Science & Technology

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Sale is going live from September 29, here are some irresistible offers

ISRO chief K Sivan says India will send first man to space by December 2021, Gaganyaan, another moon mission by 2020

Chandrayaan 2: Avengers Endgame, Game Of Thrones, video games, and others are even costlier

Reliance JioFiber 2

Reliance JioFiber broadband launch timing: Check offers, plans, prices and other details

Reliance JioFiber broadband is all set to make its commercial release today. In the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, it has been announced that the broadband....

Reliance JioFiber launch: What is Reliance JioGigaFiber? Details inside

Reliance JioFiber launch: What is Reliance JioGigaFiber? Details inside

Reliance JioFiber launch: Jio Fiber is a new technology that will provide fiber to home internet services, it was announced by Mukesh Ambani in 2018, the product is going to....

Reliance JioFiber

Reliance JioFiber registration: How to register for Jio Fiber broadband connection?

Reliance JioFiber registration: JioFibre, which had created all the hype even before its launch is all set to be commercially launched by Reliance today, September 5, 2019. The much-awaited Jio Fiber....

Jack-dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked, recovered after 18 minutes

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Friday witnessed a major security breach after his official handle was hacked by a group called Chuckle Squad. The hacking group....

Oppo-Reno-2

Oppo Reno 2 series launch: Oppo to unveil Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z today in India, check expected price, specificationsOpo

Oppo Reno 2 series launch: Oppo is all set to launch its new Reno 2 series in India on Wednesday. This time, the phones will be launched in India before....

jio fiber

Reliance Jio Fiber Welcome Offer: Free 4K LED TV for subscribers of yearly plan

Reliance Jio Fiber Welcome Offer: The much-awaited Reliance JioFiber is going to launch on September 5 and the company has already come up with a welcome offer. Reliance Jio Fiber....

mi a3

Xiaomi A3 India debut on August 21, check price specifications and other details

Chinese smartphone producer Xiaomi has always introduced high-end budget smartphones for Android users in the market. Xiaomi is going to add a new smartphone in its A-series. After the successful....

best 5 phones

Best 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India; Realme to set a new benchmark with Realme 5

India has a majority of budget phone users and it is said in terms of high-end smartphones with unique features at an affordable price. In India, there are a countless....

realme 5 pro

Realme 5 Pro India launch: Expected price, specifications and all you need to know

Realme 5 Pro India launch: From being the first company to come up with a 64-megapixel rear camera to confirming a quad-camera phone for less than Rs 10000, Realme is....

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone to be launched in India on August 21, check price, specifications and more

Xiaomi Mi A3 is all set to launch on August 21 at 12 pm in India, the company has officially declared. Xiaomi Mi A3 will be featured with three rear....

Realme 5 series

Realme 5-series with four rear camera setup to launch in India on August 20

Realme is all set to launch its brand new Realme 5 series in India on August 20. The microsite on the E-commerce website Flipkart has confirmed its launching with releasing....

GioFiber

Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Launch date, subscription packages and other details you need to know

Reliance Jio GigaFiber is likely to launch on Monday, August 12 in Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be conducted by Reliance Jio. The GigaFiber has been in trial for....

Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch

Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: Check out the expected data plans for boardband and landline

Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: Tech giant Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is all set to commercially launch its new Reliance Jio GigaFiber services on August 12. The service will provide various....

Motorola One Action

Motorola One Action price, specification leaked, check details here

There was a lot of saying from a couple of months on the latest flagship of Motorola, i.e. Motorola One Action. As per the most recent reports, the price and....

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to hit market by August 20: Take a look on its price, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has been launched in New York and is set to debut in India on 20 August. As per the leaks, the phone will either powered....

india moon mission

India moon mission: Chandrayaan 2 completes 5th orbital manoeuvre successfully

India moon mission: The Indian Space research Organization or well known as ISRO has confirmed that on Tuesday, Chandrayaan 2's orbit has been successfully raised for the fifth time at....

One Plus 7T

One Plus 7T Pro to expected to launch soon, check details

The Shenzhen based Chinese Multinational smartphone Giant, One Plus Technology or commonly known as One Plus is planning to launch the successor of their previous flagship as One Plus 7T/7T....

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Mate X to hit the market by September 2019: Check price, specifications and other details

The Chinese smartphone multinational giant, Huawei is all set to announce the arrival of their latest flagship, which is Huawei Mate X. Huawei Mate X is a foldable smartphone which....

Virgin Hyperloop One project

Virgin Hyperloop One to cover the distance of Mumbai-Pune in just 35 Minutes; Take a look on the details

India has finally approved the world's first Virgin Hyperloop One project, said reports. This project is going to help the passengers to reach from Pune to Mumbai in just 35....

redmi note 7 pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro on open sale till July 31: Check details, offers and more

Xiaomi's one of the most popular budget smartphone, Redmi Note 7 Pro was always a tough deal to grab due to its high demand and minimum sale. The smartphone was....

chandrayaan 2

India's moon mission Chandrayaan 2, three steps closer to the moon

India's moon mission Chandrayaan 2: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)'s successfully launched the Chandrayaan 2 a few days ago which is the part of India's second moon mission. The....

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Advance booking for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 now open in US, deliveries likely to start from August 23

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is just a few days away from its launch. But Samsung has already kicked-off the Galaxy Note 10 series reservations in the US. For 2019....

Nokia 8.2 in India

Nokia 8.2 to be launched in India, may include 32MP pop-up camera and Android Q

Nokia 8.2 to be launched in India: The Finnish Multinational giant, Nokia is all set to launch Nokia 8.2. However there is no such official announcement on the release date,....

Relaince Jio Saarthi

Reliance Communications: Jio simplifies digital transaction with Jio Saarthi

Jio Saarthi: Reliance Jio recently launched a new in-app digital assistant Jio Saarthi to make digital transactions easier and safe for smartphone users. Jio users are the ones who can....

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy A10 to be launched in India soon, check specification, features, price

Samsung is coming with another flagship, which is Samsung Galaxy A10s. As per some leaks, this variant is going to give fierce competition to Realme C2 and Redmi 7. The....

Huawei

Huawei Y9 specification, price leaked ahead of India launch

The Chinese multinational company Huawei has announced the arrival of their latest Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime. The teaser of the launch has officially launched on Amazon India. Huawei Y9 Prime....

Xiaomi launches Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro in India, check out features

Xiaomi launches Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro in India, check out features

Xiaomi launches Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro in India: Xiaomi on Wednesday launched two devices under its Redmi K20 Series in India. The Chinese company unveiled Redmi K20 and K20 Pro....

Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan

Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan

Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan: Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday. The Counter Terrorism Department....

Lunar eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2019: All you need to know about next partial lunar eclipse, timings and more

India on Wednesday witnessed a partial lunar eclipse commonly known as Ardh Chandra Grahan in Hindi for several hours. The partial lunar eclipse started on Wednesday at around 1:31 am....

Chandrayaan 2 launch Live updates, Moon Mission, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, India moon mission satelite

ISRO puts countdown for Chandrayaan-2 launch at Sriharikota on hold due to technical snag in launch vehicle system

Chandrayaan 2 launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2 (Moon Mission) due to a technical error in the launch vehicle system. The country's....

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 10 on August 7, here's all you need to know

Samsung is set to launch Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. The South Korean company is ready to launch the phone next month at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New....

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch in India tomorrow, everything you need to know about the device

Vivo Z1 Pro is about to launch in India on July 3, Wednesday. The phone is featured 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Vivo Z1 Pro will....

PUBG Lite announces Beta service in India, to start from July 4

PUBG Lite announces Beta service in India, to start from July 4

PUBG Lite Beta service has been announced. The beta service will be available in India India, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka from July 4, 2019. The pre-registrations....

PUBG mobile star challenge announced for 2019

PUBG mobile star challenge announced for 2019

UBG Mobile's PMSC aka the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is announced for 2019, an esports tournament that fans of the game love. PMSC tournament is specifically meant for gaming content....

Google

Google latest news: Auto-delete controls for location history introduced

Just ahead of the annual developer conference, 2019, declared that the company is going to launch a feature that will allow the users to set a time period to auto-delete....

bsnl

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad blames stiff competition, high employee cost for BSNL, MTNL crisis

Telecom Minister of India, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that high employee cost, stiff competition, and no 4G services are the main reason for the poor financial status of the Bharat....

WhatsApp dark mode

WhatsApp dark mode: How to enable the feature in Android and iOs phones

WhatsApp dark mode: WhatsApp dark mode is a feature that is being talked about for about a year now. In the past, there have been some unofficial UI leaks of....

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries to launch Jio GigaFiber soon, check likely price, features, offers and other details

The Reliance industries, founded by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is all set to come up with Jio GigaFiber. The service will provide broadband Internet connectivity along with TV and landline....

samsung galaxy m40

Samsung Galaxy M40 Amazon sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

The new Samsung Galaxy M40 will be going on sale in Indian markets once more after its initial release on June 18. The sale is officially scheduled on June 20....

calibra wallet

What is Calibra, the Facebook cryptocurrency libra digital wallet? Everything you want to now

Finally, Facebook has unveiled the details of its own cryptocurrency, Libra. This cryptocurrency will be used by the commoners for day to day exchanges like at the grocery stores or....

libra cryptocurrency

What is Facebook Libra cryptocurrency? Everything you want to know

Facebook released its long-awaited cryptocurrency plans, they have announced 'Project Libra', a type of digital money designed for billions of people who are using social media and various applications. If....

When is Facebook Libra cryptocurrency going to be launched?

When is Facebook Libra cryptocurrency going to be launched?

Facebook is all set to launch Libra cryptocurrency next year. As per reports, the newly formed digital currency, Libra will be launched in 2020. The Libra currency, which will be....

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and release date

Vivo Z1 Pro to hit the market by June 2019: Touted to come with Snapdragon 712 processor, 32 MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery and other features

Vivo Z1 Pro release date 2019: The upcoming release of the Vivo Z1 Pro in India has people excited due to the plethora of features the device is touted to....

Spotify New Update

New Spotify update improves accessibility, includes new Podcast tab

Popular music app Spotify has undergone numerous design and aesthetic changes with its latest update. The User Interface for the app has seen a few improvements with a simpler Library....

redmi k20

Redmi K20 set to launch in India by mid-July: Check design, specifications and other details

Redmi K20: The newly released Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are set to hit Indian markets in a few weeks, somewhere around mid-July. The K20 was released in China earlier....

Mi band 4

Xiaomi Mi band 4 look, specifications leaked ahead of launch, check details

The much-awaited successor of the Mi Band 3 has been revealed earlier than expected and is to be released on June 11, 2019. The device will initially be released in....

realme c2

Realme C2 flipkart sale: Check price, specifications and other details

Realme C2 will be available for sale in India today. Realme is starting a huge sell for the smartphone at 12 pm via shopping websites like Flipkart and Realme Online....

flipkart sal e

Flipkart sale from June 1: 80 percent discount on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, headphones and more

Flipkart Flipstart sale from June 1: The mega Flipkart sale is back! popular e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting another edition of its most popular sale- Flipstart days from June 1....

Whatapp

WhatsApp says one million users testing payment feature; will launch after RBI approval

WhatsApp says one million users testing payment feature; will launch after RBI approval Messaging platform WhatsApp has told the Supreme Court that it will comply with all guidelines of the....

Helmet

Honda unveils new helmet equipped with rear-facing radar system, files patent

Honda unveils new helmet equipped with rear-facing radar system, files patent Japanese automaker Honda has filed a patent for its new invention – a helmet equipped with a rear-facing radar....

Google

Eye on privacy, Google's new product allows automatic removal of location history, web and app activity data

Eye on privacy, Google's new product allows automatic removal of location history, web and app activity data After several allegations of privacy breach, tech giant Google now plans to introduce....

Mark

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says privacy to be defining pillar of his social networking site

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says privacy to be defining pillar of his social networking site Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that privacy will be a defining pillar of his....

Helium

New Helium-powered plane developed, can stay airborne indefinitely, and lighter than air: Read more

New Helium-powered plane can stay airborne indefinitely, and lighter than air: Read more In a major breakthrough, British scientists have developed an aircraft which can stay airborne indefinitely, and guess....

tiktok

TikTok banned in India: Google, Apple block app from Play Store after court order

In compliance with the Madras High Court's order to ban video-sharing mobile app Tik Tok, tech giant Google and Apple have suspended access to the popular app over increasing complaints....

iPhone 7 Production in India: Apple starts assembling smartphones, price starts from Rs. 39,900

iPhone 7 Production in India: Apple starts assembling smartphones, price starts from Rs. 39,900

iPhone 7 Production in India: Apple will now assemble its three-year-old iPhone 7 in India. Wistron Corporation the Manufacturing partner launched iPhone in India 3 years back in 2016, now....

Apple launches Apple TV Plus, Apple TV+, Apple to compete with Netflix, Google, Amazon

Apple launches Apple TV Plus to compete with Netflix, Google, Amazon

American tech giant Apple on Monday launched its latest video service along with a subscription plan for magazines and newspapers for the iPhone users. The service has been named as....

Moto

Motorola Moto G7, Moto One available on Flipkart, Moto Hub and Large Format Retail

Motorola Moto G7, Moto One available on Flipkart along with retail stores:: Lenovo's owned Motorola on Monday declared the launch of Moto One and Moto G7 smartphones in India priced....

Samsung Galaxy S10: 5G model to go on sale on April, details inside

Samsung Galaxy S10: 5G model to go on sale in April, details inside

Samsung Galaxy S10: South Korean brand Samsung will release its first 5G smartphone on April 5, 2019, in South Korea. It is the world’s first mobile device with the next-generation....

Xiaomi's UPI-based app Mi Pay debuts in India

Xiaomi's UPI-based app Mi Pay debuts in India

The official payments app of Mi known as the Mi Payments app has made its debut in India. At the Redmi Go launch event, the company also launched a payments....

Google adds translation feature on Gboard for iPhone users

Online search engine giant, Google has added the translate feature on its advanced keyboard called Gboard for iOS users to allow them to type and translate text into different languages.....

Reddit

Internet Service Providers, telcos block Reddit in India: Report

People from across the globe can finally use Facebook and Instagram without any interruption, however, there are a number of people in India who have been facing difficulties to access....

Cheapest pre-paid plans under Rs 500: Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL, see the best plans inside

Cheapest pre-paid plans under Rs 500: Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL, see the best plans inside

Cheapest pre-paid plans under Rs 500: As per research by Cable.co.uk. India has the cheapest data rates in the world. All thanks to Reliance Jio, who gave a tough competition....

Facebook down, Instagram down, WhatsApp down, Twitter memes, Facebook jokes, Facebook down memes

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down: Twitterati come up with hilarious tweets, memes to beat boredom

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down: The social media giants Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faced global outage on Wednesday. The users from around the globe were unable to use social media sites....

Facebook-down

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for hours, users tweet out their frustration

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for hours, users tweet out their frustration: The three most widely used social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — have been down for some....

Microsoft Your Phone app's Android screen mirroring feature introduced in Windows 10 Beta

Microsoft Your Phone app's Android screen mirroring feature introduced in Windows 10 Beta

Microsoft Your Phone app's Android screen mirroring feature introduced in Windows 10 Beta: Microsoft has introduced the early preview of the Your Phone app. The phone screen feature will allow....

World Wide Web is 30

World Wide Web is 30: 5 interesting facts you need to know

World Wide Web is 30: The World Wide Web (www) has completed its 30 years and Google is celebrating the occasion with a doodle which reminds of the way the....

Google to add Augmented Reality effect tools to its YouTube stories

Search engine giant Google is likely to roll out the much awaited advanced Augmented Reality (AR) tools to its YouTube Stories. With the help of AR technology, the search engine....

Flipkart Realme 3 sale: Date, time and other details

Flipkart Realme 3 sale: Date, time and other details

Flipkart Realme 3 sale: The e-commerce website Flipkart is going to float a sale of much-awaited smartphone Realme 3 on March 12, 2019, at 12 PM. The Realme 3 turns....

Amazon's Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 sale: Date, time and other details

Amazon's Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 sale: Date, time and other details

Amazon's Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 sale: After the grand success of Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, Samsung India is going to launch the Samsung Galaxy M30. Samsung's....

Microsoft rolls out update for Excel users on Android: Now you can insert data from picture

Microsoft rolls out an update for Excel users on Android: Now you can insert data from a picture

Microsoft rolls out an update for Excel users on Android: In September 2018, Microsoft made an announcement that they will include a new feature which will be known as 'insert....

China-debuts-woman-robot-an

China debuts robot woman anchor

It was a massive breakthrough in the field of technology when Sophia the robot made its debut globally. It was not that people were unaware of humanoid robots but it....

spotify india launch download app android apk ios spotify,spotify india,spotify app,spotify android,spotify ios,spotify iphone

Spotify launched in India, available on App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store, here are the details

Spotify launched in India: The music streaming app Spotify has been launched in the Indian markets and is now available on the App Store, Google Play and Microsoft Store for....

Nokia-9-Pure-View

Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras launched at MCW 2019: Specifications and price

HMD Global has launched its much-awaited Nokia 9 PureView, a smartphone with five rear camera and first of its kind. The smartphone was launched at MWC 2019 on Sunday. Apart....

Sony Xperia L3, Xperia 1, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10, details leaked ahead of launch

Sony Xperia L3, Xperia 1, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10, details leaked ahead of launch

Sony will host an event on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona next week where the Japanese heavyweight is anticipated to introduce a new series of....

Israel-lunar-mission

Israel sends its first washing machine-sized spacecraft Beresheet to moon on Elon Musk’s rocket: 10 things to know

Israel has launched its first privately-funded moon mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday morning. The $100 million (NIS 370 million) spacecraft is a joint venture between private companies SpaceIL and Israel....

Top and best 10 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

The Indian smartphone industry is witnessing a lot of hike in the usage of smartphones and is regularly trying to fulfil the needs of smartphone users by availing them an....

Realme 3 to hit Indian market in the first quarter of 2019, here's what we know

Realme 3 to hit Indian market in the first quarter of 2019, here's what we know

Earlier this year, Realme made a hype by making the statement that their next smartphone Realme 3 will make a debut in the Indian smartphone industry by the first quarter....

Mobile World Congress 2019: 5 upcoming smartphones that we can't keep calm about, here's all you need to know

Mobile World Congress 2019: 5 upcoming smartphones that we can't keep calm about, here's all you need to know

There is a wave of enormous anticipation surrounding the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 which will kickstart from February 25 in Barcelona. The pre-announcements and advertisements of the mega show....

PUBG Mobile says it will work considering the negative and positive criticism

PUBG Mobile says it will work considering the negative and positive criticism: Considering the criticism faced in India by a lot of people in concern of their children getting addicted....

Samsung Galaxy S10+price leaked for the second time in 20 days

Samsung Galaxy S10+price leaked again: The price of Samsung Galaxy S10+ has been leaked for the second time in a span of 20 days, just days before the Samsung Galaxy....

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Here's the list of latest mobile phones

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Flipkart has floated a bonanza of mobiles on its E-commerce website offering heavy discount on the sale of smartphones. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will start....

Xiaomi ready to launch Redmi Mi 9 smartphone with laser autofocus technology, triple rear camera setup on Feb 20

Xiaomi Redmi Mi 9 smartphone unveiled: Xiaomi is ready to launch the Xiaomi Redmi Mi 9 in a couple of days. The company has kept the exact details of the....

Oppo K1 review: New smartphone has killer looks, price, but dual camera setup disappoints

Oppo K1 review: Firstly Realme and Honor, after that Xiaomi and Samsung, and now Oppo has also joined the race with the Oppo K1 in order to build its market.....

amazon pay

Amazon introduces its real-time payment system Amazon Pay UPI

Amazon pay UPI service: To make payments and financial transactions easier and secure on its platform, Amazon on Thursday introduced its instant real-time payment system Amazon Pay UPI on Android.....

Elon Musk's AI

Beware! Elon Musk's Open AI can generate fake news with just a few pieces of information that looks convincing

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence research group OpenAI, has developed a software that can construct a fake news article from just a few pieces of information that looks pretty much authentic.....

xiaomi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 to hit the Indian market on February 9, details inside

Xiaomi has declared that it is going to reveal its brand new smartphone on February 20, Wednesday, 2019. The company is going to host a grand event in Beijing, China....

Samsung Galaxy S10 series features leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10 series specifications leaked, Check details here

Samsung is all set to launch its leading Galaxy S10 series smartphones on February 20, 2019, at its Galaxy UNPACKED event in San Francisco. Much before the launch, various render....

BSNL offers 1 year free Amazon Prime subscription to Bharat Fiber customers

BSNL offers 1 year free Amazon Prime subscription to Bharat Fiber customers

BSNL new offer for Bharat Fiber customers: If you are a BSNL customer, get ready to be entertained as the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering one year free....

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A20 Android Go features leaked, check all details here

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A20 Android Go features leaked, check all details here

The Korean giant Samsung, is likely to announce new Galaxy A phones such as Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30, during the first quarter of this year. However, speculation....

Xiaomi India likely to launch new Mi home security camera today: Check price, features here

Xiaomi India likely to launch new Mi home security camera today: Check price, features here

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the new product in the market today, February 13, Wednesday. While there is no official announcement about the product, there is a possibility, the....

WhatsApp new feature, WhatsApp for iOS, Apple touch id, Apple face id, WhatsApp new feature, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp

WhatsApp adds new features: Read about it here

WhatsApp adds new features: The largest messaging app WhatsApp has brought new changes in its latest update (v2.19.45), which is now available for the users. The users of the Facebook-owned....

Airpods are the most viral product

Apple's AirPods is the most viral product ever, everything you need to know

Apple's products, are widely praised across the world. Be it the features or diversity, Apple has provided a lot of good reasons to applaud it. With a wide range of....

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, here is the expected price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 makes record-breaking sales ahead of its India launch, check out price, features

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7, is the first ever smartphone was launched in January during the first flash sale in China on January 15. Ahead of the phone launch, the phone....

Foldable phone Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone likely to be launched on February 20, check details inside

One of the most anticipated launches is of Samsung, its foldable phone named Galaxy F or Galaxy Flex seems to have got a date. The launch is scheduled to happen....

oppo

Oppo K1 to hit sales on Flipkart at 12 noon today

Oppo K1 is set to be launched for sale in the Indian markets this afternoon at 12. The phone will be sold on the shopping portal Flipkart for the first....

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Vs Samsung M20, Xiaomi Redmi specifications, Xiaomi Redmi price, Xiaomi Redmi features, Samsung M20 price, Samsung M20 features, Samsung M20 specification, xiaomi latest phones for Rs 10,000, Samsung latest mobile phones, Samsung phones for Rs 10,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Vs Samsung M20: Specifications, price, features and all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Vs Samsung M20: After impressing all in the Indian smartphone world, the tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its new device Redmi Note 7.....

iPhone XR is now at Rs 70,500, check out specifications

iPhone XR is now at Rs 70,500, check out specifications

The iPhone XR (Review) which was launched at Rs 76,900 gets a price cut. The phone is available at a discounted price that is, Rs 70,500 offline. A Mumbai-based retailer....

LG K12 Plus to be launched alongside LG G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019, check out the specifications

LG K12 Plus to be launched alongside LG G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019, check out the specifications

LG is all set to launch its G-series flagship device- the LG G8 ThinQ- at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 on February 24 2019, in Barcelona. While the Korean....

twitter, twitter india, anurag thakur, tech news, witter india, political Bias, parliamentary panel summons twitter, youth for social media democracy

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, top officials refuse to appear before parliamentary panel

Responding to a clarification notice, micro-blogging site Twitter's top officials have denied to appear before the Parliamentary Panel on February 11, 2019. According to the reports, Twitter officials said that it....

vivo 15

Vivo's V15 Pro to cost lower than Vivo Nex, launch on February 20

Vivo Mobile has announced its latest V15 Pro on its official Twitter handle. The phone will be out on February 20 in India, but the new Vivo V15 is worth....

most popular

Take greater control of smartwatches with these techniques

Take greater control of smartwatches with these techniques

Vivo V5 Plus: Dual-selfie camera experience will floor you

Vivo V5 Plus: Dual-selfie camera experience will floor you

How to make your tweet credible

How to make your tweet credible

Japan-based Kyocera introduces new washable smartphone in Japan

Japan-based Kyocera introduces new washable smartphone in Japan

Space travel may cause genetic changes: NASA

Space travel may cause genetic changes: NASA

videos

Bengaluru: K'taka govt builts hospital on lake; due to incessant rains entire hospital facility flooded

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

vlcsnap-2017-10-27-16h38m02s200

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

Privacy & Cookies Notice Site MapComplaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.