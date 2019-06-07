Ashok Chandna, the Minister for Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship of Rajasthan on Friday revealed that above 80, 000 unemployed youth will be given unemployment allowances under the Government's Mukhyamantri Yuva....
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha has released the CHSE Intermediate results 2019 for Arts and Commerce....
TS EAMCET results 2019 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.com: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad has released the results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS....
RBSE Class 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to release the Rajasthan Board Class 8th results 2019....
Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Class 8th results on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today, June 7, 20198. The results will be....
Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET Results 2019 have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher....
CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 @ chseodisha.nic.in: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has declared the CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha +2 Science Result 2019....
The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has on Thursday approved 10 per cent reservations for the people belonging to the EWS or Economically Weaker Sections category in government jobs. According....
PSEB Class 12th Result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the much-awaited Class 12 or Intermediate examination results for the students enrolled in 2018-19 session at a press conference....
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Kerala Board is.all.set.to announce the.Board exam results for.Class.10 students through its official website today, May 6, 2019. All the students who have appeared....
Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Class 12th results are finally out on the official websites - hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. All the candidates who....
Actor-turned-BJP leader Hema Malini, who has been several times criticised by Oppositions and other parties for her style of working in her constituency Mathura has been trolled by the former Jammu....
The Kerala state lottery department has released the results of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 380. Those who had bought the tickets can go through the official website @ http://www.keralalotteries.com. The....
Delhi-NCR witnesses hailstorm: Parts of Delhi-Noida witnessed unpredictable hailstorm due to heavy rainfall on Thursday evening, February 7. The temperature dropped to 12 degrees in the national capital, as per....
Income Tax raids on top Kannada actors, producers: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on top Kannada actors and film producers. Raids were conducted at the properties belonging to....
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) decided to block the exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan metro stations with immediate....
Jhajjar accident: At least 8 people were killed and several others injured in a highway pile-up involving at least 50 vehicles in Haryana's Jhajjar on Monday morning. The incident took place at Badli....
Delhi hikes one-time parking charges: Transport operators in Delhi are annoyed as the parking charges in the national capital has been raised by the Delhi Transport Department. According to the new....
Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2018 Live updates: Under the tight security arrangements, counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Corporation elections 2018 is underway in 5 districts— Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar,....
Bulandshahr mob violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five persons in connection with Bulandshahr mob violence that left 2 people including a Station House Officer (SHO) last month. Three....
Karnataka: Eleven people, including two children, died on Friday after consuming ‘prasad’ at a temple at Sulivadi village in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka. About 80 others have been hospitalised and of....
Uttar Pradesh teacher makes students clean her car: Garima Saraf, a primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district was reportedly suspended from the Khapharwa school on Friday, December 7,....