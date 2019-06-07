Regional News

Prakash Javadekar requests not to burst firecrackers on Diwali, says BS VI-compliant vehicles to arrive in Delhi by 2020

Assam: 2 policemen suspended for torturing, beating three woman in police station at Darrang

Assam Govt. to provide legal aid to poor excluded from NRC final list, sets up 200 new Foreigners Tribunals

Assam NRC Final List 2019

Assam NRC Final List 2019: Where and how to check your name, final NRC status?

Assam NRC Final List 2019: Millions in Assam are waiting for the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) that will provide them their citizenship status, whether they are Indians or Bangladeshis.....

Unemployment allowance

Rajasthan govt to pay unemployment allowance to over 80,000 youth from August 1

Ashok Chandna, the Minister for Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship of Rajasthan on Friday revealed that above 80, 000 unemployed youth will be given unemployment allowances under the Government's Mukhyamantri Yuva....

OJEE Seat Allotment Result 2019

Odisha OJEE Seat Allotment Result 2019 for 1st round to be released on ojee.nic.in today

Odisha OJEE Seat Allotment Result 2019: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE seat allotment result for the 1st Round counselling is all set to be declared on the official website....

Assam NRC

NRC Assam: 1 lakh more names excluded from National Register of Citizens draft ahead of deadline

NRC Assam: Ahead of the deadline of NRC in July, Assam has released an exclusion list on Wednesday, which suggests exclusion of additional 1 lakh people from the National Register....

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in LIVE Updates: Plus two results are now available on websites @orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in, check details here

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha has released the CHSE Intermediate results 2019 for Arts and Commerce....

TS EAMCET Result 2019

TS EAMCET results 2019 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.com

TS EAMCET results 2019 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.com: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad has released the results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS....

Tripura Board 12th Result 2019

TBSE 12th Arts Results 2019: Tripura Board declares Class 12 Arts stream results today on tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 12th Arts Results 2019: TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Tripura 12th Result 2019 or TBSE Class 12 results for....

TBSE Class 12th Result 2019

TBSE Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 declared at tripuraresults.nic.in, check overall pass percentage

TBSE Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 at tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE has declared the TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 and TBSE 12th Commerce....

RBSE Class 8th Result 2019

Rajasthan RBSE Class 8th results 2019: BSER to declare RBSE 8th Result 2019 anytime soon at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to release the Rajasthan Board Class 8th results 2019....

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019

RBSE 8th Result 2019 declared at rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: BSER Rajasthan Class 8th results out, 100% pass

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER)  will declare the Class 8th results on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today, June 7, 20198. The results will be....

AP EAMCET Results 2019

Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019 declared at sche.ap.gov.in, 74.39% pass

Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET Results 2019 have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher....

Rajasthan class 10 Results 2019

RBSE Class 10th Results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in LIVE updates: Rajasthan Board Matric results declared, 89.85% pass

RBSE Class 10th Results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer or BSER has announced the class 10th result 2019 on the official website today June 3, at....

Odisha class 12 result 2019

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Odisha class 12th Inter result declared at chseodisha.nic.in, 29 colleges register 100% pass

CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 @ chseodisha.nic.in: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has declared the CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha +2 Science Result 2019....

apara ekadashi 2019

Apara Ekadashi 2019: Know the dates, significance of this ritual

The Ekadashi of the Krishna paksha is called Apara Ekadashi. In 2019, Apara Ekadashi is on May 30 this year. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Vishnu to get....

Modi visits Kerala, PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's swearing-in: World leaders to attend tomorrow's ceremony, check guest list

PM Modi's swearing-in: Only one day to go for Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in as the Prime Minister for the second term. After a historic win in the recent Lok....

Delhi Government

Delhi Government approves 10 per cent reservation to EWS general category in jobs

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has on Thursday approved 10 per cent reservations for the people belonging to the EWS or Economically Weaker Sections category in government jobs. According....

Assam Elections results 2019

Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP takes lead with 9 seats, Gaurav Gogoi trails in Kaliabor

Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The counting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam along with all the other states have begun at 8 AM today, May 23, 2019.....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: Central Government Employees in dilemma over basic pay increment as Centre denies implementation

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: As the Lok Sabha Elections, 2019 is coming to an end, Central Government employees are looking forward to the government's positive attitude towards....

MP Board Class 12th Results 2019

MP Board Class 12th Results 2019 declared: Overall 72.37% students pass Madhya Pradesh Board exam

MP Board Class 12th Results 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has been announced the MPBSE 12th Results through the official website on May 15 at 11.30am. The....

Assam HSLC Results 2019

Assam HSLC Results 2019: SEBA Class 10th Results for Assam Matric students declared, check at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC Results 2019: The Secondary Board of Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the Assam HSLC Result 2019 or SEBA Class 10 Result 2019 or SEBA HLSC Result 2019 at a....

Assam SEBA 10th Result 2019

Assam HSLC results 2019: SEBA Board 10th Results to be declared on May 15, steps to download at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC results 2019: The Secondary Education Board of Assam is going to declare the Board results for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations on the official website -....

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 Jammu Division

JKBOSE 10th Result for Jammu Division declared on jkboseresults.net, check steps to download

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: The JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education have declared the results for regular annual courses at Jammu Division today, May 13, 2019. Students....

PSEB Class 12th Result 2019

PSEB Class 12th Result 2019: Punjab Board results declared, 86.41% students clear exam

PSEB Class 12th Result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the much-awaited Class 12 or Intermediate examination results for the students enrolled in 2018-19 session at a press conference....

PSEB 12th Result 2019 declared

PSEB Class 12th Result 2019: Punjab Board official website pseb.ac.in down due to heavy traffic, Here are the alternative websites to check Punjab Board results

PSEB Class 12th Result 2019: The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) official website - www.pseb.ac.in is currently not working due to heavy traffic on it. Punjab Board or PSEB has....

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2019 Live Updates

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2019: Results to be declared today at pseb.ac.in, check steps to download

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is going to release the Class 12 or Intermediate results on its official website - pseb.ac.in today, May....

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 12th Result 2019

CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Topper Yogendra Verma says, I studied 5 to 6 hours daily, Maintained a routine and Mathematics was my favourite subject

CGBSE 12th Result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the CGBSE 12th results on its official website - cgbse.nic.in today, May 10, 2019. All the candidates....

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Kashmir Division results released on jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Matriculation or Class 10th Board Exam Results for Kashmir Division on its official website....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Over 9 lakh Central Government employees to get benefits under 7th CPC

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees had been demanding the basic minimum pay hike since a very long time and it looks like the Centre has finally listened to their....

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019:

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 results declared at keralaresults.nic.in, 98.11% students pass

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Kerala Board is.all.set.to announce the.Board exam results for.Class.10 students through its official website today, May 6, 2019. All the students who have appeared....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Centre to implement Minimum Basic Pay hike for Central Government employees soon

7th Pay Commission: In a latest development of 7th Pay Commission recommendations under the Narendra Modi-led government, the Centre is all set to increase the salary of all Central Government....

HP Board 10th Result 2019

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: What's next if you have failed HP Board Class 10 exam?

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board examination results have been declared and is now available for download on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Good news! Central Government Employees to get higher educational benefits, know how to claim

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government Employees have been demanding for a hike in the fitment factor and basic minimum pay however, their demand is yet to be fulfiled by....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees to get incentives upto 30,000, check if you are eligible

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC News: Yes, the Central Government Employees are all set to get incentives up to Rs 30,000. The Centre has not yet fulfiled the long-standing demand of the....

Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2019

Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 results declared, here's how to check with a mobile phone

Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Class 12th results are finally out on the official websites - hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. All the candidates who....

Agra-Lucknow expressway accident

Agra-Lucknow expressway accident: 7 killed, 34 injured after a private bus rams into truck

Agra-Lucknow expressway accident: At least seven people have been killed, and 34 injured on Sunday, April 22, 2019, in a yet another road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, near Mainpuri....

India News Manch Haryana

India News hosts mega political conclave Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann in Hisar

India News hosts mega political conclave Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann in Hisar:  India News Haryana on Monday hosted another session of Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein....

DDA Housing Scheme 2019

DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Hurry! Book flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Narela through SBI, HDFC, ICICI bank websites, details inside

DDA Housing Scheme 2019: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had invited applications for the booking of flats under the Housing Scheme 2019 from March 25, 2019, through its official website....

Tribal killed by mob in Jharkhand

Social media slams RSS, BJP for murder of Jharkhand tribal on cow slaughter rumour

Jharkhand: A tribal man has been killed while three others were injured in an attack by an angry mob after it suspected them to have slaughtered an ox in the....

Himakshi Kalita

Assamese beauty Himakshi Kalita looks sizzling in these Instagram photos, check here

Assamese actress Himakshi Kalita, who has been seen in several fashion shows, music videos, short films and dramas has taken the internet by storm with her sizzling looks in her....

BSEB Matric result 2019

Bihar Board 10th results 2019: Check steps to download result using a mobile phone

Bihar Board 10th results 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be declaring the results of Class 10 or Matriculation examination held this year on its official website -....

Omar Abdullah pokes fun at Hema Malini

Omar Abdullah pokes fun at Hema Malini for driving fancy tractor with cooling device during Mathura's field visit

Actor-turned-BJP leader Hema Malini, who has been several times criticised by Oppositions and other parties for her style of working in her constituency Mathura has been trolled by the former Jammu....

Zubin Garg

Assam icon Zubin Garg's evergreen Assamese romantic songs will melt your heart, watch

Assam heartthrob Zubin Garg, who has made a mark with his super romantic albums and evergreen songs like Mayabini, Bhulotu Nasaba Tumi and several others have just bagged the Purushottam....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Centre yet to implement these demands of Central Government Employees

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees are all set to get several benefits under the latest 7th Pay recommendations and the Centre has fulfiled most of their demands ahead of....

Madras HC directs Centre to Ban Tik Tok app

Madras HC directs Centre to ban Tik Tok app

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Central government to ban the download of the Chinese video making an sharing application Tik Tok. The Bench has....

MiG 27 UPG aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, pilot ejects safely

A MiG 27 UPG aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Godana Dam in Rajasthan's Sirohi district at around 11:45 AM on Sunday morning. The aircraft was on....

BSEB 12th Result 2019

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 declared @ biharboard.ac.in, check steps to download using a mobile

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the Class 12 exam results on the official website. All the candidates who had appeared in....

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Electoral literacy campaigns to be conducted in Delhi schools from April

Lok Sabha election 2019 is ahead, so schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region have taken an initiative to hold an electoral literacy campaign to help students become aware....

Nirahua

Who is Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua?

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, who is known for his sizzling chemistry with several actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry doesn't need any introduction if talked about his....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: 5 big developments under 7th CPC made by Central Government for employees till date

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Centre has announced some major changes under the 7th CPC recommendations which are set to benefit the government....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Government employees of Uttar Pradesh to get hike in Dearness Allowances (DA) up to 12%

7th Pay Commission: Employees working under the government of Uttar Pradesh is all set to get a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) this year. According to the latest reports on....

DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Online application starts through various bank websites, check instructions, brochure and application form details

DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Online application starts through various bank websites, check instructions, brochure and application form details

DDA Housing Scheme 2019:  Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the online application process for DDA Housing Scheme 2019. This offers around 18,000 new flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and....

7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees' demand for Basic Pay hike goes in vain for this reason

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government Employees had been demanding a hike in the basic minimum pay and fitment factor since a very long time. However, it is now clear....

Jadav Pur University event 2019

Harry Potter at Kolkata's Jadavpur University?

Interestingly, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, this year has come up with an idea to conduct an event next week which has been themed on Harry Potter, the popular series of fantasy....

Goa Board 12th exam dates

Goa HSSC exams postponed due to Manohar Parrikar’s demise, details on new exam dates inside

Goa Board HSSC, 12th exams 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is not conducting the board exams for class 12 on the scheduled dates due....

GATE 2019 result mobile download

GATE 2019: How to check Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2019 result @ gate.iitm.ac.in using a mobile phone?

GATE 2019: IIT Madras had successfully conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 examination and the authority has released the GATE 2019 result today, March 15, 2019 on....

DELHI-CGO-FIRE-790

Delhi CGO Complex fire: CISF Inspector killed in fire at Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan

A massive fire breaks out at 5th floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex in the capital region on Wednesday, March 06, 2019. Immediately, 24 fire tenders were rushed....

Kerala Lottery Results Today

Kerala Lottery Results: Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 380 out @ keralalotteries.com, steps to check

The Kerala state lottery department has released the results of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 380. Those who had bought the tickets can go through the official website @ http://www.keralalotteries.com. The....

Kerala fire

Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at Ernakulam warehouse

Kerala fire: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse at Ernakulam in Kerala today, February 20, 2019. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to put off the flames,....

Kerala Lottery Results Today

Kerala Lottery Results: Nirmal Lottery NR-108 results out @ keralalotteries.com, see how to check

Kerala Lottery Today Results: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (DKL) is all set to release the Nirmal Lottery NR-108 results on its official website soon. Those who have bought....

Delhi-NCR hit hard by rainfall, receives hailstorm

Delhi-NCR hit hard by rainfall, receives hailstorm

Delhi-NCR witnesses hailstorm: Parts of Delhi-Noida witnessed unpredictable hailstorm due to heavy rainfall on Thursday evening, February 7. The temperature dropped to 12 degrees in the national capital, as per....

DDA housing scheme 2019

DDA to launch 10,000 new flats under housing scheme 2019 by February-end

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be launching new flats under the housing scheme by the end of this month, according to reports in a leading news website. The number....

Raphel Samuel

Mumbai man to sue parents for giving birth to him, says he didn't consent to being born

A Mumbai based man wants to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his prior permission. Raphel Samuel is a 27-year-old guy and calls himself as an anti-natalist....

Earthquake measuring 3 on Richter scale hits Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR, tremors felt in many parts of Kashmir

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: A mild earthquake was witnessed in many parts of North India, Delhi-NCR, and pars of Kashmir valley on Saturday, February 2. Media reports said the epicentre of....

Don't use phone while walking! 22-year-old student dies after falling from terrace while talking on phone in Hyderabad

Don't use phone while walking! 22-year-old student dies after falling from terrace while talking on phone in Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad student dies after falling from terrace: An engineering student of IIT Hyderabad died early on Friday, February 1, after he accidentally fell off the terrace from his hostel....

old vehicle registration

Noida drowns in traffic chaos, farmer rally blocks DND lifeline to Delhi

Commuters may face difficulty today in Delhi and Noida, as the roads between the two are likely to witness traffic due to a proposed farmers rally on Friday, February 1,....

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Tamil Nadu girl files complaint against father for not building toilet, appointed Swachh Bharat Abhiyan ambassador

A Tamil Nadu schoolgirl lodged a complaint against her father for not building a toilet in their house and the girl is now appointed as the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ Ambassador....

Jharkhand: Man gets 7 years of imprisonment for raping 13-year-old girl for a week in Dumka

Jharkhand: Man gets 7 years of imprisonment for raping 13-year-old girl for a week in Dumka

Man sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment for raping a girl for a week: A man was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment by a local court in Jharkhand on....

KErala Lotery Department Result

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 results declared @ keralalotteries.com, claim your prize now

 Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Result: The Kerala State Lotteries department has released the result of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 today, January 15, 2019 on the official website. Those....

Citizenship Amendment Bill

Citizenship Bill: Despite Bihu festival, people continue to protest in Assam

Citizenship Bill protest: In midst of the ongoing celebrations across Assam, the people have made a demand that the bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha should be....

KErala Lotery Department Result

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Results Out @ keralalotteries.com

 Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Today Results: The Kerala State Lotteries department is all set to announce the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 results today, January 15, 2019 at around....

Road safety campaign in Pune: 66.5% people in city adhere to helmet rule

Road safety campaign in Pune: 66.5% people in city adhere to helmet rule

Road safety campaign in Pune: With road accidents increasing, the Pune police traffic branch is taking serious measures against helmetless riders in the city. A report by Hindustan Times said the....

Income Tax raids on top Kannada actors, producers including Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumaru

Income Tax raids on top Kannada actors, producers including Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar

Income Tax raids on top Kannada actors, producers: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on top Kannada actors and film producers. Raids were conducted at the properties belonging to....

Odisha: 9 dead after boat capsizes in Kendrapara district

Odisha: 9 dead after boat capsizes in Mahanadi river Kendrapara district

Odisha: At least 9 people were killed and several others missing after a boat carrying picnickers capsized in Mahanadi river in Odisha's Kendrapara on Wednesday evening, news agency ANI said.....

sabarimala-790

Sabarimala women entry: Bindu, Kanakadurga make history, become first women to enter shrine after Supreme Court order, temple reopens after 'purification' rituals

Sabarimala issue: Two women devotees, below the age of 50, entered and offered prayers at Kerala's Sabarimala temple at 3.45am today. A small group of policemen in civil uniform escorted them....

DMRC blocks exit at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House & Pragati Maidan metro stations due to security reasons

DMRC blocks exit at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House & Pragati Maidan metro stations on police request

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) decided to block the exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan metro stations with immediate....

Gujarat students to now answer roll call with Jai Hind, Jai Bharat instead of yes sir

Gujarat students to now answer roll call with Jai Hind, Jai Bharat instead of yes sir

In a bid instil nationalism from a young age among students, the Gujarat education department has issued circular directing students to answer their roll calls with Jai Bharat or Jai....

Thane: Fire breaks out at godown in Kopri area, three fire tenders at the spot

Thane: Fire breaks out at godown in Kopri area, 3 fire tenders at the spot

Thane fire: A fire broke out in a godown of Rasika Decorators in Kopri area of Thane on Tuesday. The fire started around 1:50 am, reports said. Three fire tenders....

Uttar Pradesh justice? Woman allegedly stripped, thrashed by a mob after quarrelling with husband

UP woman stripped, thrashed by a mob Bhadohi's Rapri village: Uttar Pradesh woman was allegedly stripped and brutally beaten half-naked by a few men following a heated argument with her husband....

Bihar: Fire breaks out at snacks factory in Muzaffarpur, three dead, seven feared trapped

Bihar: Fire breaks out at snacks factory in Muzaffarpur, three dead, seven feared trapped

Muzaffarpur fire: Three people are dead and seven others feared trapped after a fire broke out in a snacks factory in Chaknooran area in Muzaffarpur, which is around 70 km....

Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh stray cattle menace: Aligarh police personnel to adopt 1 abandoned cow each

With the Uttar Pradesh farmers up in arms against the state government for its failure to resolve the stray cattle menace, Aligarh police has come up with an unexpected move....

Appalling! Bangalore-based resident consumes muffin at Delhi's IGI Airport, finds dead lizard in his it

Appalling! Bangalore-based resident consumes muffin at Delhi's IGI Airport, finds dead lizard in it

Man At IGI Delhi Airport consumes muffin with a dead lizard in it: In a horrific incident, a Bangalore-based man was rushed to Safdarjung hospital from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport....

Another Delhi shelter home horror: Chilli powder put on private parts of minor girls as punishment at Dwarka

Another Delhi shelter home horror: Chilli powder put on private parts of minor girls as punishment at Dwarka

Another Delhi shelter home horror: In yet another horrific incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) filed a police complaint against a shelter home based in Dwarka in New Delhi.....

Haryana: 7 dead, 5 injured after truck rams into two cars near Ambala

Haryana: 7 dead, 5 injured as truck rams into two cars near Ambala

Ambala accident: Seven people were killed and 5 others injured after their vehicle was by hit by an unidentified vehicle due to heavy fog in Haryana's Ambala on Saturday morning.....

isro-fire-790

Major fire breaks out at ISRO centre in Ahmedabad, 5 five tenders at the spot

Fire at ISRO Ahmedabad centre: A major fire broke out inside the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre in Gujarat capital Ahmedabad on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Five fire....

30-year-old man smuggles 1 kg gold at Jaipur airport, held

30-year-old man smuggles 1 kg gold at Jaipur airport, held

Man held for smuggling gold in rectum: Pankaj Saduwani, a 30-year-old man was apprehended at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday, December 23, for trying to smuggle gold into the....

Blood transfusion

Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman contracts HIV after blood transfusion at govt hospital in Sivakasi

Pregnant woman contracts HIV after transfusion in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu: In a shocking lapse of the screening process at the Sattur government hospital in Sivakasi district of Tamil Nadu, a....

Madhya Pradesh

Tamil Nadu teen stabs mother to death for stopping her from eloping with Facebook boyfriend

A teenage girl from Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday stabbed her mother to death after she was stopped from eloping with one of her online friends. The accused identified as....

Haryana: 7 dead, several injured in 50 vehicle pile-up in Rohtak

Haryana: 8 dead, several injured in 50 vehicle pile-up in Jhajjar

Jhajjar accident: At least 8 people were killed and several others injured in a highway pile-up involving at least 50 vehicles in Haryana's Jhajjar on Monday morning. The incident took place at Badli....

ITBP bus carrying 35 jawans falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, 1 dead, 24 injured

ITBP bus carrying 35 jawans falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, 1 dead, 24 injured

Jammu and Kashmir: An ITBP jawan was killed and 24 others were injured as the bus they were traveling in fall into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The....

Delhi hikes one-time parking charge for cars, vehicles effective January 1, 2019

Delhi hikes one-time parking charge for cars, vehicles effective January 1, 2019

Delhi hikes one-time parking charges: Transport operators in Delhi are annoyed as the parking charges in the national capital has been raised by the Delhi Transport Department. According to the new....

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2018 Live updates, BJP, INLD, BSP, Congress, Manohar lal Khattar, Haryana Municipal Corporation Election trends, Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Hisar

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP wins Panipat, Hisar mayor seats

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2018 Live updates: Under the tight security arrangements, counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Corporation elections 2018 is underway in 5 districts— Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar,....

Bulandshahr violence LIVE updates: 3 arrested, 4 detained in killing of police officer Subodh Kumar Singh

Bulandshahr mob violence: 3 arrested for killing cows, cop's killers still on the run

Bulandshahr mob violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five persons in connection with Bulandshahr mob violence that left 2 people including a Station House Officer (SHO) last month. Three....

Supreme to hear Tamil Nadu plea on January 8 against NGT order to reopen Sterlite plant

Tamil Nadu to move Supreme Court after NGT orders reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite Plant in Thoothukudi

NGT orders reopening of Vendata's copper smelter plant: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to move Supreme Court against NGT's order that set aside its order to close Vendata's copper....

Pulwama encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: 9 including 3 militants killed in Pulwama; 1 Army jawan martyred

At least 3 militants were killed after an encounter broke out in the early hours of Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. An Army jawan was also reported to be martyred....

Chamarajnagar district deaths

Karnataka: Eleven people die after consuming prasad at a temple in Chamarajnagar district

Karnataka: Eleven people, including two children, died on Friday after consuming ‘prasad’ at a temple at Sulivadi village in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka. About 80 others have been hospitalised and of....

News anchor commits suicide by jumping from fourth floor in Noida

News anchor commits suicide by jumping from fourth floor in Noida

News anchor found dead in Noida: A Television anchor reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of her residence in Noida sector-77, media reports said. The deceased woman's....

Kamal-Nath-790

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to be sworn in as Chief Minister on December 17

Congress state president Kamal Nath will be sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 17, 2018. Chhindwara MP was announced as the next chief minister of the state....

UP government school shocker! Primary teacher makes students clean her car in Gorakhpur, suspended

UP government school shocker! Primary teacher makes students clean her car in Gorakhpur, suspended

Uttar Pradesh teacher makes students clean her car: Garima Saraf, a primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district was reportedly suspended from the Khapharwa school on Friday, December 7,....

Delhi shelter home missing girls case: DCW rescues 1 minor from G B Road

Delhi shelter home missing girls case: DCW rescues 1 minor from G B Road

Delhi shelter home case: Days after 9 girls went missing from a government-run shelter home in East Delhi, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) reportedly rescued a 15-year-old in a....

Odisha College

Odisha college VSSUT prohibits women students from talking to men on campus

VSSUT Odisha: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha's Sambalpur reportedly issued a notice to the female students of their college to not speak with the male students.....

