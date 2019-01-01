  1. Home
  2. Live Tv
  3. NewsX

NewsX

  • NewsX
  • India News Inkhabar
  • India News Haryana
  • India News Madhya Pradesh & Chhatisgarh
  • India News Rajasthan
  • India News Uttar Pradesh
  • India News Punjab
  • India News Gujarat
  • NewsX Kannada
  • Ptunes
  • Ptunesplus

Watch the Live Stream of NewsX, India’s leading English news channel for the young and urbane. The NewsX Live Stream covers a range of topics from Politics, Sports, Entertainment, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Technology and World. This is your one stop for all the unbiased news that matters to you. We get it first, but first we get it right.

Watch live TV news channels NewsX Live TV

Watch live TV news channels NE Live TV

Watch live TV news channels India News Live TV

Watch live TV news channels India News Haryana Live TV

Watch live TV news channels India News Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh Live TV

Watch live TV news channels India News Rajasthan Live TV

Watch live TV news channels India News Uttar Pradesh Live TV

Watch live TV news channels India News Punjab Live TV

Watch live TV news channels India News Gujarat Live TV

Watch live Punjabi premium music channel PTunes

Watch Live plus entertainment punjabi channel PTunes Plus

Watch Ptunes Studio PTunes Studio

videos

DU jobs

Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply for 54 Assistant Professor Posts till November 15

arvind kejriwal

Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal, Manohar Lal Khattar, Amarinder Singh urge Centre to convene urgent meeting as North India turns gas chamber

Map of Kashmir

Govt releases new map of India showing Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh as Union Territories

Maharashtra government formation, NCP, Ajit Pawar, BJP, Congress

Maharashtra government formation: NCP legislative party leader Ajit Pawar clears air, says not in contact with anyone

Sanjay-Raut-Shiv-Sena

Maharashtra govt formation: President’s rule threat issued by BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar undemocratic, insult to people’s mandate, says Saamna editorial

india post jobs 2019

Maharashtra India Post Recruitment 2019: Apply for 3650 posts of Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master, Dak Sevak and others till November 30

sharad-pawar

Maharashtra govt formation: NCP says open to options, Shiv Sena not a political untouchable

azadi-march

Azadi March Pakistan: Maulana Fazlur Rehman gives Imran Khan 48 hours to step down, threatens to enter PM house and arrest him

Kashmir

Kashmir news: Restrictions imposed in parts of Valley day after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir

Yes Bnak-logo

Yes Bank fund infusion: Will RBI approve Rs 8,500 crore binding offer from foreign investors?

Popular on NewsX

Medication Time

When to take which medication and why

Delhi pollution

Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal blames Haryana, Punjab govt for toxic air, calls Delhi a gas chamber

shivsena

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid tussle for government formation

Urine-Test

What does the colour of your pee say about you?

Kashmir-news

Kashmir news: With Jammu and Kashmir losing statehood, Radio Kashmir renamed All India Radio Srinagar

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

Privacy & Cookies Notice Site MapComplaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.