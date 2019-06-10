ICC World Cup 2019

MS Dhoni retirement: Reports say Mahi will not go to West Indies, may announce retirement soon

England wins ICC Cricket World Cup Finals, defeats New Zealand in Super Over

England Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Finals: England to take on New Zealand at Lord’s

Australia vs England 2nd semi-final Live Updates Aaron Finch wins toss decides to bat first

Australia vs England 2nd semi-final highlights: England beat Australia by 8 wickets, qualifies for final

Australia vs England 2nd semi-final highlights: Australia are set to lock horns against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Birmingham. Both the teams....

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor says MS Dhoni's run-out gave Kiwis confidence in World Cup semi-final

Ross Taylor says MS Dhoni's run-out gave Kiwis confidence in World Cup semi-final: With the dismissal of MS Dhoni in the World Cup semi-final, all the hopes of Virat Kohli-led....

New Zealand beat India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli press conference, NZ vs IND

New Zealand eliminates India from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli says players are the ones most disappointed

Team India faced a defeat against New Zealand on Sunday and got eliminated from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and men were bundled out for 221....

World cup 2019 match

India Vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 semi-final match: Weather forecast, players' strengths, everything you need to know about todays match

India Vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 semi-final match: India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final was called off on Tuesday and will be resumed on Wednesday at Old Trafford in....

ross taylor

New Zealand beat India by 18 runs at ICC World Cup 2019

India's semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford has been disrupted on Tuesday due to rain as the players were forced to leave the field in the 47th over....

India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates Rain stops play in 47th over, New Zealand 2115

India Vs New Zealand World Cup Ist semifinal: Play called off due to rain, Kiwis to resume at 211/5 tomorrow

India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 Ist semifinal: India on Tuesday will be locking horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019....

India vs New Zealand weather forecast

ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal, India vs New Zealand weather forecast: Overcast Conditions, light showers expected at Old Trafford

India is facing New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 today at Old Trafford in Manchester. Two-time World Cup champion India topped in the league stage....

India vs New Zealand

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ match preview, know how to watch India vs New Zealand match live online, India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India local time, New Zealand local time and England local time

The much-awaited match is here as the favorites India will take on the Kiwis in the semifinal of World Cup 2019 on Tuesday. India, who started as the favorites entered....

Ind vs nz

India vs New Zealand, IND VS NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: Kohli & co. eye to confirm final berth at Manchester

Two-time World Cup champions India is facing New Zealand in the 1st semi-final at the Old Trafford today. India topped the league stage with brilliant all-around performance and some spectacular....

Michael Clarke

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Michael Clarke backs India, says team has already one foot in the final

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has backed India team ahead of its semi-final game against New Zealand. The former captain believes that India team will storm into the final of....

IND vs NZ dream 11

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: How to play Dream 11, India vs New Zealand match preview best inform players for playing XI

The first semi-final of the if the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground and the match will start at 3:00....

KOHLI-879

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: No pressure on India, team will play good cricket, says Virat Kohli before first semi-final

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between India and New Zealand. The match will start at 3:00 PM....

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: India cricket icon turns 47

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Monday turned 47-years-old. Popularly known as Dada, Ganguly is described as one of the cricket icons in World history. The former captain is regarded....

iTV Network releases rap number to wish Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue for next stage of ICC Cricket World Cup

iTV Network releases rap number to wish Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue for next stage of ICC Cricket World Cup

iTV Network releases rap number to wish Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue for next stage of ICC Cricket World Cup: The iTV Network has released a rap number, whishing Virat....

Matthew Wade

ICC World Cup 2019: Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh called up to join Australia squad as injury cover

Ahead of ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh have been called up to join the Australian squad because of the injury setbacks to Usman Khawaja and....

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes wish wicketkeeper-batsman, call him India’s most successful captain

On 38th birthday of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, tributes and wishes for the veteran cricketer have been pouring for the successful former captain. MS Dhoni on Sunday turned 38-years-old and the....

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: India's twin-World Cup winning captain turns 38

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday turned 38-years-old. The famous cricket celebrates his 38th birthday today. Born on July 7, 1981, former captain MS Dhoni remains one of the....

Rohit Sharma sets world record, becomes Ist batsman to hit 5 centuries in a single World Cup

Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit 5 centuries in single World Cup. In the final league match against Sri Lanka of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Rohit....

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India to face New Zealand, England to meet Australia in semi-finals

After 45 group stage matches of the Cricket ICC World Cup 2019, India is gearing up to play its semifinal against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.....

jadeja

Chennai Super Kings post sassy "bits and pieces" tweet following Jadeja-Manjrekar clash

Ex-Indian Cricketer, now a commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar was mercilessly slammed on Twitter by Ravindra Jadeja after he addressed the all-rounder as a bits and pieces player. Following the less needed....

Australia vs South Africa

Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: Aussies to take on Proteas on Saturday at Manchester

Australia who are currently sitting at the top of the World Cup 2019 points table, will face South Africa on Saturday in the 45th match at the Old Trafford cricket....

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: Pakistan beats Bangladesh by 94 runs

Pakistan on Friday is taking on Bangladesh in their last cricket World Cup 2019 group match at the Lords. Pakistan and Bangladesh are about to exit from the tournament. Pakistan....

West Indies vs Afghanistan

West Indies vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2019 Live Updates: West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs

Pakistan is to take on West Indies today in match 42 at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Afghanistan is currently at the bottom in the points table. On the other hand,....

afg vs WI

Afghanistan vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: How to play Dream 11, Afghanistan vs West Indies match preview best inform players for playing XI

Afghanistan vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: The 42nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between Afghanistan and....

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir lashes out at BCCI selection panel after Ambati Rayudu's retirement

Gautam Gambhir lashes out at BCCI selection panel after Ambati Rayudu's retirement: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday came down heavily on the BCCI selection panel, following the resignation....

England vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 highlights: England beat New Zealand by 119 runs

England will be playing their last league match today against New Zealand at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The match is a must-win for hosts to secure their place in the....

Rohit Sharma meets fan hit by a six

Rohit Sharma follows Skipper Virat kohli in fan respect, meets fan hit by his six

The India-Bangladesh match in Birmingham did have a close finish but it was more in the news for its fan moments. In-form centurion Rohit Sharma in his pursuit of setting....

India vs Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma ODI centuries, INDvBAN

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma slams 26th ODI ton, propels India to gigantic total

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday slammed a blitzkrieg ton against Bangladesh. It was Rohit Sharma's 26th ODI century and 4th of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Shinning at....

India vs Bangladesh live match score, Ind vs Ban, INDvBAN, Bangladesh vs India, BANvIND, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: India outclass Bangladesh by 28 runs, qualifies for semi-finals

Team India on Tuesday will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India had lost its match against England....

ind vs ban

India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: How to play Dream 11, India vs Bangladesh match preview best inform players for playing XI

India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: The 40th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between India and Bangladesh.....

India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Bangladeshi Tigers, Edgbaston, Mashrafe Murtaza

India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: Virat Kohli-led side to take on Bangladesh Tigers at Edgbaston

Nottingham's Edgbaston cricket stadium is all set to host another enthraling battle between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday, July 2. It will be the match number 40 of the ICC....

Pakistan, Waqar Younis trolled, Waqar Younis questions Indian cricketers' sportsmanship, Virat Kohli, Team India, IndvEng

Hahaha! Pakistan wants to be in World Cup semis and seeking support from others, Tweeple troll Waqar Younis after he questions Indian cricketers' sportsmanship

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis got trolled on Monday after he raised finger on Virat Kohli-led Team India. In a comment, Waqar Younis had said that India lost to England....

Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Avishka Fernando fires Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs

The 39th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between Sri Lanka and West Indies. The match started at 3:00 PM IST. Sri Lanka is....

Vijay Shankar ruled out of Cricket World Cup 2019 due to toe injury, likely to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal

Vijay Shankar ruled out from CWC 19: All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury and Shankar is likely to....

Jonny Bairstow, VVS Laxman, England beat India by 31 runs, Ind vs Eng

England beat India by 31 runs, Man Of The Match Jonny Bairstow thanks Laxman for VVS advice

English batsmen Jonny Bairstow, who hammered Indian bowling line up and powered his side to post a gigantic total 337 runs against India on Sunday, was named Man Of The....

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, SL vs WI match preview, how to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies match live online, Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India local time, Sri Lanka local time, West Indies local time

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, SL vs WI match preview, know how to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies match live online, Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India local time, Sri Lanka local time, West Indies local time

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, SL vs WI match preview, know how to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies match live online, Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC Cricket World....

Aleem Dar trolls, India vs England, Ind vs Eng live, INDvENG live match score, MS Dhoni wrong DRS, umpire Aleem Dar wrong decisions

India vs England: MS Dhoni no longer a DRS master? Tweeple troll Indian wicketkeeper, umpire Aleem Dar for wrong decision

India vs England: Team India played with England at the Edgbaston stadium of Birmingham in England in the match number 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It was....

India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: England stops India's winning streak, wins by 31 runs

India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Another exciting battle will take place today between India and England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, match number 38. England....

IND vs ENG dream 11 prediction

India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: How to play Dream 11, India vs England match preview best inform players for playing XI

The 38th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between India and England at the Edgbaston stadium. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST. India....

India vs England, Ind vs Eng match preview, how to watch India vs England match live online, India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India local time, England local time

India vs England, Ind vs Eng match preview, know how to watch India vs England match live online, India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India local time, England local time

India vs England, Ind vs Eng match preview, know how to watch India vs England match live online, India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India local time, England....

India vs England, Ind vs Eng, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Pakistan, Sikander Bakht

India vs England: Pakistani jitters show up, first Sikander Bakht cooks up conspiracy, then Moeen Ali pipes up on Virat Kohli

Days after former Pakitan batsman Basit Ali had said that India may allow their opponent in the last match to win to make it difficult for Pakistan to qualify for....

New Zealand vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE match score, NZ vs Aus LIVE, Aus vs NZ match score, Kangaroos, Kiwis, Lord's Cricket Stadium, England

New Zealand vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE match score: Aussies bag victory by 86 run

England's Lord's Cricket ground will today host another enthralling battle at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, in which, 2015 finalists Austalia and New Zealand will lock horns. The match....

Team India orange jersey, BCCI, Team India away jersey, Virat Kohli new jersey, KL Rahul Orange jersey, Mohammad Shami Orange jersey, Indian oil petrol pump attendants, Bournvita

Team India orange jersey: Social media users give mixed reaction to new jersey, some like it, some compare it to petrol pump attendants, Bournvita

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday unveiled the Orange colour jersey for Team India, which the team will don in the match against England on Sunday. In a press conference,....

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Pak Vs Afg, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Pak Vs Afg, ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: Imad Wasim's unbeaten 49 runs helps Pakistan to surpass Afghans by 3 wickets

After winning a crucial toss, Afghanistan have chosen to bat first. It is going to be the 36th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 in which Pakistan will take....

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan match preview Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team to take on Gulbadin Naib-led tournament minnows

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan match preview: Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team to take on Gulbadin Naib-led tournament minnows on Saturday

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan match preview: Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan are set to take on Afghanistan-led Gulbadin Naib in a crucial match for the Men in Green at....

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan match Pakistan, local time,Afghanistan local time, India local time; How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan match live, online streaming in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India

Pakistan to take on tournament minnow Afghanistan on the 36th match of the World Cup at Headingley Carnegie on Saturday. Pakistan will surely on the high after winning back to....

PAK vs AFG

Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: How to play Dream 11, Pakistan vs Afghanistan match preview best inform players for playing XI

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: The 36th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between Pakistan and....

Team India's orange jersey for England match is here

Team India’s orange jersey for England match is here

Team India's orange jersey for England match is here: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday released the new orange and blue away jersey for team India....

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Line Updates

Sri Lanka vs South Africa highlights: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Sri Lanka are set to lock horns against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street today. The match....

sa vs sl

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa match Sri Lanka local time, South Africa local time, India local time; How to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa match live, online streaming in Sri Lanka, South Africa and India

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the 35th match of the World Cup at the Riverside Ground, Durham. Sri Lanka will look to keep their hopes alive for....

Virat Kohli 20000 runs, virat kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara's record, Ind vs WI, India vs West Indies

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to score fastest 20,000 runs in international cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara's records to score fastest 20,000 runs in the international cricket. Virat Kohli took only 416 matches....

India-Vs-Pakistan

India vs West Indies, Ind Vs Wi, ICC World Cup 2019 weather updates: Rain unlikely at Old Trafford

India vs West Indies, Ind Vs Wi, ICC World Cup 2019 weather updates: India will take on West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester today, June 27, 2019. The match holds....

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun defends MS Dhoni, asks fan to stop comparing him with Virat Kohli

Indian Bowling coach Bharat Arun has come in defense of the embattling former captain MS Dhoni after a slow inning against Afghanistan in the last match of ICC World cup....

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar back to full fitness, might come back against West Indies

Injury-hit Indian team management was relieved at Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's come back near to full fitness in the nets. The Indian speedster bowled for a considerable period of time targeting at....

India vs West Indies, Ind Vs Wi, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and co. chase dominance, Jason Holder chase consistency

Two teams, two thrillers, one came out winner, another turned out to be a loser. That's how India and West Indies have played their last match. India had a hero....

Chris Gayle will not retire after the ICC World Cup 2019, Here's his retirement plan

Chris Gayle has given his fans a pleasant surprise by announcing that he would extend his retirement plan after the world cup 2019 and mow will hang up his boots....

Pakistan vs New Zealand, PAK vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: Babar Azam's unbeaten 101 leads Pakistan to crushing 6-wicket victory over Kiwis, Green Shirts alive in tournament

Pakistan in a bid to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the semifinal will look to come hard at an in-form Kiwis at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. The blackcaps....

With brilliant batting and smiles, Warner and Smith responded to the booing crowd at Lords.

The English fans booed Australian opener David Warner and former Captain Steve Smith while they were coming out to bat at the Lord's in the match against their arch-rivals England.....

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pak vs NZ, Pakistan vs New Zealand match timings, ICC cricket world cup 2019, Pakistan local time, New Zealand local time, India local time, How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match live, online

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match Pakistan local time, New Zealand local time, India local time; How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match live, online streaming in Pakistan, New Zealand and India

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match Pakistan local time, New Zealand local time, India local time; How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match live, online....

eng vs aus

Australia vs England ICC Cricket World 2019 LIVE match highlights: Australia beats England by 64 runs

Australia vs England ICC Cricket World 2019: England's Lord's stadium will witness another high-intensity battle between England and Australia today at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It will be....

Sachin Tendulkar questions MS Dhoni for aimless batting against Afghanistan

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has shown his displeasure at the lack of intent shown by the Indian batsmen in the ICC World Cup Match against Afghanistan on June 22....

du plessis

ICC World Cup 2019: Story ends for South Africa after losing to Pakistan by 49 runs

The ICC World Cup will enter the 4th week today and the teams standing on the door to exit are crystal clear now after South Afric and Afghanistan lost their....

ICC slaps 25% match fee fine on Virat Kohli for excess appeals against Afghanistan

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been penalised 25% of his match fee and one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the level one of ICC code....

Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan vs South Africa, PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: Pakistan win by 49 runs, keep semifinal hopes alive, knock South Africa out of World Cup 2019

Pakistan on Sunday is locking horns with South Africa in a crucial match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. Sarfraz Ahmed-led side have....

Pakistan vs South Africa: Watch Pakistan vs South Africa match today at 3 PM, India local time, Pakistan local time, South Africa local time, How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa match live, online streaming in Pakistan, South Africa and India

Pakistan vs South Africa: The Pakistan vs South Africa match today, June 23 will be an all-out battle with a must-win situation for both teams. This will be match number....

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami claims hat-trick as India seal victory against Afghanistan by 11 runs

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Saturday has taken the hat-trick against Afghanistan in the fifth match against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl stadium....

West Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies vs New Zealand, WI vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs, Brathwaite's ton in vain

West Indies vs New Zealand, WI vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: West Indies on Saturday is locking horns with New Zealand at the Old Trafford. It is....

India beat Afghanistan at ICC World Cup 2019 by 11 runs, Shami's hattrick seals victory in a nail-biter

India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli and Co. will play its fifth match against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 at....

India vs Afghanistan match

India vs Afghanistan match, weather update: Cloudy skies but negligible chances of rainfall at Rose Bowl

India vs Afghanistan match weather update: India is all set to play its fifth ICC world Cup 2019 match against Afghanistan at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday, June 22 ,....

India vs Afghanistan, Ind Vs Afg, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and men eye dominance, Afghan keen for first victory

The Indian team riding high on confidence on supreme performances in this ICC World Cup 2019 will come up against a promising Afghanistan who has failed to live up to....

England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Malinga hands over a majestic victory to Sri Lanka

The host England will take on the Lankan lions in this match of the ICC World cup 2019. The English men will have an eye on the semifinalist birth for....

england vs sri lanka

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka: Watch England vs Sri Lanka match tomorrow at 3 PM, India local time, England local time, Sri Lanka local time, How to watch England vs Sri Lanka match live, online streaming in England, Sri Lanka and India

The 27th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between the host England and Sri Lanka. The match is going to be a do or die....

England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction, How to play Dream 11, England vs Sri Lanka match preview

England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: How to play Dream 11, England vs Sri Lanka match preview best inform players for playing XI

How to play Dream 11: Open the Dream 11 app. Select 11 best players from both the teams who you think will be the top performers of the day. Select....

eng vs sri

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs England match preview: Lankan lions to face hosts in do or die match

Sri Lanka will lock horns with England in 27th match of the World Cup 2019 at Headingly on Friday. Host England is currently placed at the second spot in the....

PM Narendra Modi responds to Shikhar Dhawan's emotional video, PM Modi's message for Shikhar Dhawan, PM Modi wishes fast recovery to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

PM Narendra Modi responds to Shikhar Dhawan's emotional video, wishes fast recovery to cricketer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to cricket Shikher Dhawan's emotional video on the micro-blogging site Twitter and wished him fast recovery on Thursday. Prime Minister said that there is no....

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner's blitzkrieg 166-run innings powers Kangaroos past 360 runs

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia is playing the 26ty match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and David Warner has again made his fans go....

PCB cricket committee chief Mohsin Khan steps down, Mohsin Khan resigns, Pakistan Cricket Board, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

PCB cricket committee chief Mohsin Khan steps down after Pakistan's poor performance at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

After a flop show at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and facing humiliating defeat against arch-rival India, Former Test cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Committee chief Mohsin Hasan Khan has....

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Warner, Khawaja help Kangaroos beat Bangla Tigers by 48 runs

Five-time World Champion Australia will take on underdog Bangladesh today at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium of Nottingham in England. Today's is a golden chance for the Kangaroos to takeover....

bang vs aus

Bangladesh vs Australia: Watch Bangladesh vs Australia match tomorrow at 3 PM, India local time, Bangladesh local time, Australia local time, How to watch Bangladesh vs Australia match live, online streaming in Bangladesh, Australia and India

Bangladesh is set to take on Australia today at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground on 26th game of the World Cup 2019.The Aaron Finch-led Australian side is at number two....

AUSTRALIA VS BANGLADESH dream 11 prediction

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: How to play Dream 11, Australia vs Bangladesh match preview best inform players for playing XI

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: In the 26th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, defending champion Australia will have a face-off with....

AUSTRALIA VS BANGLADESH

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match preview: Aussies keen on win to top points table

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match preview: The 25th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between the defending champion Australia and Bangladesh.....

shikhar dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup 2019; Rishabh Pant replaces left-hander

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of World Cup 2019 on Wednesday, June 19, due to the thumb injury he sustained when playing against Australia on June 9.....

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Williamson's heroic inning powers New Zealand to 4-wicket win

The 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between South Africa and New Zealand. The match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.....

England vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

England vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 highlights, Eng vs Afg highlights, ENG vs AFG score, England vs Afghanistan.

Host England is going to take on Afghanistan in the 24th match of the tournament at Old Trafford Cricket ground, Manchester. England is at the fourth spot in the table....

sania mirza veena malik fight

Sania Mirza, Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik get into a spat after ICC cricket India vs Pakistan World Cup match

Sania Mirza, Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik get into a spat, post ICC cricket India vs Pakistan World Cup match: After the Indian cricket team defeated Pakistan by 89 runs....

Ranveer Singh shares photos from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ranveer Singh shares photos with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, gets called cricket gangster by Arjun Kapoor

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is living the best life right now. As the actor gears up for his upcoming film 83, which is based on....

jaosn roy

ICC World Cup 2019: Jason Roy ruled out from next two games with hamstring tear

England opener Jason Roy is going to miss next two matches as he has suffered a left hamstring injury. Roy has suffered the injury while fielding during England's match against....

Bhuvi

ICC World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out for 3 matches due to hamstring injury

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who has faced a hamstring injury in the match against Pakistan, Will be out for at least next three games, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said....

ind vs pak twitter eraction

India beats Pakistan by 89 runs, here's how tweeple react

India and Pakistan, Cricket is like a religion in these two South Asian countries. The game has a massive follower in this part of the World. But, when it comes....

India beat Pakistan: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's heroic innings help India beat Pakistan by 89 runs

At Manchester's Old Trafford cricket stadium in England, India outclassed Pakistan by 89 runs. The match officials shortened the target to 136 runs in 5 overs by DL method due....

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India beats Pakistan memes, jokes, posts: Fans go hilarious on social media as Virat Kohli and men register thumping victory

India has registered a historic win in one of the most anticipated clashes of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Pakistan which was played at the Old Trafford Stadium.....

Pakistan mai TV toote, India beat Pakistan, India win Pakistan, Ind beat Pak, India vs Pakistan, India Pakistan match, India Pakistan score, India Pakistan match score, ICC cricket Wold Cup, TV sets broken in Pakistan, Pakistan mai TV toote, India ki jeet, World cup mai India jeeta, India ki jeet ka jashan, India win celebration

India beat Pakistan: From broken hearts to broken TV sets, here's the story of Pakistan's 7th defeat in World Cup history

India beat Pakistan: In an enthralling encounter between India and Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli and men defeated the arch-rivals with a huge margin. It was....

Fans celebrate India win

India beat Pakistan: Fans celebrate as India strikes Pakistan in World Cup encounter

Celebrations held across India after India claimed win against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at the Manchester Old Trafford Cricket Stadium. On Sunday, team India defeated arch-rival....

wi vs bang

Bangladesh vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: Bengal Tigers to face Caribbeans at the County Ground in Taunton

West Indies is to take on Bangladesh on 23rd match of the World Cup tomorrow June 17. The match is going to take place at County Ground, Taunton. West Indies....

ranveer singh ind vs pak

ICC World Cup 2019:Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh pays surprise visit to Indian Cricket team in Manchester

Ahead of India's clash against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by coming out at the....

Virat Kohli

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, scores 11,000 runs in ODIs

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli sets a benchmark for other players to follow, completing 11,000 career runs owing to a spectacular performance in the India vs Pakistan match today, June....

rohit sharma

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg 140 run puts team India in a strong position

  In the 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which is being played between India and Pakistan and is one of the most anticipated clashes of ICC....

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: India beat Pakistan by 89 runs

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Indian team on Sunday beat Pakistan by 89 runs in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Manchester....

India vs Pakistan, ind vs pak, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli press conference, sarfarz ahmed

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Indian skipper Virat Kohli says Pakistan match is like other World Cup matches

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A day before the enthralling battle with Pakistan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, in a press conference at the Manchester, said, that game....

India vs Pakistan LIVE, Ind vs Pak ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan, India, Sarfraz Ahmed, Virat Kohli

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match Bangladesh timing, TV channel, how to watch match online, live streaming

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match Bangladesh timing, TV channel, how to watch match online, live streaming: The India Pakistan clash to be played....

most popular

videos

Bengaluru: K'taka govt builts hospital on lake; due to incessant rains entire hospital facility flooded

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

