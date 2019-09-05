Reliance JioFiber registration: JioFibre, which had created all the hype even before its launch is all set to be commercially launched by Reliance today, September 5, 2019. The much-awaited Jio Fiber....
Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan: Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday. The Counter Terrorism Department....
Facebook released its long-awaited cryptocurrency plans, they have announced 'Project Libra', a type of digital money designed for billions of people who are using social media and various applications. If....
New Helium-powered plane can stay airborne indefinitely, and lighter than air: Read more In a major breakthrough, British scientists have developed an aircraft which can stay airborne indefinitely, and guess....
Israel has launched its first privately-funded moon mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday morning. The $100 million (NIS 370 million) spacecraft is a joint venture between private companies SpaceIL and Israel....
There is a wave of enormous anticipation surrounding the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 which will kickstart from February 25 in Barcelona. The pre-announcements and advertisements of the mega show....
Responding to a clarification notice, micro-blogging site Twitter's top officials have denied to appear before the Parliamentary Panel on February 11, 2019. According to the reports, Twitter officials said that it....