episode 6 October 5, 2019, written updates live: Bigg Boss 13, one of the most TRP gaining shows on air its Weekend Ka Vaar episode today.....

Parth Samthaan

After Erica Fernandes, is Parth Samthaan dating another Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Ariah Agarwal?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has been in news for several reasons and now the star is being linked with another costar Ariah Agarwal from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently,....

The Sky is Pink

The Sky is Pink: Farhan Akhtar reveals how Priyanka Chopra tortured him on the sets

The Sky Is Pink, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in lead is all set to hit the screens on October 11, 2019. After Zoya....

The Sky Is Pink promotions

Priyanka Chopra performs garba on Falguni Pathak’s Chogada at navratri utsav, watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is presently busy on a promotional spree for her upcoming film titled The Sky Is Pink with her co-star Rohit Saraf and she found festive season Navratri....

LOL with Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shares pre-show video of LOL with Anupam Kher, watch video

The veteran actor Anupam Kher is in New York for his exciting project LOL with Anupam Kher in which he is going to make people laugh in New York. The....

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar marriage secret revealed

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar reveal secret of 14 years of a successful marriage

Telugu star Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar is the much-loved couple of the Tollywood industry. Every now and then the couple can be seen giving relationship goals. From sharing their....

Bigil teaser release postponed: Are makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer confused about the film?

Bigil teaser release postponed: Are makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer confused about the film?

Bigil teaser release postponed: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is facing some problem, earlier the makers revealed that the film is not getting the censorship certificate that is why they cannot....

War: Here is how Rakesh Roshan reacted to the success of Hrithik Roshan's film

War: Here is how Rakesh Roshan reacted to the success of Hrithik Roshan's film

War: No achievement in this entire world can beat the praises and prayers of parents for their kids. No doubt, when parents support and appreciate you for your deeds, that....

Thalapathy 64

Thalapathy 64: Maanagaram, Kaithi maker Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct actor Vijay starrer film

Thalapathy 64: Thalapathy 64 starring megastar Vijay is the much-awaited film of the tinsel town. Ever since the announcement has been made regarding the making of this film, the makers....

Vaani Kapoor (1)

War: Vaani Kapoor reveals reason behind her limited filmography

The hot topic of discussion in the entertainment world at the moment is the explosive opening of this week's release War. Featuring the action-packed duo Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff,....

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming biopic Thalaivi urges her to learn Bharatnatyam

Kangana Ranaut, the diva who has been in the limelight for various aspects is all set to play the lead role in the upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a....

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra to begin shoot after Dussehra

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra to begin shoot after Dussehra

Saina Nehwal biopic: It seems that rather than astonishing fans with innovative and interesting storylines, the filmmakers are focussing more on entertaining the audience with biopics. Now, you must be....

Kartik Aaryan (1)

Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez up their game on YouTube, watch videos

The YouTube fever is enveloping the whole of Bollywood bit by bit. From taking the fans behind the scenes on sets, getting ready with me, workout sessions to birthday vlogs,....

Ayushmann Khurrana on 1 year of Andhadhun: Says this film shaped him as an actor

Ayushmann Khurrana on 1 year of Andhadhun: Says this film shaped him as an actor

Ayushmann Khurrana on 1 year of Andhadhun: The most anticipated film of 2018 completed 1 year, the year was so bi for Ayushamnn Khurrana as well as the film. The....

Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra's shocking revelation! Says her possessive ex-boyfriend locked her in bathroom

Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra's shocking revelation! Says her possessive ex-boyfriend locked her in bathroom

Bigg Boss 13: The new season of Bigg Bogg came with new changes and new attractions, this time only the celebs are chosen for BB house and fans are expected....

Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara featured together in fashion photoshoot

Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara featured together in fashion photoshoot

Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara featured together in the fashion photoshoot of October 2019 in the magazine by Vogue. The best actors form Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Vogue....

Top photos of the Bhojpuri actresses this week

From Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa to Rani Chatterjee, here are most glamorous photos of the Bhojpuri actresses this week

Not just acting chops, the divas who dominate the Bhojpuri cinema are also high on glamour, hotness meter, and star value. Be it on the big screen or the small....

Bhojpuri songs: Khesari Lal Yadav's Bhatar Ba Mauga to Dinesh Lal Yadav's Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya, here are most viewed Bhojpuri songs

Bhojpuri songs: Khesari Lal Yadav's Bhatar Ba Mauga to Dinesh Lal Yadav's Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya, here are most viewed Bhojpuri songs

Bhojpuri songs are crossing million of views on Youtube, they are ruling the social media trends and their concepts are loved by many. The songs are out of the box....

Monalisa

Monalisa bikini photos: 10 times the Bhojpuri diva stole limelight with her sultry avatar

A known face of the Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one bombshell who can make anyone go trembling with her hotness quotient. Be it setting the 70mm screen....

Pawan Singh Bhojpuri songs: Here are top viewed tracks of the Bhojpuri actor

Pawan Singh Bhojpuri songs: Here are top viewed tracks of the Bhojpuri actor

Though Bollywood and Tollywood cinemas have a great impact on the audience, among them one industry which is known for their trending songs and films is Bhojpuri film industry. Both....

Khesari Lal Yadav Bhojpuri movies: From Balam Ji Love You to Baaghi, check out top 5 films of Bhojpuri singer

Khesari Lal Yadav Bhojpuri movies: From Balam Ji Love You to Baaghi, check out top 5 films of Bhojpuri singer

Khesari Lal Yadav Bhojpuri movies: Khesari Lal Yadav has his own place in Bhojpuri cinema, he beat every other actor with his commendable performance and his looks. He always remains....

dinesh lal yadav 2

Dinesh Lal Yadav Bhojpuri songs: From Aamrapali Dubey to Akshara Singh, here are 5 actresses Nirahua has romanced!

Dinesh Lal Yadav Bhojpuri songs: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua needs no introduction, from his movies and songs to romancing Bhojpuri co-stars Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee and many....

Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar shows who is boss with his transgender look

Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar shows who is boss with his transgender look

Laxmmi Bomb: To mark the occasion of Navratri and to celebrate the power of goddess Durga in a special way, recently, the action king of Bollywood Akshay Kumar has stunned....

Good News: Akshay Kumar to play car dealer in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh starrer?

Good News: Akshay Kumar to play car dealer in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh starrer?

Since the commencement of the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good News has created a buzz and fans are waiting eagerly for the film to hit theatres.....

Marjaavaan song Tum Hi Aana: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's track is the love ballad of the year

Marjaavaan song Tum Hi Aana: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's track is the love ballad of the year

Marjaavaan song Tum Hi Aana: After the big trend of every filmmaker choosing for a sequel or a remake, it seems that action-drama film like Marjaavaan will be quite refreshing.....

War: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff talk about sequel, says War 2 is possible

War: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff talk about sequel, says War 2 is possible

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has been released across the country and the film has stood over the expectations of the audience. Although, the second half of the....

Saand Ki Aankh Song Womaniya: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu's latest song is all about power of women

Saand Ki Aankh Song Womaniya: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu's latest song is all about power of women

Saand Ki Aankh Song Womaniya: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu's film Saand Ki Aankh took a lot of appreciation and attention from the audience since the film was announced. The songs,....

War box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action-drama emerges as the biggest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 50 crore

War box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action-drama emerges as the biggest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 50 crore

War box office collection day 1: The first day collections of War has very well proved that when two terrific actors collaborate, something big happens at the box office. It....

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection day 1: Will Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer be able to beat the success of Saaho and Baahubali?

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection day 1: Will Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer be able to beat the success of Saaho and Baahubali?

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection day 1: There is no doubt in saying that South cinemas has some power which gets well reflected in their magnum opuses. Talking....

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 Episode 3 October 2, 2019, written updates live: BB housemates get their first weekly task, watch video here

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 Episode 3 October 2, 2019, written updates live: Bigg Boss 13 begins with drama and disputes, the show marked its beginning with all the fights....

Bigg Boss 13 scripted

Is Big Boss 13 scripted? Here are 8 videos to prove it

Big Boss 13 is fake? Big Boss 13 is garnering a lot of attention among Indian viewers as it has high octane drama, fights, tasks, and stunners like Rashami Desai, Dalljiet....

aishwarya rai maleficent

Aishwarya Rai dubs for Hindi version of Angelina Jolie's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, watch teaser

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becomes the voice of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil which is coming up with its Hindi dubbed version. Disney shared the teaser of the Hindi dubbed film in....

AR Rahman performs live at the Busan International Film Festival

AR Rahman to perform at Busan International Film Festival

Music composer AR Rahman is all set to perform live at Busan International Film Festival. An elated the Oscar-winning music composer is excited about the show and shared his happiness.....

Netflix India: Kusha Kapila begins shooting for Karan Johar's Ghost stories

Netflix India: Kusha Kapila begins shooting for Karan Johar's Ghost stories

Netflix India: Kusha Kapila who is known for her amazing videos on social media and most hilarious interviews with the celebrities. Kusha misses no chance to make her videos more....

ananya on swachh social media

Ananya Panday requests her fans to build Swachh Social Media through her initiative So Positive

Ananya Panday, the rising young sensation of Bollywood came up with a social organization - So Positive in which she urges about taking the responsibility of creating awareness about social....

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan says being Indian is his only religion

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: The living legend of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting India's most-watched money game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. On Gandhi Jayanti, KBC makers have organised a....

shanthanu bhagyaraj

Thalapathy 64: Muparimanam actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj roped in for Vijay starrer

On Wednesday, the producers of the film Thalapathy 64 announced the third name which is going on board for the film is Shanathanu Bhagyaraj. The actor has appeared in a....

Bigil release date postponed: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to be rescheduled due to censor board certificate?

Bigil release date postponed: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to be rescheduled due to censorship certificate?

Bigil release date postponed: Thalapathy 63 was supposed to release on Diwali but the change in the release date is speculated due to the delay in trailer and teaser release.....

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy review

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy review: Chiranjeevi starrer is a war never seen before on India's freedom struggle

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a drama action film is a war never seen before between the first rebellion leader Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and British East India Company. A release on....

War review: KRK rips apart second half, says Aditya Chopra doesn't know ABCD of story writing

War review: KRK rips apart second half, says Aditya Chopra doesn't know ABCD of story writing

Celebrities often become part of controversies and they move on but there's one who loves to be a part of controversies and that's why he keeps poking the things to....

After Dhadhak, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to reunite for a game show

After Dhadhak, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to reunite for a game show

It seems that after a series of rom-com and action films by the big names of Bollywood, the trend has certainly changed and now the audience prefers new faces with....

Thalapathy 64: Makers to make two major announcements today at 3 and 6 pm, will it be release date, teaser or poster?

Thalapathy 64: Makers to make two major announcements today at 3 and 6 pm, will it be release date, teaser or poster?

Today is the big day for all the fans of Vijay Thalapathy, Vijay Sethupathi and Antony Varghese as the makers of Thalapathy 64 are all set to make the major....

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Ram Charan shares adorable photos with father Chiranjeevi, thanks him for everything

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Ram Charan shares adorable photos with father Chiranjeevi, thanks him for everything

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Ram Charan recently shared a photo with father Chiranjeevi who is a megastar of Telugu industry, he has a huge fan following and people admire him....

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan turns mentor for Sara Ali Khan, teaches her acting tips and camera angles

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan turns mentor for Sara Ali Khan, take a look

Coolie No 1: It seems that the trend of remakes and sequels are not going to end anytime soon as the makers are busy working in older versions of the....

Drive song Makhna: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's new track to release tomorrow

Drive song Makhna: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's new track to release tomorrow

Drive song Makhna: Karan Johar film Drive which was delayed earlier is now all set to release on Netflix. The film featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the....

Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to unite with Akshay Kumar for mega climax

Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to unite with Akshay Kumar for mega climax

Akshay Kumar always seems to have the right taste of choosing the films and if we look at the past years he has had given many hit movies. The actor....

hrithik roshan tiger shroff war trailer (1)

War movie review (4 stars): Action to romance, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer has all the right ingredients to be a blockbuster!

War movie review (4 stars): Action, romance, two marvelous actors and a great one-time watch storyline, War is a spectacle of high octane scenes and is a must-watch for all....

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy early review: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer to be a big competition to Baahubali records

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy early review: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer to be a big competition to Baahubali records

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy early review: Finally, the much-awaited film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has hit the screens and is garnering praises from all the corners of the world. If....

War review: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer action-drama gets full marks for first half

War review: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer action-drama gets full marks for first half

The most-anticipated movie of the year, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has been released today across the country. And as per the early audience who have watched the....

War box office collection day 4

War screening: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and others watch Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer

War screening: The most awaited and anticipated film War is releasing on October 2, before the release of the film special screening was arranged for the celebs. Tiger Shroff, Hrithik....

War celebrity reaction: Raj Kundra, Goldie Bahl and Vaibhavi Merchant praise the action-thriller, call it at par with Hollywood

War celebrity reaction: Raj Kundra, Goldie Bahl and Vaibhavi Merchant praise the action-thriller, call it at par with Hollywood

War: It seems that Bollywood is nowhere behind Hollywood in terms of visuals, experiments and storylines in the films. Whether it is shooting at a hill or trying out never-seen-before....

Big Boss 13: Will Paras Chhabra be the next mastermind of the show

Big Boss 13: Will Paras Chhabra be the next mastermind of the show?

Big Boss 13: Big Boss in episode 2 commenced heart giving task for the contestants, where female housemates have to give their dummy hearts to their strong connection build-up by....

sye raa narasimha reddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy quick movie review: Chiranjeevi starrer will make you clap, hoot and cheer!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy quick movie review: The much-awaited film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy featuring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu, Niharika Konidela and Amitabh Bachchan will hit....

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie wishes

Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy: Ahead of release, Tollywood celebs wish Chiranjeevi's team

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is all set to release tomorrow, Gandhi Jayanti, has raised every movie buffs's expectations to watch this magnum opus. While the....

daljeet kaur

Bigg Boss 13: Daljeet Kaur says she is scared to leave her son Jaydon, wants to make him proud with her journey

Daljeet Kaur, the television actor, who has played her part in shows like Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon?, Kaala Teeka and was the winner of Nach Baliye, is now....

Laal Kaptaan

Laal Kaptaan final trailer: Saif Ali Khan sparkles fierce, watch video

Laal Kaptaan final trailer: Makers of Laal Kaptaan dropped the final trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer today and it is trending on the internet. The action drama film is....

MAMI Film Festival 2019

MAMI Film Festival 2019: Six Netflix produced movies to be screened

MAMI Film Festival 2019: Jio Mami Film Festival is one of the prestigious film festivals screening movies with extraordinary and unique plot during an eight-day film gala from October 17....

Bigg Boss 13 scripted

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 Episode 2 October 1, 2019, written updates live: Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga lock horns, first nomination with heart-wrenching twist, watch video here

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 Episode 2 September 1, 2019, written updates live: India's most-watched reality TV show Big Boss 13 is all set to hook BB fans with its twist....

Sonam Kapoor latest photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor gives the perfect fall vibe in her latest photoshoot, see photos

Sonam Kapoor, the fashion icon of Bollywood, who is alawys on the cover page of the magazine recently came up for the cover shoot for Grazia magazine. Sonam posted her....

Beyhadh 2

Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget shares first promo, fans showers love on social media for new vengeful Maya

Beyhadh 2: The first promo of much-awaited TV serial Beyhadh 2 featuring Jennifer Winget as Maya Mehrotra was out today and it is creating a lot of buzz on social....

Ayushmann Khurrana says he is excited for 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana says 2020 will be the busiest year in cinema

Ayushmann Khurrana is unstoppable on the professional front. After giving the blockbuster hits such as Article 15 and Dream Girl, he is all set to give a yet another upcoming....

Koena Mitra

Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra says staying with strangers will be her biggest challenge

Bigg Boss is all set with its new season 13 in which there are only celebrities in the house. Season 13 of BB house also have the bong beauty Koena....

Thalapathy 64

Thalapathy 64: Angamaly Diaries actor Antony Varghese to join Vijay starrer

Thalapathy 64: The much-awaited film Thalapathy 64 featuring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan is all set to go on floors by the month of October. The Tamil drama will....

thalapathy 64 release date

Thalapathy 64: Are makers set to announce Vijay, Malavika Mohan, and Vijay Sethupati starrer release date today?

Thalapathy 64: In about 20 minutes, the second announcement from Thalapathy 64 will go viral and as the fans eagerly wait for the news, speculations are rife that today is....

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 teaser: Chulbul Pandey makes it clear, says he doesn't need Salman Khan to promote his movie

Dabangg 3 teaser: From action to romance to violence, Salman Khan cop drama starrer has it all! To increase the buzz, even more, Salman Khan changed his name on twitter to....

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: 5 reasons to watch Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: This Gandhi Jayanti will be special for many reasons. Offering a cinematic treat to the Indian audience, the cinema-goers are spoiled with choices as Sye Raa....

War screening: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff watch the premiere with Rani Mukerji, see photos

War screening: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff watch the premiere with Rani Mukerji, see photos

War screening: Both Hrithik and Tiger are all set to conquer the hearts of millions of fans with their chiselling body and action-packed performances in their next project. It seems....

Bigil trailer: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to release today?

Bigil trailer: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to release today?

Bigil trailer: The trailer of the film is expected to release today, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to amaze fans with his rowdy sporty look. Although the makers looked confused....

Congress' Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's 'silence' on China issue

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's 'silence' on China issue

Raids on Lalu have nothing to do with NDA government: Ram Vilas Paswan

Raids on Lalu have nothing to do with NDA government: Ram Vilas Paswan

PM Modi, President Xi Jinping come face to face in Hamburg

PM Modi, President Xi Jinping come face to face in Hamburg

After Arvind Kejriwal files application, Delhi High Court summons Arun Jaitley

After Arvind Kejriwal files application, Delhi High Court summons Arun Jaitley

Smartphone app could detect fake products, soon

Smartphone app could detect fake products, soon

New Delhi: A view of the house where four members of a family were killed in a fire that broke out in Dilshad Colony area of Seemapuri, in north Delhi on July 7, 2017.(Photo: IANS)

4 die in Delhi house fire

Bengaluru: K'taka govt builts hospital on lake; due to incessant rains entire hospital facility flooded

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

vlcsnap-2017-10-27-16h38m02s200

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

