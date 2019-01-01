Offbeat

Norwegian fisherman catches dinosaur-like fish, says despite its ugly appearance, it was really tasty

Psycho Saiyaan makes Sridevi, Amrish Puri groove on its beat, watch the viral video here

Who are Millennials? Are they responsible for slowdown of the economy?

PM Modi in Man vs Wild, PM Modi man vs wild full episode, what happened in man vs wild pm modi episode, bear grylls

Man vs Wild: Akshay Kumar shares his excitement over watching PM Narendra Modi on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Man vs Wild: Ahead of the airing of PM Modi with bear Grylls episode the fans and celebrities are already very excited to see the much-awaited episode of Man vs Wild....

After Rahul Bose's Rs 442 banana bill, Mumbai hotel charges Rs 1700 for 2 boiled eggs

After Rahul Bose's Rs 442 banana bill, Mumbai hotel charges Rs 1700 for 2 boiled eggs: If you have not yet come over a couple of most extravagant bananas introduced....

Uganda kids sing Punjabi folk song Balle Balle Tor Punjaban Di, video goes viral!

Uganda kids sing Punjabi folk song Balle Balle Tor Punjaban Di, video goes viral!

Uganda kids sing Balle Balle Tor Punjaban Di: Have you ever seen a group of munchkins humming together in the most cutest way? if not, then watch this video, in which....

Raw chicken jumps off plate

Chicken piece jumps off plate, Internet wonders how; watch video

Chicken piece jumps off plate: Has anyone ever wondered that what if their food got alive, definitely it can be horrifying for anyone, but a few weeks ago this incident....

UP man electricity bill

Believe it or not! UP man charged Rs 128 crore for electricity bill, asked to pay to resume connection

An Uttar Pradesh elderly resident Shamim, septuagenarian, has received an electricity bill for Rs 1,28,45,95,444 by the Power Department on the power load of 2 KiloWatt. Shamim, lives with his....

New species of jumping spider named after Karl Lagerfeld

The stylish spider: Newly discovered Australian spider named after late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld

The stylish spider: Spiders have garnered a bad rap due to their unappealing appearance. Contrary to popular belief, most household spiders are harmless, with many people even keeping the creepy....

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to pay $38 billion to wife MacKenzie in world's biggest divorce setllement

Amazon CEO and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos will settle their divorce by the coming week. Jeff would be paying her an outrageous amount of $38 billion as....

People in Delhi, NCR wistfully share Mumbai rain photo

People in Delhi, NCR wistfully share Mumbai rain photo: It is raining heavily in Mumbai and people in Delhi-NCR have been tweeting with a hope that the showers will hit....

Chhattisgarh man dies due to snake bite after snake charmer wraps cobra around his neck

Chhattisgarh man dies due to snake bite after snake charmer wraps cobra around his neck

A 37-year-old man lost his life owing to a snake bite after the snake charmer wrapped a deadly cobra around his neck on Wednesday, June 26. The incident took place in....

A kachoriwala has broken the internet today, here's why

A kachori seller in the Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh has a turn over of 60 lacs, reports said. The shop is quite famous for the locals and located beside....

International Yoga Day 2019: PM Modi recommends Surya Namaskar be made part of life, check out the steps and its benefits

International Yoga Day 2019: One day to go for the world to celebrate the 5th International Yoga Day. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously declared June 21st to be Yoga....

God is back on Twitter after getting suspended for tweet supporting LGBTQIA+

God is back on Twitter after getting suspended for tweet supporting LGBTQIA+: Twitter restored an account named ‘God’ after blocking it for a tweet that appeared as a violation of....

MHDA Mumbai lottery 2019: Check full list of winners @lottery.mhada.gov.in after 6 pm.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority scheduled to take place a lottery for 217 flats in Sahakar Nagar, Chembur district today. 66,000 people registered themselves for the flats that....

Briton jailed for removing condom during intercourse with prostitute

Briton jailed for removing condom during intercourse with prostitute A British man has been jailed for 12 years for removing his condom during intercourse with a sex worker, a media....

Russian man kills lover, cooks body parts after discovering she was transgender during sex

Russian man kills lover, cooks body parts after discovering she was transgender during sex A Russian doctor has killed his 25-year-old lover after discovering that she was a transgender during....

Your pet needs its pleasures too! Now, sex toys for pooches hit stores

Your pet needs its pleasures too! Now, sex toys for pooches hit stores If your pet dog shows signs of restless or tries to hump on your neighbour’s pooch on....

LIC New Jeevan Nidhi Policy: Here is all you need to know about premium, pension amount and other details

LIC New Jeevan Nidhi Policy: State-owned insurance group and investment company Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, which is headquartered in Mumbai, offers various types pension policies including Pradhan Mantri....

IRCTC Tourism summer offers: 8-day tour to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ooty, check fares other details

IRCTC Tourism summer offers: With approaching summers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, as per the latest notification mentioned on the website irctctourism.com, the IRCTC is offering a tour package....

PM Narendra Modi photo on Paras Fancy Bindi packet: Here is how Tweeple react

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again in the limelight. This time PM Modi is not in talks for any big announcements like....

Harry Potter at Kolkata's Jadavpur University?

Interestingly, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, this year has come up with an idea to conduct an event next week which has been themed on Harry Potter, the popular series of fantasy....

Nepali stray dog sets a record by climbing Mount Baruntse with a travelling group

This Nepalese stray dog has done something most of us won't

Nepalese stray dog sets a record by climbing Mount Baruntse with a travelling group: In the world full of wonders, an unforgettable phenomenon took place on November 9, 2018, when....

China debuts robot woman anchor

It was a massive breakthrough in the field of technology when Sophia the robot made its debut globally. It was not that people were unaware of humanoid robots but it....

Kerala Lottery Results: Nirmal Lottery NR-108 results out @ keralalotteries.com, see how to check

Kerala Lottery Today Results: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (DKL) is all set to release the Nirmal Lottery NR-108 results on its official website soon. Those who have bought....

Mumbai man to sue parents for giving birth to him, says he didn't consent to being born

A Mumbai based man wants to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his prior permission. Raphel Samuel is a 27-year-old guy and calls himself as an anti-natalist....

Zombie, moonlight mode and much more in the PUBG 0.11.0 update, details inside

The Tencent game has released the latest beta update for its battle game labelled as PUBG Mobile 0.11.0. PUBG has declared its association with Resident Evil 2 at the release....

Plastic paneer masala! Yes, that's what Aurangabad resident got instead of paneer masala from Zomato

Online food ordering and restaurant reservation platform Zomato has again landed in soup but this time it's much more serious than delivery boy taking a bite from your order. According....

PETA lands in a soup with obscene pro-veggies ad

Charging ahead with its vegan push, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals better known as PETA has come up with a shock tactic to grab eyeball so gross that....

Spider pakoras, anyone? This machine has salted crickets, crunchy beetles too!

This may sound offensive to some, but have you ever tasted crickets, unicorn beetles and tarantulas? 34-year-old Toshiyuki Tomoda of Japan came up with this gem of an idea to....

Emotional dance video between US bride and her ill terminated father gains light on social media, watch here

Dance video of US bride and her terminally-ill father goes viral

Bride makes her terminally-ill father dance in Alabama, US: A video of an Alabama-based bride dancing during her wedding with her terminally-ill father has been creating a lot of buzz....

Shocking! Man strips naked in Lucknow-bound Air India Express flight

Air India Express flight passengers endured a turbulent journey on Saturday and not due to any occurrence of turbulence but because a male passenger stripped mid-air and started walking inside....

Appalling! Bangalore-based resident consumes muffin at Delhi's IGI Airport, finds dead lizard in his it

Appalling! Bangalore-based resident consumes muffin at Delhi's IGI Airport, finds dead lizard in it

Man At IGI Delhi Airport consumes muffin with a dead lizard in it: In a horrific incident, a Bangalore-based man was rushed to Safdarjung hospital from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport....

This man is winning hearts over Twitter with his Rs 20,000 wedding story, here's how

While the recent extravaganza celebrity weddings were pleasing to eyes, a Pakistani man is winning hearts with his simple and sweet wedding story. Rizwan Pehelwan, a Twitter user and the....

Rave party busted in Hyderabad, 7 doctors arrested

Rave party busted in Hyderabad, 7 doctors arrested

Seven doctors held at a rave party in Hyderabad: The Telangana police lately busted a rave party in the Gajwel region in a villa at Celebrity Resorts, and arrested 7....

Mumbai man shows dead mother alive on papers for Rs 285 crore property, arrested

The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a Mumbai-based man, his wife and son for allegedly showing his dead mother alive on papers to keep her properties worth Rs 285 crore.....

Karnataka villagers drain 36-acre lake after HIV+ woman commits suicide in it

The district administration officials of Morab in Karnataka's Dharwad district were forced to drain a 36-acre lake after an HIV-positive woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into it. The villagers....

Wow! Nepali man knows how to lick his own forehead, watch video

Wow! Nepali man knows how to lick his own forehead, watch video

A Nepal-based man knows how to lick his own forehead: How many of you actually have the ability to lick your own nose? Even if you do, does your tongue....

Starbucks to block customers from watching porn on its wifi

The international coffee selling brand Starbucks has announced that the company will soon block its customers from watching porn using its free wifi and the filter will be rolled out....

Know about Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, Spanish painting stalwart whose 400th anniversary is marked by Google

Remembered for his famous 'Two women at a window' painting, Google has dedicated a graphic doodle of the same painting to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Spanish painting exponent....

Boxing superstar Mary Kom can carry a tune and how, kapow!

Mary Kom won a historic 6th gold in World Championship on Saturday, her tall stature achieved more heights when her emotional pictures after the bout made it to the social....

Arvind Kejriwal chilli powder attack: Here's what the Delhi CM could have had to suffer

Arvind Kejriwal chilli powder attack: Here's what the Delhi Chief Minister could have had to suffer

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a chilli powder attack on Tuesday in the presence of high security at Delhi's Secretariat. The person who threw chilli powder at Arvind Kejriwal....

IndiGo pilot flies grandmother, mother on their first flight, seeks blessings before take-off

The story below is about an IndiGo pilot, Pradeep Krishnan, a small gesture of whose is soaring on several social platforms. The tale carries a tide of emotions and a....

Irish woman hurls abuses, spits at crew after Air India denies her more alcohol

Irish woman hurls abuses, spits at crew after Air India denies her more alcohol

Irish woman hurls abuse after Air India crew denies her more alcohol: Alcohol became a problem for an Irish woman when she lost her calm on an Air India flight....

Kerala lottery result 2018: Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery results today

Kerala lottery result 2018: The Kerala Lottery Department is all set to announce the Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery results today. The live Kerala lottery results for the Rs 80 lakh....

Truly inspirational! Over 250 people form human chain to relocate Southampton's community bookshop

Southampton's favourite independent community bookshop, reads the Twitter bio of October Books, is a bookstore that recently became an epitome of community service. The bookstore is situated on England's south....

Wrestler has just one move but watch him make mincemeat of rival in this viral video

Wrestler has just one move but watch him make mincemeat of rival in this viral video

Viral wrestling video: In a never seen before wrestling match which will give you goosebumps a well as take you on a laughter ride, in a viral video, a wrestler is....

Michigan-based Pizza outlet delivers pizza to a terminally ill man at night, story goes viral

Michigan-based Pizza outlet delivers pizza to a terminally ill man at night, story goes viral

Pizza viral story: In a heartwarming incident, a pizza outlet that usually does not make home deliveries, made a very poignant gesture by delivering pizza to a terminally-ill man in....

Teenager mix ashes of cremated grandfather into homemade cookies, offers to her classmates in Northern California

Teenager mixes ashes of cremated grandfather into homemade cookies, offers to her classmates in Northern California

A shocking and never heard before case has surfaced where a girl student has been accused of offering cookies to her friends made from the mixture of her grandfather's mortal....

After Allahabad renamed to Prayagraj, memes of Yogi Adityanath name changing bandwagon goes viral, see photos

After Allahabad renamed to Prayagraj, memes of Yogi Adityanath name changing bandwagon goes viral, see photos

Uttar Pradesh fire brand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being massively trolled on social media after his government renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj. A flood of funny memes and photos of....

Indian paan masala firm employees make a mess on Australian cruise ship, families complain of boorish behaviour

A relaxing cruise trip of almost two-thirds of the passengers on board Voyager of the Seas bound from Singapore to Australia in September turned into a bizarre memory after 1,300....

Kerala is open! Luggage company ad beseeches tourists to brace God's Own Country again, watch video

Kerala is open! Luggage company ad beseeches tourists to revisit God's Own Country, watch video

Kerala suffered the wrath of nature in the past couple of months with unrelenting rain flooding majority land of the state but the testing times are over and God's own....

Who were the thugs of India?

Thugs of Hindostan which is Bollywood's upcoming film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan is trending on social media ever since its trailer launched on Thursday. However, for all those who....

Google's 20th anniversary: Doodle traces the journey from its initial years

Internet search giant Google has shared a video on the occasion of its 20th birthday. In the 1 minute 37 seconds video, Google has shown its transforming journey from its....

Pirates of the Caribbean's Jack Sparrow inspired by Lord Krishna! Here's how Tweeple reacted

Years after hitting box offices with a bang, Johny Depp starrer Pirates of Carribean grabbed headlines in India for some really absurd reasons. Recently, one of the film's screenwriters Tedd....

Amitabh Bachchan does Gujarat Tourism, PM Modi posts Instagram pic for serene Sikkim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a picture on Instagram, in which he is enjoying the beautiful morning sitting in the balcony of a hotel in Sikkim's Gangtok with....

Looking for loo, first-time flier opens aircraft exit door mid-air

Panic was triggered among passengers on board a GoAir flight from New Delhi to Patna when a fellow traveller tried to open the exit door of the flight mid-air. The....

Asia Cup 2018: India wins the match, but fans lose to this cute Pakistani girl

In the key contest of Asia Cup 2018 between India and Pakistan, men in blue crushed Sarfraz Ahmad and men by a huge margin of 8 wickets. The match was....

Ideal bahu in 3 months? Madhya Pradesh college to kick-start course soon

Ideal bahu in 3 months? Madhya Pradesh college to kick-start course soon

It seems that colleges have shifted their interests from imparting knowledge to children to educating girls on how to be an ideal 'bahu'. As per current reports, a university in....

Lib-lafangas AIB troll PM Modi again, but this time they have gone too far and roasted themselves

Lib-lafangas AIB troll PM Modi again, but this time they have gone too far and roasted themselves

Comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB) on Tuesday posted a photoshopped image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a poster of the soon-to-be-released horror flick The Nun, an American gothic....

This video of a little girl dozing off in her classroom is the cutest thing ever

This video of a little girl dozing off in her classroom is the cutest thing ever

little girl sleeping in the classroom: In what could be termed as the most adorable thing, a video of a little girl dozing off in a classroom has gone viral.....

Kaushal Prakash's Rent A Boyfriend app crashes after 'hardcore' response

On its Pink-themed website, Rent A Boyfriend (RABF) app claimed that in the past 48 hours its servers crashed due to the "hardcore" response evinced by people and they have....

Kanpur goatherd hoodwinked by dog in goat's clothing

Kanpur goatherd hoodwinked by dog in goat’s clothing

The festival of Bakrid is almost here and the sale of bakras aka goats are at all time high. While people are buying an animal and eagerly waiting for the....

Eid Mubrak 2018: 6 sweets that you simply can't miss

Eid Mubarak 2018: 6 sweet delicacies that will add joy to the festival

Every year the popular festival of Muslim community Eid al-Adha or Bakr Eid is celebrated with fervour and zeal across the globe. Regarded as the symbol of brotherhood and togetherness, the....

On the World Photography Day, the first photographer Joseph Niecephore clicked his first picture.

World Photography Day: Know about the world's first photographer

It is said, “Every photograph has a story to tell,” and, no doubt when our memories are captured in an album it leaves an eternal mark on every phase of....

A refugee rocket scientist and his job hunt that went viral

A refugee rocket scientist and his job hunt that went viral

A refugee rocket scientist's job application went viral as he was seen holding a sign at Canary Wharf during the rush hour. On Tuesday, Mohamed decided to tell his story....

Durex recalls Real feel condom batches after failing durability test

Condom manufacturing brand Durex has recalled 3 batches of Real Feel Condoms after the product failed to pass its shelf-life durability test. As per the reports, Durex has recalled its product....

All is well: 1 woman, 2 husbands and her lover

All is well: 1 woman, 2 husbands and her lover

The Saturday morning for the motorists travelling on the Bengaluru-Nelamangala highway was not something usual as most of them forgot where they were actually heading to and stopped midway to....

Kiki challenge: Watch these farmers take on the viral jig, it'll blow your mind

Kiki challenge: Watch these farmers take on the viral jig, it'll blow your mind

The 'Kiki Challenge', a life threatening jig that involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing to rap superstar Drake's hit "In my feelings" seems to have got a....

Happy Friendship Day: Do you know these BFFs from the world of cricket?

Happy Friendship Day: Do you know these BFFs from the world of cricket?

Friendship day has been celebrated since its inception, with people never missing their chance to cherish the special bond. Cricket like any other sport has witnessed its share of pairs....

Friendship Day 2018: What does Winnie the Pooh have to do with it? history, significance and lesser known facts

Friendship Day 2018: What does Winnie the Pooh have to do with it? history, significance and lesser known facts

There are no books on Friendship days, not much literature, however, there are numerous narratives to highlights the fact that friendship has been valued since the beginning of our world.....

Caught with lover, woman bites off husband's penis in Tamil Nadu

Caught with lover, woman bites off husband's penis in Tamil Nadu

Jayanthi, a 45-year-old woman was arrested by Vellore police for biting off a part of her husband's penis during a fight with him after the husband caught her with another....

Someone's mutton curry but what about this poor goat's rights

Someone’s mutton curry but what about this poor goat’s rights

Scores of people travel through Mumbai railways on daily basis. However, recently the railway authorities in Mumbai found a ticketless traveller and in order to recover the fine, they sold....

Gory, don't see: Not chicken licken but chicken eaten, raw

Gory, don't see: Not chicken licken but chicken eaten, raw

On Thursday, a spine-chilling video of a teen eating a live chicken surfaced on social media. As per reports, the teen that can be eating the chicken, hails from Telangana....

Electric scooter explodes while charging inside a room, family's miraculous escape caught on camera, watch video

Electric scooter explodes while charging inside house, family's miraculous escape caught on camera, watch video

A family escaped in the nick of time in China after their electric scooter exploded inside their house. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video is going....

Watch Madhya Pradesh lawmakers in a close encounter with a bull at Omkareshwar Temple

Watch Madhya Pradesh lawmakers in a close encounter with a bull at Omkareshwar Temple

In a video which is getting viral on social media, lives of around 11 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh's Omakareshwar Temple were on risk when they faced an encounter with a....

Watch: Cobra coils around Lord Shiva's neck in Telangana's Karimnagar

Watch: Cobra coils around Lord Shiva's neck in Telangana's Karimnagar

A video of a cobra coiled around Lord Shiva's neck in Telangana Karimnagar district is doing rounds on social media, and WhatsApp groups. There are many myths and legends regarding....

The legacy lives on, daughter pilots mother's farewell flight as Air India crew

The legacy lives on, daughter pilots mother's farewell flight as Air India crew

When Air India pilot Paresh Nerurkar took to the public announcement system on the Mumbai-Bengaluru flight during its initial descent on Tuesday, many passengers feared the information of delayed landing....

#TalkToAMuslim kicks up a storm on Twitter

#TalkToAMuslim kicks up a storm on Twitter

Many users on Twitter joined hands under a trending hashtag 'Talk to a Muslim' on Tuesday which encourages the fact that India has always embodied 'Unity in Diversity'. Celebrities and....

Watch: Indian couple makes entry in their own marriage in a flying eagle

Watch: Indian couple makes entry in their own marriage in a flying Eagle

In of its kind Indian wedding, the bride and the groom stunt everyone when they arrived in their own marriage flying on an eagle. A never before seen entry in....

Rajinikanth meets Erode boy Mohammed Yassin, who returned Rs 50,000

A couple of days back, Mohammed Yassin, a 7-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu's Erode made headlines after he handed over a bag containing Rs 50,000 to the local police. A....

New ways of stealing? Delhi thief shows some dancing moves before robbery, watch video

New ways of stealing? Delhi thief shows some dance moves before robbery, watch video

A few days ago a video went viral where a man stole a bulb while exercising, this time it's a dancing thief. A young man was seen dancing before attempting....

7 inspiring LGBT stars

While the Supreme Court in India continues to hear petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a colonial-era provision that criminalises homosexuality, the LGBT community....

Watch newly married couple near death experience

Watch newly-married couple's near-death experience

A marriage function video is doing the round on social media platforms, YouTube showing a newly married couple near-death experience when they were performing all the traditions and rituals. The....

Achhe din for camel owners in Rajasthan! Demand for camel milk on rise

The increasing demand for camel milk across the world has brought a smile on the faces of processing units in Rajasthan and Surat. The camel milk, milk product and milk....

Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastava is back again with a new dance video

Remember the Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastava who gave a run for the money to the best choreographers and dancers in the country with his crazy tip-toeing on Govinda's Aapke Aa....

Viral video: Bride slaps male relative during varmala

Viral video: Bride slaps male relative during varmala

In a shocking video, the atmosphere in an Indian marriage turned ugly after the bride slapped a relative who picked her up during the varmala ceremony. In the video, which....

Watch: Angry mom catches teen girls twerking on cam, goes nuts

Watch: Angry mom catches teen girls twerking on cam, goes nuts

A video of a mother chasing her daughters after catching them twerking is breaking the internet. The video has been widely circulated on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook and the people....

Kerala bus with pornstars graffiti shocks many, Johnny Sins tweets photo

Kerala bus with pornstar graffiti shocks many

A Kerala based bus service has devised an innovative way to tackle youngsters hanging banners with Sunny Leone behind buses during college trips. The travel company proprietor came up with....

Odisha: Super-poisonous cobra can't handle onions, chucks up 11 onions after swallowing

Odisha: Super-poisonous cobra can't handle onions, chucks up 11 onions after swallowing

In a shocking and unusual incident, a common Indian Cobra was seen regurgitating onions from its mouth which it had swallowed in the state of Odisha. The incident has been....

World heaviest teen boy weighing 237kg operated in Delhi, says pasta is my favourite food

World's heaviest teen boy weighing 237 kg operated in Delhi, says pasta is my favourite food

Mihir Jain, a 14-year-old boy in Delhi's Uttar Nagar weighing 237kg underwent a weight reduction surgery in Max hospital Saket a few months ago, reported India.com. The average Body Mass....

Rewari gangrape case: Haryana Police arrests another Army jawan from Odisha training camp

Drunk cop on selfie high takes snaps of himself on Judge's chair, arrested

The craze for a selfie is unending. There also have been several reports where passion for taking an extraordinary selfie has claimed many lives. Recently, a man was sent to....

This Pakistani politician literally went down the drain to garner votes

This Pakistani politician literally went down the drain to garner votes

The pre-election process everywhere across the world is almost same. Politicians belonging to different political parties come out from their houses and make new promises to the masses in order....

Durex's witty post on Indian Rupee slipping against the dollar hits below the belt

Durex's witty 69 post on Indian Rupee slipping against the dollar hits below the belt

While India has been reeling under the pressure of constant decline of Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, contraceptive manufacturer Durex saw a brighter side to it and further asked....

Surat jewellers create Guinness World Record with ring worth Rs 28 crore with 6,690 diamonds

It is a known fact that Surat is India’s diamond hub and is well known for polishing and cutting of diamonds. The city has again hit the headlines after its....

Pak reporter Chand Nawab is back with a new video from a Karachi pan shop

Remember the famous Pakistani journalist, Chand Nawab, whose 'funny' way of reporting went viral on the social media and made him a known personality not only in Pakistan but outside....

How to steal a bulb while exercising? Watch video!

How to steal a bulb while exercising? Watch video!

In a very strange way, an identified man stole a bulb which hung outside a shop on the pretext of exercising reported Indian Express. In the 2.15-minute video clip, which....

Viral video: Elderly priest slaps child over and over for crying during baptism, parents shocked rightly!

In a shocking incident, a religious leader is seen slapping a child during a Baptism ceremony. The child was continuously crying out loud when the ceremony was taking place and soon....

Kerala Karunya Plus KN216 Lottery result to be out today at 3:00PM

Kerala Karunya Plus KN216 Lottery result to be out today at 3:00PM

Kerala Lottery Result 7.6.2018 Karunya Plus KN216: The Karunya plus lottery result is all set to be declared today by them. The results will be published live at 3.00PM and....

CBSE Class 12 results declared; Twitterati rejoices with memes

CBSE Class 12 results declared; Twitterati rejoices with memes

After a long wait of months, the much-awaited as well as the much-dreaded, CBSE Class 12th board results are finally out. From worrying about not being able to score ‘enough’....

Viral video: BJP MLA threatens Allahabad SP for not recognising him!

Viral video: BJP MLA threatens Allahabad SP for not recognising him!

In a video that is doing round the internet, BJP MLA Harshvardhan Bajpayee threatened Superintended of Police (SP) Allahabad. BJP MLA threatened SP for not recognising him and stopped him....

I am Kalki avatar, can't come to office, says government officer in Ahmedabad

A Gujarat official working as an engineer with Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency has claimed he cannot report to work as he is ‘Kalki ’, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu.....

African village terrorised by gay baboon who recently raped 5 men

Want to get fit? Here's some motivation from Sapna Vyas Patel

Class 9 student enters literary world with debut book

Worried about service charge? Indian restaurant in UK gets a tip of Rs 80,000

British 'male' gets sperm donor via Facebook, now pregnant

Bengaluru: K'taka govt builts hospital on lake; due to incessant rains entire hospital facility flooded

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

vlcsnap-2017-10-27-16h38m02s200

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

NEWSX

