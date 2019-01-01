Sports

India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Umesh Yadav smashes 5 sixes in 10 balls, records highest strike rate in Test cricket history

Team India beats South Africa to register 11th straight Test series win at home, surpasses Australian record

Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni’s retirement: He’ll end up as one of our greatest players

India bowling coach Bharat Arun with Mohammed Shami

India vs South Africa: Any conditions that come our way, we accept as home conditions, says bowling coach Bharat Arun

After a superb performance in the first Test in Vizag, India bowling coach Bharat Arun said Indian bowlers don't need any favor from the pitch and are able to take....

ICC Test Batsman Rankings, Rohit Sharma Test rank, Rohit Sharma Visakhapatnam century

ICC Test Batsman Rankings: Rohit Sharma jumps 36 spots to reach career-best 17th rank after Visakhapatnam twin tons

Indian opener Rohit Sharma who scored two tons in his first Test match as an opener against South Africa has now received the reward for his outstanding and entertaining performance.....

World Athlete championship

World Athletics Championships: Indian 4x400m relay teams, javelin thrower Shivpal Singh fails to reach finals

The Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay did not have an impressive performance in the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday. The women's team of M R Poovamma, Jisna....

Indian team

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami claims five wickets as India beat South Africa by 203 runs, take 1-0 lead

Mohammed Shami claimed a five-wicket haul as India beat South Africa by 203 runs on Day 5 of the 1st test in Vizag on Sunday. With the massive victory over....

R Ashwin

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: R Ashwin equals Muttiah Muralitharan’s record to become joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets in Vizag

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 350 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin reached the landmark when he removed Theunis de Bruyn early on Day....

Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain becomes youngest to claim T20I hat-trick

Mohammad Hasnain, 19 years and 183 days old Pakistan pacer became the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in the Twenty20 internationals. While playing against Sri Lanka in the in....

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Danushka Gunathilaka's half-century powers visitors to victory in Lahore

Young Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka beat top-ranked Pakistan at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series. An under-strength Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan as the....

IND VS SA

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 report: Rohit Sharma’s twin tons help India set gigantic 394-run target, Proteas 11/1

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 report: It was another great day for Virat Kohli led Team India who managed to set a gigantic total of 394 runs....

Rohit Sharma

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma breaks Navjot Sidhu's record, slams most sixes for India in a Test

Rohit Sharma's brilliant show with the bat continues in Test cricket. Sharma added another feather to his cap as a Test opener for India after coming out to open in....

NBA in India

NBA in India: Indiana Pacers to take on Sacramento Kings in second pre-season match in Mumbai

JioTV is set to broadcast the first-ever NBA game in India on the JioTV app. The first match played between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers were broadcasted live from 7....

Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal opening partnership

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal break 15-year-old Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag opening record

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal made a new opening record in their first-ever opening pair in Test cricket. The opening duo has broken the 15-year-old record for the highest opening....

Mayank Agarwal

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal makes home Test debut with maiden hundred in Visakhapatnam

Mayank Agarwal made his maiden Test century in home debut on Day 2 in the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. After Rohit Sharma, Agarwal's hundred put....

Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin tendulkar's mahatama gandhi's message to save mother earth

Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary: Sachin Tendulkar reiterates Bapu's message to save mother earth

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reiterated the national father's message through a video. Sachin shared a video message on Twitter to....

Rohit Sharma

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma hits 1st hundred as opener in red-ball cricket

Rohit Sharma smashes a brilliant hundred in his first innings as a Test opener which put India in control over the tourists on Day one of the first match in....

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev resigns as BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee chief after receiving conflict of interest notice

Former India captain Kapil Dev resigns as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee chief. The decision came days after World Cup-winning captain served with....

ipl auction 2020

IPL auction 2020 to be held in Kolkata from December 19 onwards

IPL auction 2020: For the very first time, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to shift the venue for Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket league auctions....

Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Babar Azam's ton, Usman Shinwari's fifer lead Men in Green to 67-run win in Karachi

Pakistan on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by 67-runs in the second-ODI of the three-match series at the National Stadium Karachi. It was the first international match that Pakistan was hosting....

Tennis number 1 Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic in sumo ring

Tennis star Novak Djokovic steps into sumo ring, gets defeated in a hilarious fight

World number 1 tennis star, Novak Djokovic on Monday kept the racket aside and walked into the wrestling ring. Djokovic who is currently in Tokyo to participate in Japan Open,....

MS Dhoni and Ramnath kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind says MS Dhoni made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket

At the time, when people including some former cricketers have been talking and trying to pile on the misery on MS Dhoni to take retirement from the international cricket, the....

Shahid Afridi with Micheal Holding

Shahid Afridi hosts West Indies legend Michael Holding for dinner in Karachi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi hosted legendary West Indies paceman Micheal Holding for dinner in his home in Karachi. Shahid Afridi, who is well-known for his explosive batting and often....

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni

Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni's future with team India: It is not about Dhoni, it's about the country

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has always been a person who loves to express himself openly be it a cricket issue or apolitical. As his former teammate and skipper Mahendra....

PM Modi and Daniil Medvedev

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi lauds US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev's speech, says Russian tennis player won hearts with humility and simplicity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Russian tennis player and US Open runner-up in 2019 Daniil Medvedev's speech while addressing his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. PM....

Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal says if India wins T20 World Cup all noise will die down

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that if India wins the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020, then all the negative comments will stop. He said he wants....

Zaheer Khan on Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli is like Sourav Ganguly

Zaheer Khan says Virat Kohli's decision-making approach, aggressions are like Sourav Ganguly

India's swing specialist and one of the best seemer, Zaheer Khan lauded Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday. Khan who dismantled over 500 batsmen, in all 3 formats, and severed....

MS Dhoni retirement, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni retirement reports

MS Dhoni retirement: Shikhar Dhawan bats for MSD, says Captain Cool knows when he should retire

MS Dhoni retirement: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is known for his explosive batting and handlebar mustache, came out in support of former Indian captain MS Dhoni on Saturday. The....

Rohit Sharma

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma gets trolled after scoring a duck as red-ball opener in practice game

Rohit Shama had a horrendous start as a red-ball opener in India's practice game as he got dismissed for a second-ball duck in the first innings. Rohit Sharma was captaining....

Yuvraj Singh slams BCCI, Suvraj Singh on Yo Yo test, Yuvraj Singh records, Yuvraj Singh questions BCCI selection process, Yuvraj Singh dropped, Virendra Sehwag, Zaheer Khan

Yuvraj Singh questions BCCI selection process, says he was dropped despite clearing Yo-Yo test, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan faced the same

India's one of the most popular left-handed batsman, Yuvraj Singh, has raised questions against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection process. The south-paw batsman served and....

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina eyes No 4 spot in T20 World Cup squad

Suresh Raina, known for his explosive batting in the T20 format, targeted the much-debated No 4 spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming World T20. The 32-year-old left-handed batsman....

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli punished by ICC for inappropriate physical contact with South Africa bowler Beuran Hendricks

Indian skipper Virat Kohli got punished by the International Cricket Council after making inappropriate physical contact with South Africa bowler Beuran Hendricks in the third T20 international between India and....

Sachin Tendulkar on Madhav Apte death, Sachin Tendulkar express grief on death Madhav Apte, Madav Apte passes away

Sachin Tendulkar expresses grief over death of former Test cricketer Madhav Apte

On the demise of former Test cricketer Madhav Apte, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed grief of the micro-blogging site Twitter. In a post, Sachin Tendulkar said he has fond memories....

Former cricketer Madhav Apte passed away, Madhav Apte dead, Harsha Bhogle on Madhav Apte's death, Madhav Apte death reactions

Former cricketer Madhav Apte passes away at 86

Former cricketer Madhav Apte died on Monday at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. He was 86-years-old and was known as one of the finest cricketers from Mumbai. Apte represented India in....

Quinton de Kock

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Quinton de Kock heroics guide Proteas to 9-wicket victory, series level 1-1

South Africa beat India by 9 wickets in the third and last T20 international in Bengaluru on Sunday. With this win, South Africa leveled the series 1-1. Opting to bat....

Amit Panghal

World Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal becomes first Indian man to claim silver medal, loses final to Shakhobidin Zoirov

Amit Panghal made the country proud with entering the final in the men's 52kg flyweight category. He settled with a historic silver medal in the World Boxing Championships. Panghal lost....

Shikhar Dhawan

India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan says team management will give youngsters a long run to build confidence for T20 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan came back in form and looked in swift touch as he scored a quickfire 40 against South Africa in Mohali in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) on Wednesday.....

Ind vs Sa third T20I

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Know when, where and how to watch IND vs SA match, live stream, squads and more

Virat Kohli and his men are all set to face Quinton de Kock led South Africa in the third and last T20 internationals in Bengaluru. After the first match in....

Indis-vs-south-africa

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Preview: Men in Blue look to seal series in Bengaluru

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will be looking to seal the T20I series against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday. All thanks to Deepak Chahar and....

Deepak Punia

World Wrestling Championships: Deepak Punia 4th Indian wrestler to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Deepak Punia set to appear in the Tokyo Olympics next year after moving to the 86kg semi-finals on Saturday at the World Wrestling Championships. Punia defeated Colombia's Carlos Arturo Izquierdo....

Amit-Panghal

World Boxing Championships: Amit Phangal reaches final in 52kg category, defeats Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov

World Boxing Championships: Indian boxer Amit Panghal on Friday secured a final berth after defeating  Saken Bibossino at AIBA World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Panghal thrashed Kazakhstan's boxer 3-2 in....

afridi

Sri Lankan players backing out from Pakistan tour due to pressure from IPL franchises: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi has straightaway blamed the franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for making pressure on the Sri Lankan cricketers for not playing with and going....

Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar

Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestler and World No. 1 Bajrang Punia entered into the semi-final of the men's 65kg freestyle event at World Wrestling Championships at Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. The star Indian wrestler....

Ashes 2019, Sachin Tendulkar on Steve Smith, Sachin Tendulkar analysis Steve Smith batting technique

Ashes 2019: Sachin Tendulkar analyses Steve Smith's batting technique, lauds former Australian captain for organized mindset

The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, lauded Australia's hero for the recently concluded Ashes 2019 and analyzed the batting strength of Steve Smith. In a video, Sachin Tendulkar explained why....

Virat Kohli

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli guides India 7-wicket win in Mohali

After the 1st T20I washed out due to rain in Dharamsala on Sunday, India started their home season with a brilliant victory by thrashing the tourist South Africa by 7....

India vs South Africa 2nd T20i at Mohali, Ind vs SA, India vs South Africa series, how to watch India vs South Africa t20i match, Ind vs SA Match preview, India vs South africa match score, India vs South africa live streaming, India vs South africa online, India vs South africa playing xi

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I at Mohali: Match preview, when and where to watch the live telecast, online streaming, playing XI

India vs South Africa 2nd T20i at Mohali: Despite the heavy rain forecast, Virat Kohli and co. have geared up to take on South Africa at the IS Bindra Stadium of....

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Olympics 2020, Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 olympics, World Wrestling Championship

Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, keeps hopes alive for bronze at the World Wrestling Championship

India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday booked her berth for upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the 53kg weight category after knocked out world 1 Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. She won by....

Ben Stokes family controversy, Ben Stokes The Sun Controversy, Ben Stokes family tragedy news, What is Ben stokes controversy, The Sun report on Ben strokes, Ben Stokes' response to the Sun report

Ben Stokes family controversy: Here's why England's world cup hero is upset

Ben Stokes family controversy: England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was the hero in England's World Cup victory, on Wednesday slammed The Sun, an English daily, for printing a frontpage story....

Virat Kohli with PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi birthday: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead sports fraternity's wishes on PM's birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 today. All Modi supporters are celebrating his birthday across the country. Various sports personalities took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister of our....

N Srinivasan says MS Dhoni will remain CSK's captain

N Srinivasan says MS Dhoni will remain CSK's captain

On Thursday (September 12), Indian skipper Virat Kohli's throwback tweet, representing a memorable match when then skipper MS Dhoni and Kohli guided the Indian team to an epic win against....

Ashes 2019

Ashes 2019: England win by 135 runs to level series 2-2, Australia retain Ashes

England won the last and the final Test of the Ashes series at the Kennington Oval by 135 runs and levelled the series 2-2. The hosts bowled out Australia for....

India vs South Africa 1st T20I

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain

The 1st T20I between India and South Africa in Dharamsala has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour. The match was scheduled to start from 7....

Dharamsala

India vs South Africa 1st T20I, weather forecast: Rain could play spoilsport in Dharamsala

As Virat Kohli as his men are set to take on South Africa on Sunday, heavy downpour likely to play spoilsport in Dharamsala. There are chances of scattered rain in....

India vs South Africa 1st T20I dream 11 prediction, India vs South Africa playing 11, IND V SA, India vs South Africa at Dharmshala

India vs South Africa 1st T20I dream 11 prediction: Know likely playing 11, possible star performers, match prediction

After crushing Caribbeans, Virat Kohli and boys are set to smash South Africa in the 1st T20i which will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in....

India-vs-south-africa

India vs South Africa head-to-head T20I record: Virat Kohli-led team look to dominate Proteas in Dharamsala today

India vs South Africa head-to-head T20I record: Virat Kohli-led India are all set to take on Quinton de Kock-led South Africa in the first game of the three-match T20I series today....

india vs south africa..

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Know when, where and how to watch IND vs SA live stream, squads and more

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: After registering a thumping victory over the Caribbean, the men in blue are ready to take on South Africa in the first T20 international....

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev named first chancellor of Haryana Sports University

Former Indian team captain Kapil Dev has been appointed as the first chancellor of the Haryana Sports University. The announcement was made by Haryana's Youth and Sports Minister Anil Vij.....

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni's future: He cares for Indian cricket and is on same page with us

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always cared for Indian cricket and is on the same page with the team management, said Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday ahead of their clash....

India vs South Africa 1st T20 preview

India vs South Africa 1st T20I preview: Virat Kohli and Co to begin World T20 preparation with South Africa challenge in Dharamsala

Virat Kohli and his men are set to start their home season with a three-match T20 international series against South Africa. The Indian team will take on the Proteas in....

India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: Know when and where to watch IND vs SA match live, how to stream India vs South Africa match online, squad and more

India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: Know when and where to watch IND vs SA match live, how to stream India vs South Africa match online, squad and more

After the West Indies tour, Virat Kohli and his boys are ready to achieve victory in their next project against South Africa. The Indian Cricket Team will be playing 3....

Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium renamed as Arun Jaitley, gets stand after Virat Kohli name

Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium renamed as Arun Jaitley, gets stand after Virat Kohli name

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday renamed Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi after former finance minister Arun Jaitley during a ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The....

India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa: Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in Test squad; 3-match series begin October 2

India on Thursday announced its 15-man squad for the 3-match Test series against South Africa. The All-India Senior Selection Committee, which met in the national capital, named the Indian Test....

MS Dhoni retirement, MS Dhoni Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni press conference, MS Dhoni ODI retirement

MS Dhoni retirement: Reports say Captain Cool may address a press conference at 7 pm

Captain cool MS Dhoni may announce his retirement from one day cricket today, said reports. If the reports and trends on Twitter are to be believed than MS Dhoni may....

Virat Kohli MS Dhoni photo, Virat Kohli social media post, Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni's retirement, 2016 T20i World Cup Quarter-Finals, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli captaincy records

Virat Kohli shares photo with MS Dhoni on social media, sparks speculation on Dhoni's retirement

Indian skipper Virat Kohli showed respect to captain cool MS Dhoni by sharing an old picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram on Thursday. On the same day, Team India had....

Virat Kohli stand, Virat Kohli stand inauguration, Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Virat Kohli stand inauguration at Firoz Shah Kotla, Virat Kohli stand inauguration at arun jaitley stadium

Virat Kohli stand to be inaugurated today at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

Virat Kohli Stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, earlier known as the Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium, will be inaugurated today, September 12. The TATA end which is towards the Ambedkar Football....

Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka cricket team to reassess security in Pakistan after terror threat

Sri Lanka Cricket Board has unveiled that they have been warned about a terror attack during their upcoming Pakistan tour. Sri Lanka cricket team, who will play three ODI and....

india vs qatar football match

India restricts Asian champions Qatar to draw in World Cup qualifiers; here is how social media reacts

Asian football champions Qatar were held by India to a 0-0 score in Doha on Tuesday. The Indian team's ability to restrict the Qatar goalmachine was due to the heroics....

Andrew Strauss and Jeoffrey Boycott

Andrew Strauss, Geoffrey Boycott get knighthoods

Former England captains Andrew Strauss and Geoffrey Boycott were given knighthoods in Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation honors list. The two former English cricketers were the only names....

BCCI

BCCI partners with All India Radio for live radio commentary of international and domestic matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that it had made a two-year commentary deal with All India Radio (AIR). This will provide the cricket fans live....

Australian team during team huddle

Classless: England fans slam bespectacled Steve Smith for mocking Jack Leach

After Steve Smith's spectacular form throughout the Ashes series, it was believed that the Australian batsman will not be subjected to crowd booing in England. The former Australian captain returned....

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Sri Lanka cricket team will tour Pakistan regardless of which players are coming, says PCB official

A day after 10 Sri Lankan players opted out of Pakistan's tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the show must go on. A PCB official said Sri Lanka vs....

Sri Lanka cricket team

10 Sri Lankan players opt out of upcoming Pakistan tour over security concerns

Ten Sri Lankan cricket players on Monday announced that they won't be taking part in the upcoming Pakistan tour, citing security concerns, reports said on Monday. The players include ODI....

KL Rahul

KL Rahul form a cause for concern, will consider Rohit Sharma as Test opener: MSK Prasad

India chief selector MSK Prasad has said KL Rahul's recent form in Test cricket is a cause of concern for the Indian team and indicated that the team management will....

England squad for fifth Test

Ashes 2019: England announce unchanged squad for final Test at the Oval

England has announced an unchanged 13-men squad for the fifth and final Test of the Ashes series which is going to take place at the Kennington Oval from September 12.....

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to memorable victory over Bangladesh

Rashis Khan-led Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by 224 runs to register their second victory in Test cricket. Afghanistan, who earned Test status last year had played only two Tests. They faced....

US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal wins US Open 2019 finals, 19th Grand Slam title for Rafael Nadal

US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev to clinch his 19th Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal defeated world number 5 Daniil Medvedev by 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in the US Open 2019 finals to bag 19th Grand Slam and 4th US Open title....

Ashes 2019

Ashes 2019: Australia retain the Ashes with 185-run win after England fail to save fourth Test at Old Trafford

Australia won the fourth Test of the Ashes series and retain the Ashes series in England after 18 years. World-Cup winners England brought back to the ground by their rival....

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik tenders unconditional apology to BCCI for appearing in Caribbean Premier League

Dinesh Karthik has tendered an unconditional apology to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after he was issued a show-cause notice for showing up in the dressing....

US Open 2019, Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams, US Open grand slam title

US Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu outclass Serena Williams to clinch maiden grand slam title

Turning out to be the dark horse, Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu triumphed over 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams in the US Open final on Sunday. The 19-year-old star defeated....

Chandrayaan 2, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yogeshwar, virendra shewag, ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yogeshwar Dutt laud ISRO's efforts and hardwork

Chandrayaan 2: Just like the entire nation, the sports fraternity praised the Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) scientists on Saturday for their priceless efforts and hard work for the Moon Mission....

Rafael Nadal US Open 2019 finals, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open finals 2019

Rafael Nadal storms into US Open 2019 finals, will take on Daniil Medvedev on Sunday

World number 2 Rafael Nadal advanced to the US Open 2019 finals after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-1 in semis on Friday. Nadal will now lock horns....

BCCI issues showcause notice to Dinesh Karthik, Caribbean Premier League, CPL, Board of Control for Cricket in India

BCCI issues showcause notice to Dinesh Karthik for attending Caribbean Premier League event

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a showcause notice to wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday. Reports say the cricket governing body has received some pictures, in....

Abdul-Qadir

Former Pakistani leg-spinner Abdul Qadir dies at 63

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir Khan has passed on due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore. Qadir's son Salman Qadir confirmed the demise of the legendary....

Shane Warne

Ashes 2019: Shane Warne says Steve Smith Test master but Virat Kohli rules everywhere else

Steve Smith, who has scored 589 runs in just three Test matches in the Ashes series with an astonishing average of 147.25 after serving 1-year ban from international cricket. Smith....

Rahmat Shah

Rahmat Shah becomes first Afghanistan cricketer to score Test hundred

Rahmat Shah created history becoming the 1st-ever Afghanistani player to it a Test hundred. The 26-year-old batsman achieved the landmark on Day 1 of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and....

Steven Smith

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith's 3rd Ashes double-century puts Australia in charge at Old Trafford

Steve Smith scored a third double century of his career on Day 2 of the fourth Test of the Ashes Test. After coming back from concussion Smith continued to dominate....

Harbhajan Singh

Always crying: Harbhajan Singh slams Adam Gilchrist over DRS excuse in 2001 hat-trick

India off-spinner lashed out at former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist for taking a dig at his 2011 Kolkata Test hat-trick against Australia. Harbhajan Singh created history after becoming first Indian....

PCB, Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan head coach, Waqar Younis Pakistan bowling coach

PCB appoints Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach, chief selector; Waqar Younis to perform bowling coach duties

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq as the new head coach of Pakistan men’s national team. In a statement, PCB made it official saying....

Roger Federer knocked out, US Open 2019, Grigor Dimitrov beat Roger Federer

Roger Federer knocked out of US Open by Grigor Dimitrov in quarter-finals

World's 78th rank Bulgarian playmaker Grigor Dimitrov knocked out the top seed Roger Federer in the US Open on Wednesday after handing him over a defeat by 6-3, 4-6, 6-3,....

Steve Smith

ICC Test rank: Ashes hero Steve Smith beats Virat Kohli to reclaim top spot

Steve Smith displaces Indian skipper Virat Kohli to reclaim the top spot in ICC Test rankings, published on Tuesday. Kohli scored 76 in the first innings of the second Test....

Mithali Raj retirement, Mithali Raj T20I retirement, former Indian captain Mithali Raj retires, Indian Women cricket team, women's World Cup

Mithali Raj retires from T20I, former Indian captain to focus on 2021 ODI World Cup

Former India captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday announced retirement from the T20 internationals. Making the big announcement Mithali Raj said she wants to get ready for the upcoming ICC Cricket....

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant overtakes MS Dhoni record, becomes fastest Indian to claim 50 dismissals in Test cricket

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to to claim 50 dismissal in Test cricket. Pant made the record while playing his 11th Test for India against the West....

BCCI, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Chetan Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Joginder Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Indian cricket, Sharmas of India cricket, India vs West Indies, Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma,

Not BCCI, Sharmas strengthening the roots of Indian cricket

Team India is taking on or say totally dominating the West Indian side on the Caribbean tour right now. In this thumping triumph, Ishant Sharma has played an important role.....

MS Dhoni helicopter shot, Gundappa Vishwanath helicopter shot, Gundappa Vishwanath viral video, MS Dhoni batting, MS Dhoni records, India vs West Indies

Decades before MS Dhoni, Gundappa Viswanath played the helicopter shot, watch video

Captain cool MS Dhoni is known as the inventor of the helicopter shot. But what if you get to know that he is not! Yes, you read it right. Former....

Jasprit Bumrah hattrick video, Jasprit Bumrah hattrick against West Indies, Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli video, India vs West Indies 2nd Test, BCCI, viral video

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah almost missed his hat-trick, Virat Kohli stuck up for him, watch video

The Day 2 of India vs West 2nd Test was all about Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his swinging deliveries. Just like a terminator, Jasprit Bumrah knocked down 6 West....

Rahkeem Cornwall trolls,: Rahkeem Cornwall body-shaming, India vs West Indies, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ramesh Powar, heavyweight cricketers of world

Rahkeem Cornwall: Stop body-shaming the poor dude!

Rahkeem Cornwall, West Indian off-spinner, who made his Test debut against India at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday, is trending on the internet. He is the 319th....

India vs West Indies 2nd Test India to resume second day's play from 2645, look for big total

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: India to resume second day's play from 264/5, look for big total

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: India will resume their first innings from 264/5 in the second day of the second Test match being played at Sabina Park in Jamaica.....

Jimmy Anderson

Ashes 2019: James Anderson ruled out of final two tests, Craig Overton added to England squad

England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series. While playing a 4-day friendly match for Lancashire's second XI against Durham at Chester, the....

Ravi Shastri

India vs West Indies: India coach Ravi Shastri attempts Bob Marley's Buffalo Soldier, watch video

While Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and few other Indian players enjoyed some quality moment in a cruise in the high sea around the Carribean island, Indian head coach Ravi Shashtri,....

Pakistan Sikh girl forced conversion, Harbhajan Singh on Pakistan Sikh girl conversion, Love Jihad

Pakistan Sikh girl forced conversion: Harbhajan Singh says this needs to be stopped

Pakistan Sikh girl forced conversion: Former cricketer and a Sikh youth icon Harbhajan Singh on Friday reacted to the recent incident, in which, a Sikh girl was forced to adopt Islam....

athiya shetty kl rahul relationship confirmed (1)

Athiya Shetty to block designer Vikram Phadnis over his comment on KL Rahul! Here's why

Rumours are rife, speculations are being made that Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty is in a relationship with cricketer Kl Rahul. The duo has not yet accepted or denied....

india vs sa

India T20I squad for South Africa: No place for Bumrah, Dhoni, Hardik Pandya replaces Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

A 15 man squad has been announced for the upcoming T20 International series of India against South Africa. Hardik Pandya has been called back in the squad after being rested....

Rahul Dravid

BCCI sacks Rahul Dravid from coaching India A, Under-19, Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey to fill Dravid role

Rahul Dravid, former Indian captain and a legendary batsman, was sacked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the post of India A and Under-19 teams....

most popular

Boat-Race-In-Alappuzha

52-year-old disabled swimmer swims 25 km non-stop in Kerala

Serena-Williams-WTA

Serena Williams reclaims top spot in WTA rankings

Former CAG Vinod Rai appointed as BCCI head by Supreme Court

Gareth-Bale-real-Madrid

Real Madrid might soon see the return of Gareth Bale, hints Zidane

Walace-Souza-Silva-Hamburg

Bundesliga: Hamburg secures deal for Brazilian midfielder Walace Souza Silva

videos

Bengaluru: K'taka govt builts hospital on lake; due to incessant rains entire hospital facility flooded

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

vlcsnap-2017-10-27-16h38m02s200

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

Privacy & Cookies Notice Site MapComplaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.