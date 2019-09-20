Gadgets

OnePlus 8 Pro renders leaked online: Hole-punch front camera, triple rear camera set up and more

Redmi Note 8 Pro Amazon sale on October 21: Know price, specifications and more

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka Event: From kurta pajama in-game costume to Oppo smartphones, here is what you can grab in the mega event

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019: Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3a to be available at reasonable prices

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019: E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the Big Diwali Sale on its official website - https://www.flipkart.com. According to the website, the sale is all set to....

motorola one new variant

Motorola One new variant teased with pop-up selfie camera: Announcement expected soon

Motorola One new variant teased with pop-up selfie camera: The Motorola One series served as one of the best series of mid-range smartphones ever by Motorola and all the variants....

oneplus 7t pro

OnePlus 7T Pro to debut in India by October 15: Know price, specifications and more

OnePlus 7T Pro India launch: OnePlus seven is all set to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro by mid-October. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T in India and it became a huge....

realme X2 Pro India launch

Realme X2 Pro India launch by October-end: Know price, specifications and more

Realme X2 Pro India launch: Realme is all set to make its upcoming flagship Realme X2 Pro the most advanced smartphone in terms of features and specifications. The Realme X2 Pro....

amazon fab phones fest sale

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: From OnePlus 7 to Honor 20i, here are the top phones to grab

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is back with huge discounts on smartphones like OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Honor....

google maps incognito mode

Google Maps incognito mode rolled out, know how it works

Google Maps incognito mode: Google is going to introduce a new privacy features in the Google Maps, voice assistant services and Youtube with options consisting of automatic data deletion and....

pubg mobile dussehra lucky draw

PUBG Mobile Dussehra Lucky Draw: Here is how to win an iPhone 11 Pro Max in the battle royale game

PUBG Mobile Dussehra Lucky Draw: An in-game event has been called in Players Unknown Battle Ground or more popularly known as PUBG. It is a brand new offer for only....

call of duty mobile

Call of Duty Mobile: A quick guide on how to play the PUBG Mobile rival

Call of Duty Mobile: The much-awaited Call of Duty Mobile has made its debut in India for all the iOS and Android users on October 1, 2019. The game has....

Twitter

Twitter, TweetDeck suffer global outage, affects images, DMs

Twitter, TweetDeck suffer global outage, affects images, DMs: Many Twitter users woke up with no Twitter notifications this morning after the micro-blogging platform and its dashboard management platform Tweetdeck experienced....

whatsapp

Disappearing messages for WhatsApp feature to leave no trace of the deleted messaged, check details

Disappearing messages for WhatsApp feature: WhatsApp is working on a brand new feature that will make the messages disappear magically. By opting for the magically feature, users will be able....

pubg mobile merges with The Walking Dead

PUBG Mobile merges with The Walking Dead: See what's new in the battle royale game

PUBG Mobile merges with The Walking Dead: The battle royale game PUBG Mobile or the Players Unknown Battle Ground has come with a piece of good news about its merger....

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: In-depth comparison between two battle royale games

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Finally, the wait is over as Call of Duty Mobile has made its debut today on October 1, 2019. As per the reviews....

Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in India: Price, features, specifications and all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in India: Price, features, specifications and all you need to know

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Fold, a first-of-its-kind smartphone from the company in India on October 1 i.e. today after few display related issues have been sought out.....

call of duty mobile

Call of Duty Mobile to debut today; here is all you need to know about new PUBG Mobile nemesis

Call of Duty Mobile to debut today: The much-awaited mobile version of one of the most famous games Call of Duty is going to make its debut today, October 1, 2019.....

Top 5 smartphone deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Here are top 5 smartphone deals so far

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has been kicked off once again this year. The sale was stared for the Amazon Prime users in India. From September 29, the Great Indian....

redmi 8a

Redmi 8A sale on Amazon; 5000 mAh battery, 12-megapixel camera and much more in Rs 6,999

Redmi 8A sale on Amazon: The all-new Redmi 8A is available on sale in India and it is going to be the first sale of the smartphone in the country....

samsung galaxy m30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s sale on Amazon: Check price, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s sale on Amazon: Samsung Galaxy M30s and Samsung Galaxy M10s are now available in India. The brand new Galaxy M-series smartphones are available on both Samsung....

Vivo U10

Vivo U10 goes on sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store, check price, features, offers

Vivo's first model in the brand new U-series- the Vivo U10 is out on sale in India. The phone is now on sale via Amazon and Vivo e-store. Vivo U10....

aadhaar pan link

Aadhar-PAN card linking date extended by Government to December 31, check details

Aadhar-PAN card linking date extended by Government to December 31: The government of India has extended the deadline to link the PAN card and the Aadhaar card to December 31,....

flipkart big billion days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: From huge discounts on Motorola TV to Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, here is all you need to know

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: The much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is going to start from September 29, Sunday, 2019 at 12:00 AM. The Big Billion Days sale is....

Amazon great deal offer

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: Best offers on mobile phones for Prime members

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale is here for their Prime members. It will kickstart from September 29 midnight. It is a six-day sale....

samsung galaxy a70s

Samsung Galaxy A70s debuts in India today: Know price, specifications, launch offers and more

Samsung Galaxy A70s debuts in India today: The chain of smartphone debut continues and now its the time for the Samsung Galaxy A70s. It is an upgraded version of the....

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T launches in India along with OnePlus TV: Check price, specifications and more details

The OnePlus 7T has been launched in India along with the OnePlus TV on Thursday. The OnePlus 7T is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 7 series that was released....

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream, timing, specifications, features and other details

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream, timing, specifications, features and other details

OnePlus is ready to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 7T and smart TV OnePlus TV in India on September 26 i.e. today. The special launch event will be hosted by....

Alexa gets new voice

Amazon Hardware Event 2019: Alexa gets an improved voice, can now sound like Samuel L. Jackson too

Amazon organized a hardware event at its headquarters in Seattle, US on Wednesday, September 25. The tech giant announced that personal assistant, Alexa, will now have a new feature called....

Redmi 8A price, specification

Redmi 8A launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, see price and specifications

In a long series of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi on September 25, Wednesday announced another budget-friendly smartphone, Redmi 8A in India. Earlier to this, Redmi 7A (review)  was launched recently. This....

Big billion days 2019

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Sale is going live from September 24, here are some irresistible offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is going to roll into the market with some best deals. The sale will start from September 29(12:00 pm) and will end....

whatsapp

5 WhatsApp latest features which are going to make it more user friendly

5 WhatsApp latest features: WhatsApp has launched a number of latest features for Android and iOS users in the past few months. These features are going to make WhatsApp more....

samsung galaxy fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold India debut on October 1, know price, specifications and other details

One of the most awaited and much-anticipated smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Fold is going to make its India debut on October 1 which is going to be a difference of 1....

Apple to manufacture new Mac Pro in US after tariff relief

Apple to manufacture next-gen Mac Pro computers in US after tariff relief

Apple Inc. has confirmed on Monday that it will manufacture the next-generation Mac Pro desktop computers in its Austin, Texas facility, after some exemptions on tariffs by the US government.....

Vivo U10 India launch today: Know live stream details, timing, features, specifications and more

Vivo U10 India launch today: Know live stream details, timing, features, specifications and more

Vivo is ready to launch its first U-series smartphone, Vivo U10 in India on September 24 i.e. today. The smartphone company's special launch event is going to take place in....

KTM 790 Duke

KTM 790 Duke launched in India, check price, specifications, features and other details

The KTM 790 Duke has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8.63 lakh. Fondly called Scalpel, KTM 790 Duke was showcased last year and the makers then....

pubt lite latest update

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 Update: Golden Woods map, game add-ons and much more

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 Update: The PUBG Mobile Lite has been updated and now a new map names as the Golden Woods Map has been introduced in the game. A....

call of duty mobile

Call of Duty Mobile: From maps to weapons, here is all you need to know

Call of Duty Mobile: One of the most famous PC games, Call of Duty is all set to debut as a mobile version. The game will be named as Call....

apple iphone 11 series

Apple iPhone 11 series pre-order starts in India today; check price, specifications , offers here

Apple iPhone 11 series pre-order starts in India today: The pre-order of the Apple iPhone 11 series is going to start today. Large scale e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, and....

vivo v17 pro

Vivo V17 Pro India launch today: Know live stream details, time, price and features

Vivo V17 Pro India launch today: The flagship smartphone of Vivo known as the Vivo V17 Pro is going to make its India debut today. The smartphone is going to....

redmi 8a india launch

Redmi 8A India launch on September 25, check expected features, price and specifications

Redmi 8A India launch on September 25: Redmi 8A is all set to make its India debut on September 25, Wednesday, 2019. the information was confirmed by the official Twitter....

Alexa in Hindi

Amazon Alexa can now understand Hindi and Hinglish, multilingual model to be available soon

The super amazing Amazon Alexa will now be able to entertain you even in your own national language. Yes, Alexa is now available in Hindi as well as in Hinglish....

Apple Arcade game released

Apple Arcade soft launches Sayonara Wild Hearts ahead of official release on September 19

Apple Arcade soft launch Sayonara Wild Hearts:  In a surprising turn of events, Apple's premium mobile game subscription service, Apple Arcade, soft-launched of Sayonara Wild Hearts three days earlier for iOS 13....

iPhones

Apple's price cut move works as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max record higher pre-order sales

The last couple of years have been particularly difficult for Apple to remain a market leader with efforts to appease the loyalists and increase its market reach. High prices, minimal....

Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8

Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8: Beginning of a new era, comparison between two most cost-efficient budget smartphones

Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8: Moto E6s made its India debut on September 16, Monday, 2019. It is the latest budget smartphone released by the company and will be....

Google to unveil Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook 2 on October 15 in New York

Google to unveil Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook 2 on October 15 in New York

Google is all set to unveil its Pixel 4 XL and other devices including a Pixelbook 2 and new Google Home speakers on October 15 in New York. The company....

MotoE6s

New Moto E6s priced at Rs 7,999 to go on sale on Flipkart from Sept‎ 23

New Moto E6s priced at Rs 7,999 to go on sale on Flipkart from Sept‎ 23: Motorola's all-new Moto E6s smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart from September‎ 23,....

airtel tv all channels pack

Airtel TV All Channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month: Know how to activate, channels provided and other details

Airtel TV All Channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month: Airtel has launched a new All channels pack for its Airtel Digital TV subscribers which will allow all the customers....

motorola tv

Motorola TV India launch today: Know how to watch live stream, expected price, features and more

Motorola TV India launch today: Motorola is all set to launch its TV in India today as the brand has tied-up with Flipkart in order to introduce its first smart....

oneplus tv

OnePlus to introduce OnePlus TV in India soon, check new features, price and launch date

OnePlus TV India debut by September-end: OnePlus is all set to introduce its first smart TV in the Indian market. The OnePlus TV will firstly launch in India before its....

google pay

Google Pay: How to link and use multiple bank accounts in the app

Google Pay: Google Pay is one of the famous and convenient modes of banking nowadays and the digital wallet can be sued to pay nearby stores, online purchasing of goods....

Lenovo Carme Smartwatch

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with IPS colour display, heart rate tracker launched in India at Rs 3,499

Lenovo Carme (HW25P) smartwatch has been launched in India on Saturday. The new smartwatch is loaded with features like 24 hours heart rate tracker and an IPS color display with....

Facebook

Facebook to launch TV device soon, know details here

Facebook is currently working on a TV streaming device like Amazon’s fire stick which provides access to online content. The new device would be featuring a microphone, speaker, camera and....

vivo z1x flipkart sale

Vivo Z1x Flipkart sale today at 12 PM; know price, offers, discount and more

Vivo Z1x Flipkart sale: Vivo Z1x will be available on its first sale in India today. The smartphones sale will start at 12:00 PM IST and the sale will be held....

Apple-TV-plus

Apple TV Plus will launch in India for Rs 99 a month from November 1, says report

Apple TV Plus will launch in India for Rs 99 a month from November 1, says report: Apple TV Plus will be launched in India for Rs 99 a month,....

realme 5 pro flipkart sale

Realme 5 Pro Flipkart sale today at 12:00 PM: Check price, offers, specifications and other details

Realme 5 Pro Flipkart sale today at 12:00 PM: Realme 5 Pro will be available on sale once again in India today through e-commerce website Flipkart and Realme's official website....

Apple iPad 11 launch

Apple launches iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max with a triple-camera set up starting at Rs 72,000 and Rs 79,000

Apple has launched its next-generation iPhone, iPhone 11 Pro. The phone will come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch sizes. Although its a new model but the new version of apple look....

Apple iPad

Apple launches new iPad with 10.2-inch display starting at Rs 23,500

Apple announced a new iPad in its official event today. The device has a 10.2-inch retina display screen with a fast A10 Fusion chip which will have 2X faster performance....

apple TV Plus launch

Apple TV Plus service launching on November 1 at Rs 358 per month

After the extensive hold up after March's event this year, Apple has officially announced the launch and pricing details for Apple TV Plus and Apple is launching its Apple TV Plus....

Apple iPhone 11 launch event

Apple iPhone 11 launch event: Apple launches iPhone 11 pro series, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus

Apple iPhone 11 launch event live updates: Apple is ready to release the iPhone 11-series today. Apple will unveil the prices and availability of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro....

Iphone 11

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max to go on sale in India from September 20, check out the prices

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max to go on sale in India from September 20, check out the prices: After a few hours, the US tech giant Apple will....

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 launch today: Check out how to watch live stream, expected price, specification, more

Apple iPhone 11 launch today: Apple is set to launch the iPhone 11 today. Not only iPhone 11 but iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can also be launched.....

realme 5 flipkart sale

Realme 5 Flipkart sale in India today at 12 PM: Check offers, price and specifications

Realme 5 Flipkart sale: Realme 5 will be available on sale today on September 10, Tuesday, 2019. The phoner will be available at Flipkart and Realme's official website, realme.com. The....

apple iPhone 11 launch event

Apple iPhone 11 launch event today: iOS 13 update, Apple watch and all you need to know

Apple iPhone 11 launch event: Just a few hours left to the mega event of the Apple as it is going to showcase its next-generation iPhones on Tuesday in Cupertino....

Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications leaked ahead of India launch, check details

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications: Just ahead of its launch, the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M30 have been surfaced online. Samsung Galaxy M30s is going to make its India debut....

Apple 2019 iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 series debut: Expected price, specifications and features

The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, said that on September 10, Tuesday, 2019, Apple is going to host an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre located ni Cupertino, California. iPhones....

apple

Apple iPhone 11, smartwatch series 5 launch: Know when, where and how to watch live telecast of Apple's September event

Apple iPhone 11, smartwatch series 5 launch: Apple is going to hold an event on September 10, Tuesday, 2019 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. The....

PUBG MOBILE Guwahati Finals 2019: Group B battle of PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 begins for prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore

PUBG MOBILE Guwahati Finals 2019: Group B battle of PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 begins for prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore

Tencent Games had announced the PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 in August. The Guwahati Finals of the PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 is going on today (September 8) at the....

Jiofiber plan prices

JioFiber plan prices, validity and data speed explained: From Jio's Titanium annual plan to monthly Bronze plan, here's all you need to know

JioFiber plan prices, validity and data speed explained: JioFiber has made its commercial debut in the Indian market and it has a lot of plans and options to offer. With....

Vivo Z1x India debut

Vivo Z1x debuts in India: First sale on September 13, know price, specifications, offers and more

Vivo Z1x debuts in India: The much-awaited Vivo Z1x has been launched in India today on September 6, Friday, 2019. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera set up which includes....

chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 landing: From it's take off to discovering moon's south pole, here are the answers to your questions on India's lunar mission

Chandrayaan 2 landing: It has been a month and a half that Indian moon mission Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the launch pad at Sriharikota and it travelled a distance....

Vivo Z1x India debut

Vivo Z1x India debut: Check live stream time, channel, specification and other details

Vivo Z1x India debut: Vivo Z1x is all set to make its India debut today, the smartphone is going to be the second one of the Z-series. Vivo previously teased....

GigaFiber Titanium

JioFiber Titanium Plan: Complete data plan, price, welcome offers, free 4K TV and other details

After a wait for a year, Jio GigaFiber has finally released. Reliance JioFiber has launched today with six plans with offering various facilities to customers. The company has announced information....

Jio Silver (1)

Jio Fiber Silver plan: Complete data plan, price, free Bluetooth speaker offer and other details

Reliance Jio Fiber Silver plan: Reliance Jio on Thursday announced complete details of its Jio Fiber plan. It has released the data prices and plans which comes up with a....

Reliance Jio Fiber Diamond Plan

Jio Fiber Diamond Plan: Complete data plan, price, free TV offer, welcome plans and other details

Reliance Jio Fiber Diamond Plan: Reliance Jio Fibre on Thursday announced its much-awaited Jio Fiber plans. Reliance Jio has launched 6 plans catering to every tier of the consumer. The....

Reliance Jio Fiber Platnium Plan

Jio Fiber Platinum Plan: Complete data plan, price, free TV, welcome offers and other details

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced complete details of its Jio Fiber. The telecom company has categorized its Jio Fiber plans into following: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium. The six....

Jio Fiber Bronze Plan: Bluetooth speaker, data plan, price and other details

 Jio Fiber has unveiled the data prices and plans and it has all started at the minimum rate of Rs 699 to the maximum rate of Rs 8499. Jio Fiber....

Reliance Jio Fiber Gold Plan

Jio Fiber Gold Plan: Complete data plan, price, free TV other details

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced complete details of its Jio Fiber. The telecom company has categorized its Jio Fiber plans into following: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium. The six....

Jio Fiber launch today: Jio Fiber Vs Airtel broadband download speed, which one is best

Jio Fiber to launch at 5 pm: Jio Fiber Vs Airtel broadband download speed, which one is best

Reliance Jio Fiber broadband was announced by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., that it will be launched on September 5 (today) in many cities across the country and....

Reliance JioFiber 2

Reliance JioFiber broadband launch timing: Check offers, plans, prices and other details

Reliance JioFiber broadband is all set to make its commercial release today. In the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, it has been announced that the broadband....

Reliance JioFiber

Reliance JioFiber launch today: Plans offered by rival Airtel V-Fiber broadband

Reliance JioFiber launch today: Reliance JioFiber will be commercially announced today on September 5. The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced the JioFiber tariffs last month at the 42nd Annual General....

Jio-Fiber

Jio Fiber landline service: How to activate Jio Home Phone aka JioFixedVoice for new Jio Fiber users

Jio Fiber landline service: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced at the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) that Jio Fiber users would enjoy the landline service Jio....

Reliance JioFiber

Reliance JioFiber registration: How to register for Jio Fiber broadband connection?

Reliance JioFiber registration: JioFibre, which had created all the hype even before its launch is all set to be commercially launched by Reliance today, September 5, 2019. The much-awaited Jio Fiber....

jio fiber

Jio fiber launch today: This is how you can avail Reliance's broadband connection with 100 Mbps speed

Jio fiber launch today: Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 12 had announced company's new broadband connection Jio Gigafiber which is all set to make its debut in the commercial....

jiofiber india launch

Reliance JioFiber installation free for all customers, preview offer subscribers to get free data for two months

Reliance JioFiber installation free for all customers: The Reliance JioFiber is going to make its commercial debut on September 5, Thursday, 2019. Reliance Jio officially launched the JioFiber broadband service....

Reliance Jio Fiber launch today: Frequently asked questions regarding Jio Fiber plans, registration, price, more

Reliance Jio Fiber launch today: Frequently asked questions regarding Jio Fiber plans, registration, price, more

Reliance Jio Fiber broadband is all set to launch today in major cities across the country and the registered users will be able to take the advantage of a high-speed....

jio del, mum,ban feature

JioFiber plans price Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore: Plans starting from Rs 700 extends up to Rs 10,000

JioFiber plans price Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore: JioFiber is the exclusive broadband services launched by Reliance Industries Limited(RIL). It is based on optical fiber and the main focus of the service....

Reliance JioFiber

Reliance JioFiber launch today: Here's a list of family plans, priority services and more

Reliance JioFiber launch today: The prices of much-anticipated Reliance JioFiber will be unveiled today on September 5. Last month, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) at the 42nd Annual General Meeting announced services....

JioFibre launch today

JioFiber launch today: 5 important things to know before buying Jio Fiber connection

JioFiber launch today: Reliance Jio Fiber is all set to make its debut in the commercial space today. Those who register themselves will get high-speed internet connection as well as....

Jio GigaFiber 2

Reliance Jio Fiber Broadband Launch highlights: Jio announces 6 plans, starts Rs 699 per month to Rs 8,499 per month, which gets 1Gbps speed

Reliance Jio Fiber Broadband Launch highlights: Reliance Industries Limited is all set to launch Jio Fiber broadband service across the country. All the exciting offers for the customers looking to....

Reliance jio

Jio Fiber launch today: From registration details to installation charges, here's what you should know about Reliance's latest broadband connection

Jio Fiber launch today: Reliance Jio Fiber is expected to mark its commercial launch today and all the registered users will be availed with a high-speed internet connection and smartphone.....

reliance JioFiber India launch

Reliance JioFiber: From JioFiber helpline number to offered games, all questions answered

From JioFiber helpline number to offered games, all questions answered: Reliance Jio Fiber will commercially launch on September 5, Thursday, 2019. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)....

Jio-Fixed-Voice

Jio Fiber: How to activate free voice calling on JioFiber and get Jio Fixed Voice landline number

How to activate free voice calling on JioFiber and get Jio Fixed Voice landline number: Jio Fiber preview users can now sign up for Jio Fixed Voice as well as....

jio fiber

Reliance JioFiber launch today: Check steps to register, features and other details

Reliance JioFiber launch today: Reliance Jio Fiber is all set to hit the Indian market commercially on September 5, 2019. JioFiber's broadband services are said to provide speed up to....

reliance JioFiber

Reliance JioFiber plan prices to be out today: Here is all you need to know

Reliance JioFiber plans and prices: Reliance JioFiber services will be revealed commercially on September 5, Thursday, 2019. The launch of the FTTH high-speed broadband was declared by the company at....

Reliance JioFiber

Reliance JioFiber broadband launch tomorrow, check offers, plans, prices and other details

Reliance JioFiber services are set to be revealed on September 5. The FTTH high-speed broadband has been announced by the Reliance company at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2018.....

Redmi K20 series

Redmi K20 series: Xiaomi to launch Pearl White edition in India tomorrow, see price here

Redmi K20 series: On July 22, 2019, Xiomi released its K20 series in three gradient colour options. Now, the company is set to add one more colour that is Pearl....

Airtel Xstream

Ahead of Jio Fiber commercial launch, Airtel launches Xstream Box, Xstream Stick in India starting at Rs 3,999

Ahead of Jio Fiber commercial launch, Airtel launches Xstream Box, Xstream Stick in India starting at Rs 3,999: Days ahead of the much-awaited Jio Fiber commercial launch, Airtel has finally....

best flagship smartphones

From Apple iPhone 11 to Realme XT; Here are the best flagship smartphones to make their India debut in September 2019

Best flagship smartphones to debut in September 2019: The month of September is going to be all about latest android smartphone and iPhones as some big players like Xiaomi, Realme,....

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro to launch in India by October end, says Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro to launch in India by October end, says Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the most-talked Redmo Note 8 series smartphones, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will launch in India in....

FREE! 2 months servces for Rs 2500 refundable security deposit

Reliance Jio GigaFiber to be free for 2 months for Rs 2500 refundable security deposit

Reliance Jio GigaFiber to be free for 2 months: Reliance JioFiber a combo service of internet, telephone line service, and television set up box is all set to be launched on....

Fitbit Versa 2 to launch on September 15: Integrated with OLED display, in-built Amazon Alexa and more

Fitbit Versa 2 to launch on September 15: Integrated with OLED display, in-built Amazon Alexa and more

Fitbit has announced its latest Versa 2 smartwatch which is the successor to the original Fitbit Versa. Instead of launching the Fitbit new Ionic, as of now, the company has....

jio fiber

Reliance Jio Giga Fiber set top box photo leaked: Jio smart set top box likely to provide OTT content, cable TV

Reliance Industries is all set to step into the digital TV services with its Jio Fiber, which will be launched on September 5. Earlier this month, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani....

Apple

Apple welcomes PM Modi govt's Single Brand Retail move, says looking forward to first retail store in India

Apple welcomes PM Modi govt's Single Brand Retail move, says looking forward to first retail store in India: Centre's decision to ease the 30 per cent sourcing norm for single-brand....

most popular

videos

Bengaluru: K'taka govt builts hospital on lake; due to incessant rains entire hospital facility flooded

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

vlcsnap-2017-10-27-16h38m02s200

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

Privacy & Cookies Notice Site MapComplaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.