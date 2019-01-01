World Cup 2019

Sachin Tendulkar says MS Dhoni coming in at NO.5 would have made a difference, Sourav Ganguly expresses surprise over Dhoni’s batting position in World Cup semi-final

Win for New Zealand, happiness in Pakistan, here is how Pakistani tweeple reacted to India’s 18-run loss in Manchester

Manchester Old Trafford Weather Live Updates, rain forecast, India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final 2019, June 10, reserve day

ICC World Cup 2019: If rain plays spoilsport, India will automatically qualify for finals

While the cricket fans are eagerly waiting for a power-packed India vs New Zealand Semi-Final today, going by the weather forecast reports, the rains can become a spoilsport during the....

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won't resign from captaincy, says satisfied with the performance of players in World Cup

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to not resign from captaincy, says satisfied with the performance of players in World Cup

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to not resign from captaincy, says satisfied with the performance of players in World Cup: Under fire from former cricketers and fans, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed....

Shoaib Akhtar backs Virat Kohli-led India to win World Cup 2019

Shoaib Akhtar backs Virat Kohli-led India to win World Cup 2019

Shoaib Akhtar backs Virat Kohli-led India to win World Cup 2019: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has backed Virat Kohli-led India to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which has....

India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the match 44 of the ICC World Cup 2019 today,....

India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: Kiwis won toss, opt to bat

India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: Virat Kohli-led India to take on Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka on Saturday

 India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: The Virat Kohli-led team will be looking to end the World Cup league matches campaign with....

ravindra jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja blasts Sanjay Manjrekar, says stop verbal diarrhoea

Ravindra Jadeja blasts Sanjay Manjrekar, says stop verbal diarrhoea: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday tore into former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks that he is not a big fan....

dhoni gloves

MS Dhoni set to retire after 2019 World Cup, manager junks media reports

The ongoing World Cup 2019 match could be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last for Team India, reports said on Wednesday. However, Dhoni's manager Arun Pandey has rejected media reports regarding his....

Ambati-Rayudu-790

Twice ignored by BCCI for World Cup squad, Ambati Rayudu announces his retirement from international cricket

Ambati Rayudu announces his retirement from international cricket: Right-handed middle-order batsman Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket but he will continue to play in the....

Vijay-Shankar-879

Vijay Shankar ruled out of Cricket World Cup 2019 due to toe injury, likely to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal

Vijay Shankar ruled out from CWC 19: All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury and Shankar is likely to....

India Vs England

Pakistani fans' trauma after India lose to England: We prayed for your victory but you played like us

Pakistani fans' trauma after India lose to England: While England managed to hamper India's unbeaten streak at Edgbaston, the 38th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 has thrown a....

dhoni

India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: England stops India's winning streak, wins by 31 runs

India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Another exciting battle will take place today between India and England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, match number 38. England....

#PakistanVsNamakHaram trends on Twitter after Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO claims their team is better than Pakistan

#PakistanVsNamakHaram trends on Twitter after Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO claims their team is better than Pakistan

#PakistanVsNamakHaram trends on Twitter after Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO claims their team is better than Pakistan: After the beginning of the ICC Cricket World Cup on May 30th, the social media....

Shoaib Akhtar

Chucker Shoaib Akhtar lists Pakistan's favours ahead of Afghanistan match, confuses politics with sport, social media grimaces at cheap skate

Chucker Shoaib Akhtar lists Pakistan's favours ahead of Afghanistan match, confuses politics with sport, social media grimaces at cheap skate: Ahead of the much-awaited Pakistan vs Afghanistan in the ongoing....

ind vs wi

India vs West Indies highlights: Virat Kohli and co. continue dominance, crush West Indies by 125 runs, Mohammed Shami takes 4 wickets

Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to lock horns with the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester at 3 pm (IST) in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019....

Amul ODI World Cup 2019 ad campaign

Assam farmers support Afghanistan cricket team over India in 2019 ICC World Cup, here is why

India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019: In the 28th match of the 2019 ODI World Cup between India vs Afghanistan yesterday, on June 22, India managed to pull back a....

most popular

videos

Bengaluru: K'taka govt builts hospital on lake; due to incessant rains entire hospital facility flooded

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

vlcsnap-2017-10-27-16h38m02s200

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

Privacy & Cookies Notice Site MapComplaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.