Azadi March Pakistan: Maulana Fazlur Rehman gives Imran Khan 48 hours to step down, threatens to enter PM house and arrest him

US President Donald Trump says ISIS leader Baghdadi died like a dog, coward

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US military operation in Syria, says report

FILE PHOTO: Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in London

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack at Services hospital, says report

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on Saturday has suffered a minor heart attack at Services hospital in Lahore. The former prime minister has been admitted to the hospital on Monday....

boris

Boris Johnson announces new Brexit deal with UK, EU Parliaments yet to approve it

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced to have agreed upon a new Brexit deal with the EU asserting that only the approval of the two Parliaments was left....

MEDINA-BUS-ACCIDENT

35 foreigners killed, 4 injured in bus accident in Medina province, PM Narendra Modi expresses condolences

Medina bus accident: As many as thirty-five residents were killed and four others sustained injuries after a private chartered bus collided with an excavator in the western Saudi Arabian city....

Donald-Trump

US President Donald Trump imposes sanctions on Turkey, warns Ankara to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria

US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on Turkey over the accusation of releasing ISIS fighters and putting the lives of thousands of people living in Syria at risk. Last....

United States bans South Africa’s Gupta family, Gupta family banned, Gupta family blacklisted

United States blacklists South Africa’s Gupta family over corruption charges

Indian-origin Gupta family, who owns a big business network in South Africa, was blacklisted by the United States on Thursday over corruption allegations. The reports say Gupta Family's members have....

Turkey begins military operation in northern Syria, Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Donal Trump

Turkey begins military operation in northern Syria

Days after US President Donald Trump announced to pull back the US army, Turkey started a military operation in northeastern Syria on Wednesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said their....

imf

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says global economy in synchronised slowdown with effects more evident in India

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday asserted that there was a synchronized slowdown in the global economy with over 90 percent of the world witnessing sluggish economic growth. IMF Managing....

Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent Asim Umar killed, US Afghan Army kill Asim Umar, Afghanistan

Al Qaida chief in Indian subcontinent Asim Umar killed in Afghanistan

The United State-Afghanistan's army officials on Tuesday confirmed that they have knocked down terror organization Al Qaida Chief for Indian Subcontinent Asim Umar in Afghanistan. They said that he was....

India, China, Pakistan, Kashmir, Chinese President Xi Jinping India visit, china on kashmir

Ahead of President Xi Jinping's India visit, China changes stance on Kashmir, says it's India and Pakistan's bilateral issue

Ahead of Chinese President XI Jinping's India visit, China has changed its stance on the Kashmir issue. China, who has been supporting and defending Pakistan at various international platforms including....

Kashmir news, US elections, Democrat leader Elizabeth Warren, bernie sanders, narendra modi, donald trump

Kashmir news: US Democrat President-hopeful Elizabeth Warren says rights of Kashmiris should be respected, becomes second Democrat to rake up Kashmir

With US presidential elections coming closer, the fight for the Democratic Party nomination is peaking. Current second-placed Democratic hopeful Elizabeth Warren is sandwiched between former US Vice President Joe Biden....

Pakistan, Imran Khan, PoK, kashmir, Imran Khan on Kashmir, Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns PoK people

Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns people of PoK not to cross LoC, help Indian Kashmiris

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to not to cross the Line of Control (LoC) and provide help to Indian Kashmiris.....

Imran-khan

Pakistan: NiaziDestroyingHealthcare trends on Twitter, netizens slam Imran Khan for crisis

Pakistan: Many Pakistanis may have hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) but the same people have slammed him for the....

antonio

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birthday, says Bapu's philosophy at core of UN

With India celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, wishes have been pouring in for the great leader from all over the world. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also....

zantac

Zantac and similar heartburn drugs go off-shelf over cancer fears in US

The CVS Pharmacy on Monday decided to take their popular medicines off-shelf including Zantac, and other heartburn medicines, as reports have suggested that it may contain a substance that could lead to....

sandeep (1)

Houston's first Sikh policeman Sandeep Dhaliwal, fondly called trailblazer, shot dead

Sandeep Dhaliwal, the first Sikh policeman in Houston's Sherrif department was shot dead from behind on Friday. He paved way for other Sikhs to join the department in the region.....

PM Narendra Modi UNGA speech

PM Narendra Modi UNGA speech: PM Modi quotes Tamil philosopher Pungundranar, Swami Vivekananda, to give message of peace and harmony

PM Narendra Modi UNGA speech: PM Narendra Modi started his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech on September 27 with popular Tamil philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar and Swami Vivekananda quotes. He....

Pakistan PM at UNGA: Imran Khan urges international community to let Kashmir decide its fate under UN resolution

The 'much awaited session' is how Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly's 74th session was perceived even before it was made given the long claims....

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi UNGA speech: Global warming to fight against terrorism, here's what Prime Minister said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed at the UN General Assembly on Friday. PM Modi said the World will have to unite and have to fight against terrorism, which is....

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi speech at UNGA LIVE: Indian Prime Minister says world needs to unite against terror, India doesn't advocate war

PM Narendra Modi speech at UNGA LIVE: The 74 session of the United Nations General Assembly debate has been started at the UN Headquarters in New York. Indian Prime Minister Narendra....

Qandeel Baloch

Qandeel Baloch murder: Pakistan social media star's brother sentenced to life imprisonment

Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch's brother has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Pakistani court on Friday. Fouzia Azeem, who was better known as Qandeel Baloch was strangled....

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says bloodshed, violence would be seen in Kashmir once curfew lifts, urges United Nations to take strong action against India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world community to take action against terrorism. He urged the United Nations to take strong action against the recent decision of the Indian....

PM Narendra Modi at Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Narendra Modi in US, PM Modi welcomes US investors to India, PM Modi Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi welcomes investors to India, says if there's any gap he will act as a bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during on Wednesday addressed the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York and welcomed global investors to India. In his speech, PM Modi said India has....

Condé Nast Traveller says Indian temples gaudy

Condé Nast Traveller says Indian temples gaudy

Condé Nast Traveller, a popular international lifestyle travel magazine has termed Indian temples as gaudy, villages as adobe and compared it to Goa, as if it's not a part of....

PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says no country in the world wants to support Kashmir, likens PM Narendra Modi to Mussolini, Adolf Hitler

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern over the sufferings of Kashmiris since the August 5 decision of Indian government to abrogate Article 370. PM Imran Khan said 8 million....

India US bilateral meeting, President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi, Elvis Presley

US President Donald Trump says PM Narendra Modi is Elvis, hails his popularity across the world

US President Donald Trump lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and called him Elvis Presley, a  famous American singer and actor, during the press conference at the United Nation Headquarters....

Trump with Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump meets Pak PM Imran Khan, again offers to mediate on Kashmir issue

US President Donald Trump once again offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue at a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. At the....

Thomas Cook, Thomas Cook PLC bankcruptcy

Thomas Cook India says it's not affected by Thomas Cook PLC's collapse, here's why

TCIL business is not affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook in UK. Thomas Cook India's Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon took to Twitter on September 23, Monday to....

Thomas-Cook

Thomas Cook collapse: 20,000 employees stare at joblessness, UK govt plans to rescue 1.5 lakh British holidaymakers stranded abroad under Operation Matterhorn

Thomas Cook collapse: As many as 150,000 Britishers holidaymakers have been stranded abroad after popular tour operator Thomas Cook filed for bankruptcy, reports said on Monday. The travel company was....

Howdy Modi LIVE, US President Donald Trump speech, India US ties, Donald Trump says PM Narendra Modi America's most trusted friend

Howdy Modi LIVE: US President Donald Trump says PM Modi America's most trusted friend, India-US ties stronger than ever

After India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump addressed more than 50,000 Indian-Americans present at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In his speech, Donald Trump talked about....

Howdy Modi

Howdy Modi in Houston: Kashmiri man kisses PM Narendra Modi's hand, thanks him for scrapping Article 370

Howdy Modi in Houston: Kashmiri Pandits of Houston met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ahead of the grand Howdy Modi event and thanked him for Article 370 move. They also....

PM Modi Howdy Modi event

PM Modi's gesture of picking flowers at Houston airport wins netizens' hearts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is all set to address the event in a Howdy Modi event at NRG Stadium at 8:30 pm(IST) arrived in Houstan on Saturday. He received....

Narendra-Modi

Howdy Modi highlights: Who were behind 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks, asks PM Narendra Modi

Howdy Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first reached....

Howdy Modi

Howdy Modi: Houston's Sikh community thank PM Modi for Kartarpur Corridor, other decisions

Howdy Modi: Sikh Community members staying in Houston met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and expressed their gratitude towards him, they thanked him for some revolutionary decisions....

Howdy Modi event

PM Modi on Kashmiri Pandits in Houstan says you've suffered a lot, together we've to build new Kashmir

Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the delegations of the Kashmiri Pandit community in Houston on September 22, Sunday. On the abrogation of Article 370, the community of Kashmiri....

Howdy Modi event

Howdy Modi: 10 highlights to know about PM Modi's address at event

Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, Sunday will address at the grand Howdy, Modi event, accompanying US President Donald Trump on stage in Houston today. Atleast, 50,000 people....

Washington-DC-shooting

Washington DC shooting: 1 killed, 5 injured in Columbia Heights area, automatic weapon used in crime

Washington DC shooting: At least one person was killed and five others sustained injuries after an unknown gunman opened fire from his automatic weapon in the Columbia Heights area of Washington,....

Israel elections 2019

Israel Elections 2019: Benjamin Netanyahu fails to replicate Modi magic, falls short of decisive victory; Avigdor Lieberman emerges as possible king-maker

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to replicate the Modi magic in the recently concluded Israel elections 2019. His right-wing Likud Party fell short of the decisive victory in the....

Howdy Modi event in Houston, protest against PM Modi, protest against Donald Trump

Howdy Modi event in Houston: Pakistani groups, Kashmiri separatists, pro-Khalistan outfit organize protest against PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump

After vandalizing the Indian High Commission in London, a group of pro-Khalistan outfits, Pakistani migrants and Kashmir sympathizers are planning to disrupt the 'Howdy Modi' event which is scheduled to....

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia blames Iran of sponsoring drone attack on its oil plant, says it couldn't have originated in Yemen

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday blamed Iran for the attacks at the heartland of the country's oil industry. Saudi Arabia showed journalists the remains of the weapon. They indirectly accused Iran....

PM Modi-Xi Jinping 2nd Summit

China says Kashmir won't cast a cloud on PM Modi-Xi Jinping summit

PM Modi-Xi Summit: Amidst the high tensions between India and Pakistan regarding Kashmir issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Tuesday, September 18, said the Kashmir issue is not the....

brad pitt chandryaaan 2

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt shows concern on Chandrayaan 2, calls International Space Station to ask astronaut about it

It has been nearly ten days since ISRO lost connection with Chandrayaan-2. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling ISRO chief for the unsuccessful landing of Vikram lander to now Hollywood....

Dolkun Isa

Pak duplicity: Uighur Congress chief says Imran Khan highlights Kashmir issue but keeps mum on plight of Uighurs in China

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is consistently trying to show his sympathy towards the Kashmiris and trying to portray himself as someone who is the ambassador of Kashmiri people....

Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space with Chinese help by 2022: Report

Pakistan is set to send its first astronaut to space in 2022 with the helo of China, Pakistan Minister of Science and Technology has said. The selection process for the....

Google Doodle dedicates to B.B. King

B.B. King's 94th birth anniversary: Google Doodle pays tribute to the late Blues legend

B.B. King's 94th birth anniversary: Google has dedicated its doodle to the ace singer-songwriter, guitarist, late BB King on his 94th birth anniversary. The doodle features a vibrant animated video....

PM Narendra US President Donald Trump meeting in Houston, Modi Trump meeting, 74th United Nation General Assembly, Pakistan, Imran Khan, China

US President Donald Trump to join Indian PM Narendra Modi in Houston, a slap for Pakistan and a strong message to China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays the "Great Game" of global diplomacy with US President Donald Trump, who, in fact, is playing with an even straighter bat and a clear....

Howdy Modi

White House says US President Donald Trump to join PM Narendra Modi at ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston

The White House on Sunday confirmed the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event on September 22. The meeting between....

Aramco

Houthi militia's drone attacks on Aramco site hit more than half of Saudi Arabia's oil supply

Houthi militia: The audacious attacks carried out by Yemen's Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia's state-run oil giant Aramco has hit country's half of its oil outputs. The pre-dawn drone strikes have....

US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump Modi meeting, United Nation General Assembly, UNGA, Modi and Trump, PM Modi meets Donal Trump

Before UNGA, US President Donald Trump likely to meet PM Narendra Modi in Houston

United States President Donald Trump would be meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston ahead of the 74th session of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) on September 22, said....

John Bolton

US President Donald Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

US President Donald Trump said that he has fired national security adviser John Bolton. The US President also said he disagreed with his posts. Trump on his Twitter account said....

US President Donald Trump on Kashmir, Trump on Kashmir, Donald Trump on tensions between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump says tensions between India and Pakistan less heated now than 2 weeks ago

US President Donald Trump has said relations between India and Pakistan have cooled down now compared to the situation 2 weeks ago. He reiterated his help to resolve issues between....

Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov, India-russia S-400 air defence missile systems deal

India will get S-400 air defence missile systems in 18-19 months, says Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov

Indian will get the S-400 air defence missile systems in 18 to 19 months as per its scheduled delivery time, Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov said on Sunday. Speaking to....

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump scraps peace talks with Taliban leaders after Kabul attack

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he called off the peace talks with the Taliban leaders. In a series of tweets the United States president said he cancelled....

Johnny Sins, Abdul Basit, Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370, India-Pakistan enmity

Abdul Basit's Twitter goof up on Kashmir: Porn star Johnny Sins thanks Pakistan's ex-ambassador for making him all the famous

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit faced a huge embarrassment on Wednesday after porn star Johnny Sins mocked him on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Basit on Tuesday had....

Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson loses majority after rebel Tory lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his working parliamentary majority on September 3, weeks before the crucial Brexit vote after Conservative MP Phillip Lee defected to the pro-European Union....

Jack-dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked, recovered after 18 minutes

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Friday witnessed a major security breach after his official handle was hacked by a group called Chuckle Squad. The hacking group....

Pak Railway Minister

India Pakistan war news: Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed threatens war in October

India Pakistan war news: The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan don't seem to end anytime soon, at least what the latter seems to suggest every time it comes up....

trump

Donald Trump: US close to have a major trade deal with Japan

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, said that the United States and Japan are very close to a high scale bilateral trade deal. Speaking shortly before having....

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan gets FATF rap on failure to combat terrorism and money laundering

In a major setback to Pakistan, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has blacklisted the country by placing it in the enhanced expedited follow-up list following its failure to meet....

Jacinda-Ardern

Disgusting: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern on Chistchurch manifesto being sold online in Ukraine

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has slammed book sales of Christchurch massacre shooter's manifesto that is being sold in Ukraine. Expressing the concern, she termed the move as abhorrent and....

Pakistan Army, Kashmir nuclear fight, India and Kashmir fight

Pakistan Army spokesperson says Kashmir a nuclear flashpoint, a day after India says it may review no-first-use policy

After Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India may change its No-First-Policy on nuclear weapons use in future as per the circumstances, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor said Kashmir could be....

VLCC Grace 1, Gibraltar, MEA

All 24 Indian members of VLCC Grace 1 ship released in Gibraltar: MEA

The Minister of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that all 24 Indian crew members of the VLCC Grace 1, an Iranian oil supertanker, were freed of all charges levelled....

Imran Khan

After Pakistan, China asks United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss Jammu and Kashmir

After Pakistan, China asks UN Security Council meeting to discuss Jammu and Kashmir: After Pakistan, China has moved United Nation Security Council and asked for an official meeting to discuss....

Jeffrey Epstein, President Donald Trump, Epstein commits suicide

US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, said to be close to President Trump, commits suicide in jail before going on trial for sexually abusing minors

US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was alleged of having sex with dozens of the minor girls, committed suicide on Saturday, said reports. He was under police custody when he decided....

dwayne the rock johnson

The Rock declares retirement from WWE: Dwayne Johnson officially says goodbye to wrestling

One of the most popular names of the World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE, Dwayne Rock Johnson has declared his retirement from the mega showdown. Dwayne 'the rock' Johnson retired from....

Dayton Ohio shooting

After Texas, atleast 29 killed in Ohio shooting, 16 injured

Atleast twenty nine people have been killed and sixteen are injured in a shooting rampage in Ohio at 1 am on August 4, 2019. Dayton police took to Twitter to....

Texas Walmart shooting: 20 killed, 26 injured in El Paso gun attack, suspect arrested

At least 20 people were killed and over 20 were injured in a mass shooting in the Texas city of EI Paso shopping center. The incident happened at a Walmart....

Fire at Delhi AIIMS emergency ward

Texas Shooting: Several dead, 1 arrested in EI Paso mall attack

Texas Shooting: Several people were shot dead on Saturday when some unidentified assaliants started shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, said reports. A heavy firing is underway....

Hamza Bin Laden

Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza Bin Laden killed during US strikes, say reports

Hamza Bin Laden, son of al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin  Laden, is dead. Reports said the al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza Bin Laden is dead due to airstrikes by....

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Imran Khan orders to role back roti, naan prices

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan orders rollback of roti, naan prices; scratching head to cut gas, wheat flour tariffs

As the world knows, Pakistan is debt-ridden and its economy is deteriorating with every minute. Prices of the basic need products are rising day by day and Pakistan government has....

Pakistan military plane crashes in Rawalpindi, at least 15 killed

Pakistan military plane crashes in Rawalpindi, at least 15 killed

Pakistan military plane crashes in Rawalpindi, at least 15 killed: At least 15 people have been killed when a Pakistani military aircraft crashed into a residential area in the city of....

boram ki

Wait, what? 6-year-old YouTuber Boram Ki buys apartment worth Rs 55 crore

A six-year-old YouTuber from South Korea's Seoul is ready to be the rich owner of not a dollhouse, but a lavishing 55 crore apartment (worth 9.5 billion Korean won), reported....

indian family

Indian family caught stealing stuff from Bali hotel by staff, video goes viral; here is how tweeple reacted

A video which shows an Indian group of tourists stealing accessories and other stuff from a hotel situated in Bali, Indonesia has gone viral and has shocked the whole Indian....

F-16-879

US approves $125 million technical, logistics support for Pakistan's F-16 jets under Peace Drive program despite security assistance suspension

US approves technical, logistics support for Pakistan's F-16 jets: The US government on Friday approved technical and logistics support worth 125 million dollars to Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets under Peace....

rishi

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak among three Indian-origin members in Boris Johnson's cabinet

After Priti Patel, another Indian-origin politician to make it to the UK new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet is Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak. He is among the....

sultan1

Former Malaysian king divorces wife by Triple Talaq, while she still considers him her husband

When the debate over Triple Talaq is heading in the right direction in India especially after the 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court when it pronounced it invalid, the roots....

PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan denies Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama terror attack, admits 40 terror groups were operating from country

Imran Khan denies Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country has nothing to do with the Pulwama terror attack of February....

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says country knew Osama bin Laden's presence in Pakistan, ISI helped CIA to track down Al-Qaeda chief

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has shocked the world by claiming that Pakistan knew that global terrorist Osama bin Laden, who was shot dead in 2011, presence in the country.....

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, Jeremy Hunt, Tory leadership

Boris Johnson to be UK's next Prime Minister, beats Jeremy Hunt in Tory leadership contest

Boris Johnson will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after incumbent Theresa May demits office over the failure of her Brexit plan. Johnson had also promised to....

arjun rampal gf

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades blessed with a baby boy!

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: It is a boy! Arjun Rampal and his lady love Gabriella Demetriades have been blessed with a baby boy. Gabriella Demetriades was admitted into the hospital yesterday evening....

emmy nomiantions 2019

Emmy nominations 2019: Game of Thrones gets record-breaking 32 nominations followed by Chernobyl, Black Mirror, This is Us, and more

Emmy nominations 2019: It was a big year for the television industry, from Season 8 of Games Of Thrones to the third season of Stranger Things to Chernobyl, it was one....

Passenger caught at Barcelona with cocaine worth £27K

Passenger caught at Barcelona with cocaine worth £27K under his wig

Police have arrested a Colombian man at Barcelona airport suspected of smuggling half a kilo of cocaine into Spain hiding under his wig. An officer at duty noted that the....

Masood-Azhar-879

Pakistan Army killed Pulwama terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar on June 23, claims Italian journalist Francesca Marino

Pakistan Army killed Pulwama terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar on June 23? Pakistan Army killed Pulwama terror attack mastermind and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar on June 23, 2019, Italian....

PM Narendra Modi meets UAE foreign minister, talks of strengthening ties between the two nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on meeting United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, discussed ways to strengthen the economic and cultural relations between India and UAE. PM Modi....

Ross Petrort dies at 89

Former US presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at 89

Ross Perot, a billionaire, philanthropist and two-time independent US presidential candidate, died on Tuesday, July 9 at the age of 89. Reports said Perot was suffering from leukaemia and was....

anchor

Pakistani TV anchor mixes up Apple Inc with the fruit, watch video

A Pakistani news anchor got confused between Apple Corporation (the US tech giant) and an apple (fruit) while she was anchoring live on air. In the age of social media,....

US President Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, tells it to be better be careful on nuclear stockpile enrichment

In an ongoing major tussle between the United States and Iran over the nuclear deal, US president Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran to better be careful....

ASEAN delegation to visit India for talks on RCEP

ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) member countries – Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam – are looking forward to finalize the procedural legalities for....

India-Russia gear up for talks on space, trade

Dimitry Rogozin, director general of the state-run space agency Roscosmos, and Maxim Oreshkin, Minister for economic development in Russia will hold up important talks for enhanced cooperation in space and....

la earthquake

Los Angeles earthquake: 6.6 magnitude recorded, country in shock on US Independence Day

A disastrous earthquake has shaken the whole of Los Angeles on the country's Independence Day. The strength of the magnitude of the earthquake is 6.6 as per the recorded measurements.....

imraan-khan-879

Pakistan gets $6 billion lifeline from IMF

IMF approves $6 billion bailout package for cash-strapped Pakistan: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday approved a three-year, $6 billion bailout package for cash-strapped Pakistan,....

Libya Detention Centre Bombing: UN calls for an independent inquiry

The horrific bombing attack at the migrant detention centre in Tripoli at Libya has generated a global outrage. The Tripoli-based UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has blamed the attack....

Irish-woman-drunk

Irish woman, who spat, hurled racist taunts at Air India crew, found dead in England

Irish woman, who spat, hurled racist taunts at Air India crew, found dead in England: Irish international human rights lawyer Simone Burns, who spat and hurled abuses at Air India....

joe jonas sophie tuner wedding

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share first photos from their wedding and they are beautiful!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas wedding: American singer Joe Jonas and Game of Throne star Sophie Turner have finally made their relationship official! Taking to their Instagram handles, Sophie Turner posted a....

Pakistan books Hafiz Saeed, aides for terror funding

Pakistan's counter-terrorism department has announced that Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides have been charged under terror financing for using their trusts to raise funds for terrorist activities.....

United States declares Pakistan’s Balochistan Liberation Army as terrorist organisation

The United States has announced its decision to declare the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a global terrorist organization. The move has come as a significant development for Pakistan which....

Iran calls India a friend, expects New Delhi to continue importing oil from Tehran

The US imposed heavy sanctions on Iran after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal last year. In the light of these sanctions, India stopped Iranian oil purchases after the....

lee

Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94

Auto executive and master pitchman who put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in 1960, Lee Iacocca passed away at the age of 94 in Bel Air, California. Former Chrysler executives and....

jeff

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to pay $38 billion to wife MacKenzie in world's biggest divorce setllement

Amazon CEO and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos will settle their divorce by the coming week. Jeff would be paying her an outrageous amount of $38 billion as....

US Senate passes proposal to grant India NATO ally-like status

The United States Senate has passed a legislative provision that brings India as America's North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally for increased defence cooperation. The resolution provides for increased US-India....

Donald Trump warns Iran of playing with fire for breaching nuclear stockpile limit

Donald Trump while talking to reporters at the White House on Iran said that it is playing with fire after Iran breached the limit of uranium enrichments. Iran has been....

